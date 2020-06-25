Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust : Director Declaration

To: Company Announcements
Date: 25 June 2020
Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
Subject: Director Declaration
LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (“the Company”) announces that Jill May, a non-executive director of the Company, will be appointed to the Board of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc with effect from 1 July 2020.
