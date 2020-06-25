Log in
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust : Director Declaration

06/25/2020

To:                      Company Announcements

Date:                  25 June 2020

Company:          Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Subject:             Director Declaration

LEI:                    549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (“the Company”) announces that Jill May, a non-executive director of the Company, will be appointed to the Board of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc with effect from 1 July 2020.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel:  01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745186


