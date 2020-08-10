Log in
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS PROPERTY INCOM

(SLI)
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/10/2020 | 10:25am EDT

Date:               10 August 2020
Company:       Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
Subject:           Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI:                  549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84 
 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

10 August 2020

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Jill May
b) Position / status Non-Executive Director and PDMR of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares 
GB0033875286
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
53.88p 37,106
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
e) Date of the transaction 05/08/2020
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange
g) Currency GBP – British Pound


Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
+44 (0)1481 745001


 


© PRNewswire 2020
