Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Standard Motor Products, Inc.    SMP

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

(SMP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Standard Motor Products : Announces Winner of its 'Shop Team Selfie' Challenge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) announces the winner of its 'Shop Team Selfie' Challenge: Snowfire Auto LTD of Waterbury, VT. For their prize, Snowfire Auto will receive $5,000 towards a shop appreciation event.

2019 Shop Team Selfie Winners

To enter the contest, applicants were asked to upload a selfie of their team to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram adding the hashtag #MyShopTeamSelfie. The competition was open to legal residents of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, and parts of Canada.

Commenting on the announcement, Jack Ramsey, Vice President Engine Management Marketing and Sales, SMP, stated, "It's a privilege to support shop teams that work hard to get the job done every day. We're excited to present Snowfire Auto with $5,000 for an appreciation event that benefits their entire team."

About SMP:
Celebrating 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. supplies independent professional auto technicians and automotive do-it-yourselfers with high-quality replacement parts for engine management ignition, emission and fuel systems as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP products are sold throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America and in many other countries around the world. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App 2.0 or visit www.smpcorp.com.

SMP-100AnniversaryLogo (PRNewsfoto/Standard Motor Products, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-motor-products-announces-winner-of-its-shop-team-selfie-challenge-300926612.html

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, I
10:01aSTANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS : Announces Winner of its 'Shop Team Selfie' Challenge
PR
09/19STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Finan..
AQ
09/16STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS : Appoints Nathan Iles as Chief Financial Officer
PU
09/16STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. : Appoints Nathan Iles as Chief Financial Officer
PR
08/14STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/30STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS : Rings NYSE Opening Bell
PR
07/30STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
07/25STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
07/25STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS : 2019 Q2 Earnings Release
PU
07/25STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group