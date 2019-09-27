Standard Motor Products : Announces Winner of its 'Shop Team Selfie' Challenge

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) announces the winner of its 'Shop Team Selfie' Challenge: Snowfire Auto LTD of Waterbury, VT. For their prize, Snowfire Auto will receive $5,000 towards a shop appreciation event.

To enter the contest, applicants were asked to upload a selfie of their team to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram adding the hashtag #MyShopTeamSelfie. The competition was open to legal residents of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, and parts of Canada.

Commenting on the announcement, Jack Ramsey, Vice President Engine Management Marketing and Sales, SMP, stated, "It's a privilege to support shop teams that work hard to get the job done every day. We're excited to present Snowfire Auto with $5,000 for an appreciation event that benefits their entire team."

About SMP:

Celebrating 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. supplies independent professional auto technicians and automotive do-it-yourselfers with high-quality replacement parts for engine management ignition, emission and fuel systems as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP products are sold throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America and in many other countries around the world. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App 2.0 or visit www.smpcorp.com.

