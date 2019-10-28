Log in
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.    SMP

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

(SMP)
Standard Motor Products, Inc. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

10/28/2019 | 02:22pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months and nine months ending September 30, 2019, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, before the opening of the stock market.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.  The dial-in number is 877-876-9173 (domestic) or 785-424-1667 (international). The playback number is 800-839-5109 (domestic) or 402-220-2688 (international). The conference ID is STANDARD.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-motor-products-inc-announces-third-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-300946492.html

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
