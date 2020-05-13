Log in
Standard Motor Products, Inc.    SMP

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

(SMP)
Standard Motor Products, Inc. : Announces a Change to the Location of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

05/13/2020 | 08:31am EDT

NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, announced today that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders has been changed to a virtual meeting format. Due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and concern for the health and safety of shareholders, meeting participants and communities, there will be no physical meeting location. The Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) in a virtual-only format at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SMP2020.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, shareholders may vote their shares and participate remotely in the Annual Meeting if they were a shareholder as of the close of business on April 7, 2020. To participate in the Annual Meeting, shareholders must visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SMP2020 and follow the instructions on the meeting website to log in, which will require the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card or on the instructions that accompanied their proxy materials. Shareholders who participate remotely will be able to listen to a broadcast of the meeting, submit questions and vote their shares during the course of the meeting.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote their shares in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, whether or not they plan to participate remotely. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-motor-products-inc-announces-a-change-to-the-location-of-its-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301058129.html

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
