Standard Motor Products, Inc. : Appoints Nathan Iles as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, announced today that Nathan Iles has been named the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. As previously announced, Jim Burke, who served as CFO since 1999, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and will assist in the transition of CFO duties to Mr. Iles.

As CFO, Mr. Iles, age 43, will be responsible for overseeing all financial aspects of the Company. He will report directly to Eric Sills, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and will serve on the Company's senior leadership team.

Mr. Iles most recently served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at UCI International Holdings, where he oversaw all the financial reporting for the company. Throughout his eight years with UCI, Mr. Iles held various leadership roles including Chief Financial Officer of UCI's ASC/Airtex subsidiary and Vice President Corporate Finance. Prior to that time, Mr. Iles served in other finance positions at Sears Holdings Corporation and Deloitte & Touche.

Mr. Iles holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Eastern Kentucky University, and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Mr. Sills stated, "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Iles to our company. Nathan has significant experience in the automotive aftermarket and a proven track record as a financial leader. We believe he will be a fine addition to our management team as we plan for the future."

