STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.    SMP

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

(SMP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/30 03:01:56 pm
46.515 USD   -0.61%
02:01pSTANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS : Rings NYSE Opening Bell
PR
07/25STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS : 2019 Q2 Earnings Release
PU
07/25STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Standard Motor Products : Rings NYSE Opening Bell

07/30/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) rings the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange to commemorate its 100th anniversary in business.

Together, CEO and President Eric Sills and Executive Chairman of the Board Larry Sills rang the bell. Both were joined on the NYSE platform by members of SMP's executive team and Board of Directors.

Founded in 1919 by Elias Fife, Standard Motor Products now employs approximately 4,400 people, generates over a billion dollars in net sales, operates in more than 25 facilities around the world, and is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket.

Commenting on the milestone, Eric Sills stated, "It's an honor to ring the NYSE opening bell to commemorate our 100th anniversary. In this highly competitive industry, we owe our sustained success to both the dedication of our talented employees as well as to our loyal customers. We are committed to entering our next centennial with the same determination and ingenuity that has made SMP the automotive market leader that it is today."

About SMP: Marking its 100th anniversary in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. supplies independent professional auto technicians and automotive do-it-yourselfers with high-quality replacement parts for engine management ignition, emission and fuel systems as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America and in many other countries around the world. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App 2.0 or visit www.smpcorp.com.

SMP-100AnniversaryLogo (PRNewsfoto/Standard Motor Products, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-motor-products-rings-nyse-opening-bell-300890472.html

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
