Standex 'l : Announces Sale of Minority Interest in Combi Oven Cooking Business; Provides Update on Cooking Solutions Divestiture; Issues Updated Proforma Historical Financial Results to Show Impact on Sales, Margins, and GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS Measures
0
01/16/2019 | 01:50pm EST
Standex
InternationalCorporation(NYSE:SXI) announced today
that it has sold its minority interest investment in Giorik, SpA
(“Giorik”) to that business’s majority owner. It was necessary to have
the Company’s partner repurchase the minority interest in Giorik to
allow the eventual buyer of Cooking Solutions maximum flexibility and to
have a supply contract with the partner in place.
Standex continues to make progress on the Cooking Solutions divestiture
from the Food Service Equipment Group segment in line with its plan.
Standex has provided an updated table, attached to this release, to show
the pro-forma historical impact of the divestitures of both Cooking
Solutions and the Giorik minority interest on sales, margins and
earnings per share both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis.
About Standex
Standex
InternationalCorporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in
five broad business segments: Food Service Equipment Group, Engineering
Technologies Group, Engraving Group, Electronics Products Group, and
Hydraulics Products Group with operations in the United States, Europe,
Japan, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Turkey,
South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the
Company's website at http://standex.com/.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with
generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses
certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP income from
operations, non-GAAP net income from continuing operations, free
operating cash flow, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization) and adjusted earnings per share. The
attached financial tables reconcile non-GAAP measures used in this press
release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The Company
believes that the use of non-GAAP measures including the impact of
restructuring charges, purchase accounting, discrete tax events, and
acquisition costs help investors to obtain a better understanding of our
operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures
and forecasts the Company's performance, especially when comparing such
results to previous periods. An understanding of the impact in a
particular quarter of specific restructuring costs, acquisition
expenses, or other gains and losses, on net income (absolute as well as
on a per-share basis), operating income or EBITDA can give management
and investors additional insight into core financial performance,
especially when compared to quarters in which such items had a greater
or lesser effect, or no effect. Non-GAAP measures should be considered
in addition to, and not as a replacement for, the corresponding GAAP
measures, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures
reported by other companies.
1 Safe Harbor Language Statements
in this news release include, or may be based upon, management's current
expectations, estimates and/or projections about Standex's markets and
industries. These statements are forward-looking statements within the
meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual
results may materially differ from those indicated by such
forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks, uncertainties
and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Among the factors that
could cause actual results to differ are the impact of implementation of
government regulations and programs affecting our businesses, unforeseen
legal judgments, fines or settlements, uncertainty in conditions in the
financial and banking markets, general domestic and international
economy including more specifically increases in raw material costs, the
ability to substitute less expensive alternative raw materials, the
heavy construction vehicle market, the ability to continue to
successfully implement productivity improvements, increase market share,
access new markets, introduce new products, enhance our presence in
strategic channels, the successful expansion and automation of
manufacturing capabilities and diversification efforts in emerging
markets, the ability to continue to achieve cost savings through lean
manufacturing, cost reduction activities, and low cost sourcing,
effective completion of plant consolidations, successful completion and
integration of acquisitions and the other factors discussed in the
Annual Report of Standex on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending June
30, 2018, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
and any subsequent periodic reports filed by the Company with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking
statements represent management's estimates only as of the day made and
should not be relied upon as representing management's estimates as of
any subsequent date. While the Company may elect to update
forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company and
management specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if
management's estimates change.
Reconciliation of Q2 and Fiscal Year to Date
2018 Financial Results to Reflect Planned Divestiture of Cooking
Solutions Group
Second Quarter FY 2018
Q2 FY18 Reported
Cooking Divestiture
Pension Exp. Reclassification
Q2 GAAP Adjusted
Pro Forma Non-GAAP Adjs.
Q2 FY18 Pro Forma
Net Sales
209,751
24,057
-
185,694
-
185,694
Cost of Goods Sold
138,225
15,710
(139)
122,376
-
122,376
Gross Profit
71,526
8,347
139
63,318
-
63,318
%
34.1%
34.7%
34.1%
34.1%
SG&A
50,679
6,464
(421)
43,794
-
43,794
Acquisition Related Costs
703
-
-
703
(703)
-
Restructuring
1,966
192
-
1,774
(1,774)
-
Operating Income
18,178
1,691
560
17,047
2,477
19,524
%
8.7%
7.0%
9.2%
10.5%
Interest Expense
1,793
-
-
1,793
-
1,793
Non-Operating Exp./ (Income)
(453)
(135)
560
242
-
242
Profit Before Tax
16,838
1,826
-
15,012
2,477
17,489
Income Tax
19,642
283
-
19,359
(14,338)
5,021
Net Income Continuing Ops
(2,804)
1,543
-
(4,347)
16,815
12,468
Second Quarter YTD FY 2018
Q2 YTD FY18 Reported
Cooking Divestiture
Pension Exp. Reclassification
Q2 GAAP Adjusted
Pro Forma Non-GAAP Adjs.
Q2 YTD FY18 Pro Forma
Net Sales
424,130
49,295
-
374,835
-
374,835
Cost of Goods Sold
278,423
32,345
(231)
245,847
(205)
245,642
Gross Profit
145,707
16,950
231
128,988
205
129,193
%
34.4%
34.4%
34.4%
34.5%
SG&A
100,705
12,968
(886)
86,851
-
86,851
Acquisition Related Costs
1,708
-
-
1,708
(1,708)
-
Restructuring
4,970
238
-
4,732
(4,732)
-
Operating Income
38,324
3,744
1,117
35,697
6,645
42,342
%
9.0%
7.6%
9.5%
11.3%
Interest Expense
3,514
-
-
3,514
-
3,514
Non-Operating Exp./(Income)
(1,057)
(276)
1,117
336
-
336
Profit Before Tax
35,867
4,020
-
31,847
6,645
38,492
Income Tax
24,672
1,050
-
23,622
(13,268)
10,354
Net Income Continuing Ops
11,195
2,970
-
8,225
19,913
28,138
Reconciliation of Fiscal Q3 and Q4 2018
Financial Results to Reflect Planned Divestiture of Cooking
Solutions Group
Third Quarter FY 2018
Q3 FY18 Reported
Cooking Divestiture
Pension Exp. Reclassification
Q3 GAAP Adjusted
Pro Forma Non-GAAP Adjs.
Q3 FY18 Pro Forma
Net Sales
216,743
24,596
-
192,147
-
192,147
Cost of Goods Sold
142,971
16,796
(139)
126,036
-
126,036
Gross Profit
73,772
7,800
139
66,111
-
66,111
%
34.0%
31.7%
34.4%
34.4%
SG&A
51,854
6,552
(430)
44,872
-
44,872
Acquisition Related Costs
1,254
-
-
1,254
(1,254)
-
Restructuring
1,337
276
-
1,061
(1,061)
-
Operating Income
19,327
972
569
18,924
2,315
21,239
%
8.9%
4.0%
9.8%
11.1%
Interest Expense
2,286
-
-
2,286
-
2,286
Non-Operating Exp./(Income)
293
(139)
569
1,001
-
1,001
Profit Before Tax
16,748
1,111
-
15,637
2,315
17,952
Income Tax
3,928
231
-
3,697
(1,132)
2,565
Net Income Continuing Ops
12,820
880
-
11,940
3,447
15,387
Fourth Quarter FY 2018
Q4 FY18 Reported
Cooking Divestiture
Pension Exp. Reclassification
Q4 GAAP Adjusted
Pro Forma Non-GAAP Adjs.
Q4 FY18 Pro Forma
Net Sales
227,508
24,039
-
203,469
-
203,469
Cost of Goods Sold
145,188
16,082
(139)
128,967
-
128,967
Gross Profit
82,320
7,957
139
74,502
-
74,502
%
36.2%
33.1%
36.6%
36.6%
SG&A
53,898
6,456
(356)
47,086
-
47,086
Acquisition Related Costs
749
-
-
749
(749)
-
Restructuring
1,287
115
-
1,172
(1,172)
-
Operating Income
26,386
1,386
495
25,495
1,921
27,416
%
11.6%
5.8%
12.5%
13.5%
Interest Expense
2,230
-
-
2,230
-
2,230
Non-Operating Exp./(Income)
(481)
(211)
495
225
-
225
Profit Before Tax
24,637
1,597
-
23,040
1,921
24,961
Income Tax
12,020
420
-
11,600
(5,782)
5,818
Net Income Continuing Ops
12,617
1,177
-
11,440
7,703
19,143
Impact of Food Service Equipment Group Sales
and Operating Income on Cooking Solutions Group Divestiture
Q1 FY17
Q2 FY17
Q3 FY17
Q4 FY17
Q1 FY18
Q2 FY18
Q3 FY18
Q4 FY18
FSEG Reported Operating Income
9,488
7,206
7,418
9,324
10,424
7,841
6,785
9,803
Reclassify Cooking as Disc Ops
(3,199)
(2,149)
(2,593)
(2,495)
(2,070)
(1,691)
(972)
(1,386)
FSEG GAAP Operating Income
6,289
5,057
4,825
6,829
8,354
6,150
5,813
8,417
Add: Horizon Purchase Accounting
-
1,086
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cooking Restructuring Expense
(53)
(3)
(7)
-
(47)
(192)
(276)
(115)
Cooking Gain on Sale of Real Estate Above
-
-
-
652
-
-
-
-
Restated FSEG Operating Income
6,236
6,140
4,818
7,481
8,307
5,958
5,537
8,302
Sales as Reported
92,651
92,200
92,730
103,388
103,064
97,222
95,482
101,121
Reclassify Cooking as Disc Ops
(27,653)
(24,370)
(26,591)
(28,759)
(25,237)
(24,058)
(24,596)
(24,039)
Restated FSEG Sales
64,998
67,830
66,139
74,629
77,827
73,164
70,886
77,082
Adjusted Op Income % of Adjusted Sales
9.6%
9.1%
7.3%
10.0%
10.7%
8.1%
7.8%
10.8%
Reported Op Income % of Reported Sales
10.2%
7.8%
8.0%
9.0%
10.1%
8.1%
7.1%
9.7%
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures Adjusted
Earnings per Share
Q1 FY17
Q2 FY17
Q3 FY17
Q4 FY17
Q1 FY18
Q2 FY18
Q3 FY18
Q4 FY18
Reported EPS
1.12
0.82
0.60
1.11
1.10
(0.22)
1.00
0.99
Reclassify Cooking as Disc Ops
(0.18)
(0.13)
(0.13)
(0.14)
(0.12)
(0.13)
(0.08)
(0.11)
Restated EPS from Continuing Ops
0.94
0.69
0.47
0.97
0.98
(0.35)
0.92
0.88
Adjustments:
Restructuring as Reported
0.02
0.10
0.06
0.16
0.18
0.12
0.08
0.08
Cooking Restructuring in Above
-
-
-
-
-
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.01)
Acquisition Related Costs
-
0.09
0.32
0.05
0.06
0.04
0.07
0.04
Purchase Accounting
-
0.06
-
0.12
0.01
-
-
-
Stock Comp Tax Accounting Change
0.03
0.02
-
(0.05)
-
-
-
-
Discrete Tax Items
-
(0.04)
-
-
-
1.18
(0.04)
0.49
Loss / (Gain) on Real Estate Sale
-
-
-
(0.04)
-
-
-
-
Cooking Gain on Real Estate Above
-
-
-
0.04
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EPS ex Cooking
0.99
0.92
0.85
1.25
1.23
0.98
1.01
1.48
As Reported Adjusted EPS Incl. CSG
1.17
1.05
0.98
1.35
1.35
1.12
1.11
1.60
Adjusted EBIT by Quarter
Q1 FY17
Q2 FY17
Q3 FY17
Q4 FY17
Q1 FY18
Q2 FY18
Q3 FY18
Q4 FY18
Net Income / (Loss) from Continuing Operations as Reported