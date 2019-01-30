Standex 'l : Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results
0
01/30/2019 | 04:18pm EST
Revenue Increases 5.3%
GAAP Operating Income Increases 18.5%; Adjusted Operating Income Grows
9.1%
GAAP Operating Income Margin Expands 117 Basis Points; Adjusted
Operating Income Margin Grows 38 BPS
Net New Business Grows 42% from Growth Laneways
Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) today reported
financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2019 ending
December 31, 2018.
Second-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
Net sales increased 5.3% year-over-year to $195.5 million with organic
sales up 1.6%. Acquisitions contributed 5.1% to growth and foreign
exchange had a negative effect of 1.4%.
Net income from continuing operations was $12.5 million, or $0.98 per
share including a discrete tax benefit of $0.7 million offset by
tax-effected acquisition related charges of $0.6 million and
restructuring expenses of $0.1 million. This compares with a
second-quarter fiscal 2018 net loss from continuing operations of $4.3
million, or a loss of $0.34 per share, including $15.0 million of
discrete tax charges related to US Tax Reform along with $1.3 million
and $0.5 million of tax adjusted restructuring and acquisition related
expenses respectively. Adjusted net income from continuing operations
for the second quarter of 2019 was $12.5 million, or $0.98 per diluted
share, in line with the prior-year period results.
Net working capital (defined as accounts receivable plus inventories
less accounts payable) was $164.9 million at the end of the second
quarter of fiscal 2019, compared with $142.5 million a year earlier.
The Company closed the quarter with net debt (defined as debt less
cash) of $196.5 million, compared with $190.2 million at the end of
the first quarter fiscal 2019.
A reconciliation from reported GAAP amounts to the non-GAAP measures of
adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted
diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin,
adjusted EBITDA margin and free operating cash flow is included later in
this release.
Management Comments
“Our focus on improving the quality of our earnings through organic and
inorganic efforts continues to pay off as EBITDA margins increased 76
basis points in the quarter,” said President and Chief Executive Officer
David Dunbar. “We delivered strong organic growth in our Electronics,
Engineering Technologies, Scientific and Hydraulics businesses. Notably,
growth laneway sales generated new business growth of 42% to $14.5
million. From an operating perspective, we are beginning to see
Engineering Technologies’ profitability improving as we delivered
another sequential quarter of margin improvement.
“Our second quarter performance was impacted by several headwinds that
we are monitoring closely and actively addressing including ongoing
softness in the North American Refrigeration market in addition to
tariff-related softness in China, and material inflation,” continued
Dunbar.
“We are focused on completing the divestiture of the Cooking Solutions
business, which is proceeding on schedule. Going forward, we remain
focused on executing our strategy to transform Standex into a
world-class operating company and optimize Standex’s growth and margin
performance. We are committed to investing in our growth platforms, both
organically and through acquisitions, while making strategically
informed portfolio decisions that allow us to redeploy capital to
opportunities that improve the quality of our earnings.”
Segment Review
Food Service Equipmentsales from continuing operations
decreased 6.2% year-over-year, and operating income decreased 13.0%.
“Food Service Equipment revenues and operating income declined as
continued market softness in the Refrigeration businesses offset double
digit growth in Scientific,” said Dunbar. “Refrigeration sales were down
double digits as we experienced ongoing soft demand from Drug Retail,
Dollar Stores, Quick Service Restaurants and dealers in line with
national industry-wide spending levels.
“Looking ahead, we remain focused on continuing to grow differentiated
products through the promotion and introduction of new offerings in the
Scientific, Merchandising and Specialty Pump businesses. In addition, we
are implementing additional productivity and operational excellence
actions to better align the Refrigeration business with current market
conditions, and to better position our well-established NorLake and
Master Bilt brands to capitalize when the markets recover.”
Engravingsales increased 13.6% year-over-year. Operating
income declined 1.6%.
“Engraving sales grew with the addition of the Tenibac-Graphion business
that we acquired in the first quarter,” said Dunbar. “Sales to global
auto programs increased by 7%, but were offset by decreases in non-auto
programs. In addition, organic sales decreased as strong China domestic
sales were offset by a decline in Chinese exports due to the impact of
tariffs on Chinese toolmakers. Engraving profitability was impacted by
three distinct items: outsourcing expenses related to laser capacity, a
tariff-related program cancelation, and delays in an Innovent drum order
for a consumer goods customer.
“Looking ahead, we have added laser capacity andwe remain
focused on completing the Tenibac integration, which is progressing
well. In addition, we will continue to execute on growth laneways like
Architexture, Nickel Shell, Laser and performance surfaces that position
Standex to capitalize on robust automotive program roll outs and the
proliferation of Electric vehicles.”
Engineering Technologies sales increased 7.5% year-over-year, and
operating income increased 33.6%.
“Engineering Technologies revenue grew year over year due to strength in
Space, Energy and Aviation lipskin components, which was partially
offset by lower Aviation engine component sales,” said Dunbar.
“Operating income margin grew to 8.7% during the quarter, the second
sequential increase in a row.
“Going forward, we are focused on delivering sales and margin
improvement in the second half of our fiscal year as we capitalize on
increased demand in the Aviation, Space, Energy and Defense markets as
well as productivity improvements in our plants.”
Electronics sales were up 14.5% year-over-year. Operating income was up
1.0% year over year.
“The year-over-year sales increase in Electronics was driven by double
digit growth on sensors, switches, relays and planar technologies, which
was partially offset by a tariff-related demand slowdown in Asia,” said
Dunbar. “The Agile acquisition contributed to overall Electronics sales
growth but was partially offset by a slowdown in the semi-conductor
market, while the segment as a whole was impacted by material inflation.
“Looking ahead, we are focused on capitalizing on new business
opportunities and advancing the integration of Agile to further enhance
our ability to service the high-reliability, mission-critical, and
custom-designed magnetics market.”
Hydraulics reported a 13.4% year-over-year sales increase and a 27.2%
operating income increase.
“Hydraulics sales, orders and backlog increased double digits, driven by
robust market strength in our end markets,” said Dunbar. “The business
was positively impacted by the favorable elimination of Section 301
Tariffs on certain products from our Chinese subsidiary as well as
productivity improvements. In addition, we are well positioned to
benefit from the strong market environment and the anticipated softening
of metal prices in the next few quarters.”
Business Outlook
“As we turn into the second half of 2019, we expect to deliver strong
results in our Scientific, Hydraulics and Engineering Technologies
businesses and to capitalize on growth laneways and new business
opportunities in Electronics and Engraving to counter market softening
in Europe and Asia,” said Dunbar. “We continue to focus our investments
on our large funnel of organic initiatives and acquisitions that enhance
high-return businesses such as Electronics and Engraving and set Standex
up to capitalize on potential upside across several platforms. Although
we expect to face ongoing headwinds like North American Refrigeration
market softness and material inflation, we are confident that we are
taking the actions necessary to align the business with market demand,
while also positioning Standex to deliver on our long-term financial
targets and fulfill our mission to become a best-in-class operating
company.”
Conference Call Details
Standex will host a conference call for investors tomorrow, January 31,
2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET. On the call, David Dunbar, President and CEO, and
Thomas DeByle, CFO, will review the Company’s financial results and
business and operating highlights. Investors interested in listening to
the webcast and viewing the slide presentation should log on to the
“Investors” section of Standex’s website under the subheading, “Events
and Presentations”, located at www.standex.com.
A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website
shortly after the conclusion of the presentation through February 14,
2019. To listen to the playback, please dial (800) 585-8367 in the U.S.
or (404) 537-3406 internationally; the passcode is 7488729. The webcast
replay also can be accessed in the “Investor Relations” section of the
Company’s website, located at www.standex.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with
generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses
certain non-GAAP financial measures, including income from operations,
adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income from continuing
operations, free operating cash flow, EBITDA (earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin,
adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted earnings per share. The attached
financial tables reconcile non-GAAP measures used in this press release
to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that
the use of non-GAAP measures, including the impact of restructuring
charges, purchase accounting, discrete tax events, and acquisition
costs, helps investors to obtain a better understanding of our operating
results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and
forecasts the Company's performance, especially when comparing such
results to previous periods. An understanding of the impact in a
particular quarter of specific restructuring costs, acquisition
expenses, or other gains and losses, on net income (absolute as well as
on a per-share basis), operating income or EBITDA can give management
and investors additional insight into core financial performance,
especially when compared to quarters in which such items had a greater
or lesser effect, or no effect. Non-GAAP measures should be considered
in addition to, and not as a replacement for, the corresponding GAAP
measures, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures
reported by other companies.
About Standex
Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in
five broad business segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving,
Engineering Technologies, Electronics, and Hydraulics with operations in
the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Mexico,
Brazil, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional
information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.
Standex International Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands, except share data)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net sales
$
195,522
$
185,694
$
388,609
$
374,836
Cost of sales
128,586
122,377
252,421
245,848
Gross profit
66,936
63,317
136,188
128,988
Selling, general and administrative expenses
45,693
43,794
91,165
86,851
Restructuring costs
177
1,775
624
4,732
Acquisition related costs
859
703
1,547
1,708
Income from operations
20,207
17,045
42,852
35,697
Interest expense
3,123
1,793
5,368
3,514
Other (income) expense, net
750
242
1,015
336
Total
3,873
2,035
6,383
3,850
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
16,334
15,010
36,469
31,847
Provision for income taxes
3,860
19,359
9,702
23,622
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
12,474
(4,349)
26,767
8,225
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
924
1,543
2,488
2,968
Net income (loss)
$
13,398
$
(2,806)
$
29,255
$
11,193
Basic earnings per share:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
0.99
$
(0.34)
$
2.11
$
0.65
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
0.07
0.12
0.20
0.23
Total
$
1.06
$
(0.22)
$
2.31
$
0.88
Diluted earnings per share:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
0.98
$
(0.34)
$
2.10
$
0.64
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
0.07
0.12
0.20
0.23
Total
$
1.05
$
(0.22)
$
2.30
$
0.87
Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
12,636
12,704
12,667
12,689
Diluted
12,685
12,704
12,737
12,778
Standex International Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
December 31,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2018
2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
118,174
$
109,602
Accounts receivable, net
111,905
119,783
Inventories
109,423
104,300
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
21,425
10,255
Income taxes receivable
1,486
2,348
Current assets- Discontinued Operations
36,092
37,671
Total current assets
398,505
383,959
Property, plant, equipment, net
142,332
136,934
Intangible assets, net
115,495
84,938
Goodwill
261,569
211,751
Deferred tax asset
6,313
7,447
Other non-current assets
28,384
29,749
Long-term Assets- Discontinued Operations
61,454
62,159
Total non-current assets
615,547
532,978
Total assets
$
1,014,052
$
916,937
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
56,460
$
78,947
Accrued liabilities
61,262
57,679
Income taxes payable
7,672
6,050
Current liabilities- Discontinued Operations
18,906
18,665
Total current liabilities
144,300
161,341
Long-term debt
314,661
193,772
Accrued pension and other non-current liabilities
102,215
110,979
Non-current liabilities- Discontinued Operations
50
50
Total non-current liabilities
416,926
304,801
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
41,976
41,976
Additional paid-in capital
63,024
61,328
Retained earnings
784,687
761,430
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(126,777)
(121,859)
Treasury shares
(310,084)
(292,080)
Total stockholders' equity
452,826
450,795
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,014,052
$
916,937
Standex International Corporation and Subsidiaries
Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
December 31,
(In thousands)
2018
2017
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
29,255
$
11,193
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
2,488
2,968
Income from continuing operations
26,767
8,225
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
14,817
12,843
Stock-based compensation
2,029
2,877
Non-cash portion of restructuring charge
(132)
664
Contributions to defined benefit plans
(499)
(530)
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities
(29,132)
822
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
13,850
24,901
Net cash (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations
5,411
726
Net cash provided by operating activities
19,261
25,627
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(16,192)
(14,723)
Expenditures for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(95,918)
(10,397)
Proceeds from life insurance policies
-
2,217
Other investing activities
3,144
1,087
Net cash (used in) investing activities from continuing operations
(108,966)
(21,816)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from
discontinued operations
2,690
(960)
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(106,276)
(22,776)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from borrowings
509,500
108,500
Payments of debt
(387,500)
(87,288)
Contingent consideration payment
(910)
-
Activity under share-based payment plans
797
622
Purchase of treasury stock
(19,135)
(1,924)
Cash dividends paid
(4,825)
(4,312)
Net cash provided by financing activities
97, 927
15,598
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(2,340)
2,374
Net changes in cash and cash equivalents
8,572
20,823
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
109,602
88,566
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
118,174
$
109,389
Standex International Corporation
Selected Segment Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net Sales
Food Service Equipment
$
68,653
$
73,165
$
140,991
$
150,992
Engraving
38,485
33,879
74,466
66,708
Engineering Technologies
23,568
21,928
44,351
42,195
Electronics
52,700
46,035
104,150
92,851
Hydraulics
12,116
10,687
24,651
22,090
Total
$
195,522
$
185,694
$
388,609
$
374,836
Income from operations
Food Service Equipment
$
5,190
$
5,968
$
11,857
$
14,287
Engraving
6,849
6,958
14,398
14,540
Engineering Technologies
2,061
1,543
3,836
2,724
Electronics
10,376
10,269
23,163
20,552
Hydraulics
1,929
1,517
3,512
3,389
Restructuring
(177)
(1,775)
(624)
(4,732)
Acquisition related costs
(859)
(703)
(1,547)
(1,708)
Corporate
(5,162)
(6,732)
(11,743)
(13,355)
Total
$
20,207
$
17,045
$
42,852
$
35,697
Standex International Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands, except percentages)
2018
2017
% Change
2018
2017
% Change
Adjusted income from operations and
adjusted net income from continuing operations:
Net Sales
$
195,522
$
185,694
5.3%
$
388,609
$
374,836
3.7 %
Income from operations, as reported
$
20,207
$
17,045
18.6%
$
42,852
$
35,697
20.0 %
Income from operations margin
10.3%
9.2%
11.0%
9.5%
Adjustments:
Restructuring charges
177
1,775
624
4,732
Acquisition-related costs
859
703
1,547
1,708
Purchase accounting
55
-
511
204
Adjusted income from operations
$
21,298
$
19,523
9.1%
$
45,534
$
42,341
7.5%
Adjusted income from operations margin
10.9%
10.5%
11.7%
11.3%
Interest and other income (expense), net
(3,873)
(2,035)
(6,383)
(3,850)
Provision for income taxes
(3,860)
(19,359)
(9,702)
(23,622)
Discrete and other tax items
(779)
15,016
(779)
15,016
Tax impact of above adjustments
(309)
(629)
(759)
(1,688)
Net income from continuing operations, as adjusted
$
12,477
$
12,516
-0.3%
$
27,911
$
28,197
-1.0%
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
Net income from continuing operations, as reported
$
12,474
$
(4,349)
$
26,767
$
8,225
Net income from continuing operations margin
6.4%
NM
6.9%
2.2%
Add back:
Provision for Income Taxes
3,860
19,359
9,702
23,622
Interest expense
3,123
1,793
5,368
3,514
Depreciation and amortization
8,161
6,572
14,817
12,843
EBITDA
$
27,618
$
23,375
18.2%
$
56,654
$
48,204
17.5%
EBITDA Margin
14.1%
12.6%
14.6%
12.9%
Adjustments:
Restructuring charges
177
1,775
624
4,732
Acquisition-related costs
859
703
1,547
1,708
Purchase accounting
55
-
511
204
Adjusted EBITDA
$
28,709
$
25,853
11.0%
$
59,336
$
54,848
8.2%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
14.7%
13.9%
15.3%
14.6%
Free operating cash flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing
operations, as reported
$
16,421
$
30,356
$
13,850
$
24,901
Less: Capital expenditures
(8,727)
(5,867)
(16,192)
(14,723)
Free operating cash flow
$
7,694
$
24,489
$
(2,342)
$
10,178
Net income from continuing operations
12,474
(4,349)
26,767
8,225
Discrete tax item - tax on foreign cash
(779)
15,016
(779)
15,016
Adjusted net income
11,695
10,667
25,988
23,241
Conversion of free operating cash flow
65.8%
229.6%
NM
43.8%
Standex International Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Adjusted earnings per share
from continuing operations
2018
2017
% Change
2018
2017
% Change
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as reported
$
0.98
$
(0.34)
388.2%
$
2.10
$
0.64
228.1%
Adjustments:
Restructuring charges
0.01
0.10
0.04
0.28
Acquisition-related costs
0.05
0.04
0.09
0.10
Discrete Tax Items
(0.06)
1.18
(0.06)
1.18
Purchase accounting expenses
-
-
0.03
0.01
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as adjusted
$
0.98
$
0.98
0.0%
$
2.20
$
2.21
(0.5%)
Safe Harbor Language Statements in this news release
include, or may be based upon, management's current expectations,
estimates and/or projections about Standex's markets and industries.
These statements are forward-looking statements within the meaning of
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may
materially differ from those indicated by such forward-looking
statements as a result of certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions
that are difficult to predict. Among the factors that could cause actual
results to differ are the impact of implementation of government
regulations and programs affecting our businesses, unanticipated legal
judgments, fines or settlements, uncertainty in conditions in the
financial and banking markets, general domestic and international
economic conditions in the markets we serve, the impact of foreign
exchange, increases in raw material costs, the ability to substitute
less expensive alternative raw materials, changes in the heavy
construction vehicle market, the ability to continue to successfully
implement productivity improvements, market acceptance of our products,
our ability to design, introduce and sell new products and related
product components, the ability to redesign certain of our products to
continue meeting evolving regulatory requirements, the impact of delays
initiated by our customers, our ability to increase manufacturing
production to meet demand, increase market share, access new markets,
introduce new products, enhance our presence in strategic channels, the
successful expansion and automation of manufacturing capabilities and
diversification efforts in emerging markets, the ability to continue to
achieve cost savings through lean manufacturing, cost reduction
activities, and low cost sourcing, effective completion of plant
consolidations, successful completion and integration of acquisitions,
changes in pension funding requirements, the impact of trade tariffs as
well as recently passed tax reform legislation in the United States and
the other factors discussed in the Annual Report of Standex on Form 10-K
for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018, which is on file with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, and any subsequent periodic reports
filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In
addition, any forward-looking statements represent management's
estimates only as of the day made and should not be relied upon as
representing management's estimates as of any subsequent date. While the
Company may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in
the future, the Company and management specifically disclaim any
obligation to do so, even if management's estimates change.