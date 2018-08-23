Standex 'l : Strengthens Engraving Capabilities with Acquisition of Tenibac-Graphion, Inc.

Standex
International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) today announced that it
has acquired Michigan-based Tenibac-Graphion, Inc. (Tenibac-Graphion), a
provider of chemical and laser texturing services. Privately held
Tenibac-Graphion reported revenues of $25 million for the year ended
December 31, 2017 and estimated revenues of $13 million for the
six-month period ending June 30, 2018. The acquisition is expected to be
accretive to earnings per share by $0.16 to $0.20 in fiscal year 2019
and $0.26 to $0.30 in fiscal year 2020, excluding purchase accounting
and acquisition costs. Standex defines purchase accounting as step-up of
inventory and backlog. Tenibac-Graphion’s management team will be
continuing with the Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“Standex Engraving has been innovating for more than 50 years by
expanding our global capabilities and bringing new technologies to our
customers,” said Standex Chief Executive Officer David Dunbar.
“Tenibac-Graphion’s deep expertise in mold and tool texturizing is
complementary to our broad, global portfolio and advances our strategy
to enhance the value we deliver to our customers. As a result of this
combination, Standex is now better positioned to deliver a broader set
of design services, mold texturizing, tool finishing, tool enhancement
and prototyping services. We welcome Tenibac-Graphion’s management and
team of approximately 160 employees to the Standex family.”
“The combination of Tenibac-Graphion and Standex Engraving will expand
services available to customers, increase responsiveness to customer
demands, and drive innovative approaches to solving customer needs,”
said Standex Engraving President Flavio Maschera. “Our combined customer
base will have access to the full line of mold and tool services, such
as the Architexture design consultancy, Vycon™ part wrapping, chemical
and laser engraving, tool finishing, and tool enhancements. We are
excited to welcome Tenibac-Graphion’s talented employees to Standex.
Their expertise in traditional texturizing technologies makes them a
powerful workforce poised to deliver the many new and emerging services
and technologies we are rolling out globally.”
“We look forward to joining forces with a world-class leader like
Standex to offer our combined customer base a comprehensive suite of
best-in-class texturization and tool finishing services,” said
Tenibac-Graphion CEO Jim Deliz. “We believe there is excellent potential
to leverage Standex’s broad set of capabilities to grow our customer
relationships and promote improved responsiveness and innovation.”
Founded in 1969 by John A. Gusmano, Tenibac-Graphion provides mold and
tool texturing services, such as laser engraving, chemical etching,
repair and maintenance, and prototype parts through the Vycon™ process.
Tenibac-Graphion serves automotive, packaging, medical and consumer
products customers, and operates three facilities, including two in
Michigan and one in China.
About Standex
Standex International Corporation is a global, multi-industry
manufacturer in five broad business segments: Food Service Equipment,
Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics, and Hydraulics. For
additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.
Safe Harbor Language
Statements in this news release include, or may be based upon,
management's current expectations, estimates and/or projections about
Standex's markets and industries. These statements are forward-looking
statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may materially differ from those
indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of certain
risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict.
Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ are the
impact of implementation of government regulations and programs
affecting our businesses, unforeseen legal judgments, fines or
settlements, uncertainty in conditions in the financial and banking
markets, general domestic and international economy including more
specifically economic conditions in the oil and gas market, the impact
of foreign exchange, increases in raw material costs, the ability to
substitute less expensive alternative raw materials, the heavy
construction vehicle market, the ability to continue to successfully
implement productivity improvements, increase market share, access new
markets, introduce new products, enhance our presence in strategic
channels, the successful expansion and automation of manufacturing
capabilities and diversification efforts in emerging markets, the
ability to continue to achieve cost savings through lean manufacturing,
cost reduction activities, and low cost sourcing, effective completion
of plant consolidations, successful completion and integration of
acquisitions and the other factors discussed in the Annual Report of
Standex on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2017, which is
on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and any subsequent
periodic reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent
management's estimates only as of the day made and should not be relied
upon as representing management's estimates as of any subsequent date.
While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements at some
point in the future, the Company and management specifically disclaim
any obligation to do so, even if management's estimates change.
