Standex 'l : to Present at CL King’s 16th Annual Best Ideas Conference

Company to Webcast Presentation Live at 1:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 13

Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) announced today that Tom DeByle, Chief Financial Officer, will present at CL King’s Best Ideas Conference 2018 to be held in New York City on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 1:15 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at: http://ir.standex.com/.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics, and Hydraulics with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.

