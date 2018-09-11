Standex 'l : to Present at CL King’s 16th Annual Best Ideas Conference

Standex
International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) announced today that
Tom DeByle, Chief Financial Officer, will present at CL King’s Best
Ideas Conference 2018 to be held in New York City on Thursday, September
13, 2018 at 1:15 p.m. ET.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the
“Events and Presentations” page of the Investors section of the
Company’s website at: http://ir.standex.com/.
About Standex
Standex
International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five
broad business segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering
Technologies, Electronics, and Hydraulics with operations in the United
States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil,
Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional
information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.
