Standex Int'l Corp.    SXI

STANDEX INT'L CORP. (SXI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/11 10:00:00 pm
109.875 USD   -0.20%
11:06pSTANDEX 'L : to Present at CL King’s 16th Annual Best Ideas Co..
08/28STANDEX : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
08/28STANDEX 'L : Reports Fourth-Quarter 2018 Financial Results
Standex 'l : to Present at CL King's 16th Annual Best Ideas Conference

09/11/2018 | 11:06pm CEST

Company to Webcast Presentation Live at 1:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 13

Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) announced today that Tom DeByle, Chief Financial Officer, will present at CL King’s Best Ideas Conference 2018 to be held in New York City on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 1:15 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at: http://ir.standex.com/.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics, and Hydraulics with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 924 M
EBIT 2019 107 M
Net income 2019 69,3 M
Debt 2019 48,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,06
P/E ratio 2020 17,46
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,58x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,46x
Capitalization 1 412 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 122 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
Managers
NameTitle
David Alan Dunbar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James Zupancic Vice President-Operational Excellence
Thomas D. DeByle Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Charles H. Cannon Independent Director
Daniel B. Hogan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDEX INT'L CORP.8.10%1 412
NORDSON CORPORATION-2.77%8 289
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 363
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-9.99%4 920
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP7.76%3 774
KRONES AG-15.37%3 553
