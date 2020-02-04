Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Standex International Corporation    SXI

STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(SXI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Standex International : 2Q20 Earnings Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/04/2020 | 08:14am EST

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call

February 4, 2020

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements contained in this presentation that are not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "should," "could," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "intends," "continue," or similar terms or variations of those terms or the negative of those terms. There are many factors that affect the Company's business and the results of its operations and may cause the actual results of operations in future periods to differ materially from those currently expected or desired. These factors include, but are not limited to material adverse or unforeseen legal judgments, fines, penalties or settlements, conditions in the financial and banking markets, including fluctuations in exchange rates and the inability to repatriate foreign cash, general and international recessionary economic conditions, including the impact, length and degree of downturns or slow growth conditions on the customers and markets we serve and more specifically conditions in the food service equipment, automotive, construction, aerospace, energy, transportation and general industrial markets, lower-cost competition, the relative mix of products which impact margins and operating efficiencies, both domestic and foreign, in certain of our businesses, the impact of higher raw material and component costs, particularly steel, petroleum based products, chemicals used in electronics manufacturing, and refrigeration components, an inability to realize the expected cost savings from restructuring activities, effective completion of plant consolidations, cost reduction efforts, restructuring including procurement savings and productivity enhancements, capital management improvements, strategic capital expenditures, and the implementation of lean enterprise manufacturing techniques, the inability to achieve the savings expected from the sourcing of raw materials from and diversification efforts in emerging markets, the inability to attain expected benefits from strategic alliances or acquisitions and the inability to achieve synergies contemplated by the Company. Other factors that could impact the Company include changes to future pension funding requirements and the impact of recently passed tax reform legislation in the United States, the impact of any actual or proposed governmental tariffs, and the impact of the current coronavirus on our China supply chain as well as the demand for our products and services in China. For further information on these and other risk factors, please see the section "Risk Factors" in Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent management's estimates only as of the day made and should not be relied upon as representing management's estimates as of any subsequent date. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company and management specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if management's estimates change.

2

2Q20 Highlights

SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

  • Engraving: margin increase sequentially and YOY on flat sales; improved N.A. performance
  • Electronics: results similar to 1Q20 as expected; impacted by lower Asia demand and material inflation
  • Engineering Technologies: improved margins and continued strength in aviation and defense
  • Hydraulics: solid expense control/favorable product mix; sales decline YOY reflects customer reduction in inventory levels
  • Food Service: favorable mix/productivity; strong Scientific margins, improved Refrigeration performance

POSITIONING PORTFOLIO FOR HIGHER GROWTH & MARGIN

PRODUCTIVITY INITIATIVES CONTINUE

FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

  • 2Q20 laneway revenues were $33.4 million; 17% increase YOY
  • Electronics NBO's continued to strengthen; 6% increase in N.A. funnel YTD in FY20
  • GS acquisition yielding opportunities for soft shell introductions across the globalMold-Tech footprint
  • Definitive agreement to acquire Torotel, a leader in custom high reliability magnetics assemblies; expanding capabilities and customer value proposition, expected to close in February
  • $3.8M in annualized savings from restructuring efforts in Engraving and Electronics now flowing through the P&L
  • Addressing materials inflation in Electronics through changes in reed switch production and material substitution
  • ETG margin improvements driven by ongoing productivity improvements in manufacturing processes and favorable mix as new platform parts continue to ramp
  • New VP Operations joining Standex in late February
  • TTM net debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 0.8x at 2Q20
  • Working capital turns increased 0.4xyear-over year to 5.1x
  • Generated free cash flow of $9.9 million in 2Q20 compared to $7.7 million in 2Q19; over 25% YOY increase
  • Repatriated ~$12 million from foreign subsidiaries YTD; expect to repatriate ~$35 million in FY20
  • ~ $195 million of available liquidity post Torotel closing

3

Engraving

$ in 000's

2Q20

2Q19

%

Change

Revenue

$38,256

$38,485

-0.6%

Operating Income

$6,916

$6,849

1.0%

OI Margin

18.1%

17.9%

Laser Engraving and Welding Process

Engraving

2Q Summary

  • Sales softness reflected timing of customer automotive programs balanced with laneway growth and contribution from GS Engineering acquisition
  • Laneway growth of 22% YOY to $22.4M including nickel shell, laser and tool finishing
  • Margin improvement of 100 basis points sequentially and 20 basis points YOY reflecting improved operating discipline and cost savings from prior restructuring actions

Outlook

  • Expect improvement in 3Q20 YOY due to increased new automotive modelroll-outs, GS Engineering contribution and leverage from recent cost restructuring
  • Continue growth momentum for new technology laneways: soft trims, laser engraving and tool finishing
  • Emphasis on operational execution; e.g., standardized ERP tools to support regional ops teams

4

Electronics

$ in 000's

2Q20

2Q19

%

Change

Revenue

$45,834

$52,700

-13.0%

Operating Income

$7,776

$10,376

-25.1%

OI Margin

17.0%

19.7%

Battery monitoring and power management for electric or hybrid vehicles

Electronics

2Q Summary

  • Sales decline reflected weaker end markets in Asia and distributorde-stocking; although both appear to be moderating
  • Positive trends for applications in the defense and utility end market (e.g., smart grid)
  • Operating income declined YOY primarily due to the impact of volume deleveraging and material inflation in Asia reed switch operation
  • Operating margin sequentially ~flat supported by cost actions implemented in FY20

Outlook

  • Expect sales volume to increase slightly sequentially
  • N.A. NBO funnel has increased 6% YTD in FY20 to $53M
  • Continued focus on productivity and cost initiatives; e.g. changes in reed switch production

5

Engineering Technologies

Engineering Technologies

$ in 000s

2Q20

2Q19

%

Change

Revenue

$26,495

$23,568

+12.4%

Operating Income

$3,422

$2,061

+66.0%

OI Margin

12.9%

8.7%

Multi axis machining of a single piece, spin formed lipskin

2Q Summary

  • Volume leverage associated with core markets of Aviation, Space and Defense
  • Backlog to be delivered in under one year increased 17% YOY
  • Ongoing momentum in manufacturing productivity improvements; e.g. reducing level of scrap/rework material as well as increased machine utilization levels

Outlook

  • In 3Q20 expect revenue for the segment to decrease YOY due to the timing of projects in backlog
  • Operating income in 3Q20 expected to increase YOY driven by continued growth of new platform parts, productivity and cost efficiency initiatives

6

Hydraulics

$ in 000s

2Q20

2Q19

%

Change

Revenue

$11,316

$12,116

-6.6%

Operating Income

$1,818

$1,929

-5.8%

OI Margin

16.1%

15.9%

Hydraulics

2Q Summary

  • Sales decrease reflects customers reducing existing inventory levels as well as slowdown in dump truck market partially offset by positive refuse market trends
  • YOY margin increase reflecting solid expense management and favorable product mix
  • New applications, such as the new pack eject cylinder continued to ramp

Outlook

  • Expect revenue and operating income to decrease YOY in 3Q20 reflecting customer de- stocking as well as the end of tariff relief on select products
  • Reallocating capacity to highest value opportunities; aftermarket sales and new business opportunities

Refuse Truck - New technology Pack Eject cylinders with TCP coatings

7

Food Services

Food Service Equipment Group

$ in 000s

2Q20

2Q19

%

Change

Revenue

$68,684

$68,653

0.1%

Operating Income

$6,773

$5,190

30.5%

OI Margin

9.9%

7.6%

2Q Summary

  • Relatively flat demand across the group
  • Increase in operating income largely due to improved Refrigeration contribution
  • Scientific business continues to provide significant margin contribution to the Group

Outlook

• Expect 3Q20 Food Service Group sales to be relatively flat YOY reflecting growth in Scientific with Refrigeration Group and Pump sales slightly down

• Expect 3Q20 operating income to increase YOY driven by productivity improvements and a continued shift to differentiated products

Italian glass self-serve display merchandiser

8

2Q20 Financial Summary

($ in M's)

2Q20

2Q19

YOY

Comments

Revenue

$190.6

$195.5

-2.5%

Components of revenue increase:

Organic -3.0%

Acquisitions +0.8%

F/X impact of -0.4%

Gross Margin

34.9%

34.2%

+70 bps

Adj. Gross Margin

34.9%

34.3%

+60 bps

Sales mix & productivity improvements

Adj. Operating Income

$19.3

$21.3

-9.3%

Increased YOY corporate expense

Margin %

10.1%

10.9%

-80 bps

Adj. EBITDA

$27.2

$28.7

-5.2%

Margin %

14.3%

14.7%

-40 bps

Net, Interest Expense

$1.9

$3.1

-38.3%

Tax Rate %

24.0%

28.4%

+440 bps

Adj. Net Income

$12.8

$12.5

2.4%

Margin %

6.7%

6.4%

+30 bps

Lower interest expense &

Adj. EPS

$1.03

$0.98

5.1%

favorable tax rate

9

2Q20 Revenue Drivers

Q2 2020

Engraving

Electronics

Engineering

Hydraulics

Food Service

Total

YOY Change %

Technologies

Organic

-2.7%

-13.6%

12.9%

-6.6%

0.3%

-3.0%

Acquisitions

4.2%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.8%

Currency

-2.2%

0.6%

-0.5%

0.0%

-0.2%

-0.4%

Total

-0.6%

-13.0%

12.4%

-6.6%

0.1%

-2.5%

Strength at Engineering Technologies

Electronics Impacted by Asia Market Slowdown

10

2Q20 Free Cash Flow

  • Net cash from continuing ops decreased YOY primarily due to an earnout payment associated with a prior acquisition which is now complete
  • Working capital management continued to improve
  • Capital expenditures decreased YOY reflecting timing of projects

Solid Free Cash Flow Generation

11

2Q20 Working Capital Trends

$180

$160

7.0

$140

5.3

5.4

5.2

5.1

6.0

4.9

4.7

$120

5.0

NWC $'s

$100

4.0

NWC Turns

$80

3.0

$60

$40

2.0

$20

1.0

$-

-

Q2FY 15 Q2 FY 16 Q2 FY 17 Q2 FY 18 Q2 FY 19 Q2 FY 20

NWC

NWC Turns

Q2 FY 20

Q2 FY 19

Actual

Actual

A/R

110,087

111,864

DSO

51

52

Inventory

108,513

109,423

Inventory Turns

4.8

4.6

A/P

(69,737)

(56,460)

DPO

44

35

Net Working Capital

148,863

164,827

W/Cap Turns

5.1

4.7

Note: FY19 restated ex-Cooking

Note: All periods exclude divested Cooking Solutions

Working capital turns of 5.1x increased from 4.7x a year ago

  • Continued focused collection efforts and accounts payable management
  • Inventory turns increased from 4.6x to 4.8x
  • DPO increased by 9 days YOY

Operational Execution Driving Working Capital Improvement

12

2Q20 Capitalization

Favorable Liquidity Profile

  • Net debt to adj. EBITDA of 0.8x
  • Net debt to total capital of 15.2%
  • ~$195M of available liquidity post Torotel

Capital Spending

  • Approximately $3.6M of CAPEX in the quarter compared to $8.7M in 2Q19
  • Fine tuning FY20 CAPEX to between $30M - $32M compared to prior $31M - $34M
  • Depreciation of $25M - $26M in FY20
  • Amortization expected to be $8.5M - $9.5M
  • Net debt to capital at 15.2% vs prior quarter of 17.3%
  • TTM EBITDA to funded debt at 1.2x, Adjusted EBITDA to funded debt at 0.8x
  • Repatriated $2.7M in 2Q20 and $11.9M FY20 YTD; expect to repatriate $35M in FY20

Balance Sheet Well Positioned for Organic Growth Investments and Acquisitions

13

Key Takeaways

1

2

3

4

In 3Q20, Standex expects total revenue to be similar to the third quarter of 2019. Operating income is expected to be sequentially similar to slightly better than 2Q20 with a significant improvement year-over-year as the benefits of cost reduction actions are more fully leveraged.

Ongoing focus on productivity improvements and cost reduction initiatives to drive margin improvement

Focusing portfolio on higher growth and return opportunities and extending our competitive advantages

Substantial financial flexibility for disciplined capital allocation across active pipeline of organic growth and acquisition opportunities

14

Q&A

15

APPENDIX

16

2Q20 GAAP to Non-GAAP Bridge

GAAP 2nd Quarter Net Income $12.4M versus Prior Year at $12.5M

Non-GAAP Net Income $12.8M versus Prior Year at $12.5M

GAAP EPS increased 2.0%; Non-GAAP EPS up 5.1%

17

Disclaimer

Standex International Corporation published this content on 04 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2020 13:13:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORP
08:14aSTANDEX INTERNATIONAL : 2Q20 Earnings Presentation
PU
02/03STANDEX : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/28STANDEX INTERNATIONAL : announces timing of SECOND quarter fiscal 2020 results
PR
01/23STANDEX INTERNATIONAL : Declares 222nd Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
2019STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORP/DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements ..
AQ
2019STANDEX INTERNATIONAL : To Acquire Torotel, Inc.
PR
2019STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019STANDEX INTERNATIONAL COR : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
2019STANDEX : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019STANDEX INTERNATIONAL : to Present at the Baird Global Industrial Conference
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 806 M
EBIT 2020 85,7 M
Net income 2020 55,9 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,06%
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,17x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,13x
Capitalization 940 M
Chart STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Standex International Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 89,67  $
Last Close Price 75,40  $
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Alan Dunbar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ademir Sarcevic Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Leonard Paolillo President-Engineering Technologies Group
Charles H. Cannon Independent Director
Daniel B. Hogan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION-4.98%941
NORDSON CORPORATION5.42%9 964
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO.,LTD.--.--%4 194
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-12.37%3 903
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.94%3 658
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.34%3 493
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group