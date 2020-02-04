Standex International : 2Q20 Earnings Presentation
0
02/04/2020 | 08:14am EST
Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call
February 4, 2020
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements contained in this presentation that are not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "should," "could," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "intends," "continue," or similar terms or variations of those terms or the negative of those terms. There are many factors that affect the Company's business and the results of its operations and may cause the actual results of operations in future periods to differ materially from those currently expected or desired. These factors include, but are not limited to material adverse or unforeseen legal judgments, fines, penalties or settlements, conditions in the financial and banking markets, including fluctuations in exchange rates and the inability to repatriate foreign cash, general and international recessionary economic conditions, including the impact, length and degree of downturns or slow growth conditions on the customers and markets we serve and more specifically conditions in the food service equipment, automotive, construction, aerospace, energy, transportation and general industrial markets, lower-cost competition, the relative mix of products which impact margins and operating efficiencies, both domestic and foreign, in certain of our businesses, the impact of higher raw material and component costs, particularly steel, petroleum based products, chemicals used in electronics manufacturing, and refrigeration components, an inability to realize the expected cost savings from restructuring activities, effective completion of plant consolidations, cost reduction efforts, restructuring including procurement savings and productivity enhancements, capital management improvements, strategic capital expenditures, and the implementation of lean enterprise manufacturing techniques, the inability to achieve the savings expected from the sourcing of raw materials from and diversification efforts in emerging markets, the inability to attain expected benefits from strategic alliances or acquisitions and the inability to achieve synergies contemplated by the Company. Other factors that could impact the Company include changes to future pension funding requirements and the impact of recently passed tax reform legislation in the United States, the impact of any actual or proposed governmental tariffs, and the impact of the current coronavirus on our China supply chain as well as the demand for our products and services in China. For further information on these and other risk factors, please see the section "Risk Factors" in Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent management's estimates only as of the day made and should not be relied upon as representing management's estimates as of any subsequent date. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company and management specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if management's estimates change.
2
2Q20 Highlights
SEGMENT PERFORMANCE
Engraving: margin increase sequentially and YOY on flat sales; improved N.A. performance
Electronics: results similar to 1Q20 as expected; impacted by lower Asia demand and material inflation
Engineering Technologies: improved margins and continued strength in aviation and defense
Note: All periods exclude divested Cooking Solutions
Working capital turns of 5.1x increased from 4.7x a year ago
Continued focused collection efforts and accounts payable management
Inventory turns increased from 4.6x to 4.8x
DPO increased by 9 days YOY
Operational Execution Driving Working Capital Improvement
12
2Q20 Capitalization
Favorable Liquidity Profile
Net debt to adj. EBITDA of 0.8x
Net debt to total capital of 15.2%
~$195M of available liquidity post Torotel
Capital Spending
Approximately $3.6M of CAPEX in the quarter compared to $8.7M in 2Q19
Fine tuning FY20 CAPEX to between $30M - $32M compared to prior $31M - $34M
Depreciation of $25M - $26M in FY20
Amortization expected to be $8.5M - $9.5M
Net debt to capital at 15.2% vs prior quarter of 17.3%
TTM EBITDA to funded debt at 1.2x, Adjusted EBITDA to funded debt at 0.8x
Repatriated $2.7M in 2Q20 and $11.9M FY20 YTD; expect to repatriate $35M in FY20
Balance Sheet Well Positioned for Organic Growth Investments and Acquisitions
13
Key Takeaways
1
2
3
4
In 3Q20, Standex expects total revenue to be similar to the third quarter of 2019. Operating income is expected to be sequentially similar to slightly better than 2Q20 with a significant improvement year-over-year as the benefits of cost reduction actions are more fully leveraged.
Ongoing focus on productivity improvements and cost reduction initiatives to drive margin improvement
Focusing portfolio on higher growth and return opportunities and extending our competitive advantages
Substantial financial flexibility for disciplined capital allocation across active pipeline of organic growth and acquisition opportunities
14
Q&A
15
APPENDIX
16
2Q20 GAAP to Non-GAAP Bridge
GAAP 2nd Quarter Net Income $12.4M versus Prior Year at $12.5M
Non-GAAP Net Income $12.8M versus Prior Year at $12.5M
Standex International Corporation published this content on 04 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2020 13:13:06 UTC