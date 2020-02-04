Standex International : 2Q20 Earnings Presentation 0 02/04/2020 | 08:14am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call February 4, 2020 Safe Harbor Statement Statements contained in this presentation that are not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "should," "could," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "intends," "continue," or similar terms or variations of those terms or the negative of those terms. There are many factors that affect the Company's business and the results of its operations and may cause the actual results of operations in future periods to differ materially from those currently expected or desired. These factors include, but are not limited to material adverse or unforeseen legal judgments, fines, penalties or settlements, conditions in the financial and banking markets, including fluctuations in exchange rates and the inability to repatriate foreign cash, general and international recessionary economic conditions, including the impact, length and degree of downturns or slow growth conditions on the customers and markets we serve and more specifically conditions in the food service equipment, automotive, construction, aerospace, energy, transportation and general industrial markets, lower-cost competition, the relative mix of products which impact margins and operating efficiencies, both domestic and foreign, in certain of our businesses, the impact of higher raw material and component costs, particularly steel, petroleum based products, chemicals used in electronics manufacturing, and refrigeration components, an inability to realize the expected cost savings from restructuring activities, effective completion of plant consolidations, cost reduction efforts, restructuring including procurement savings and productivity enhancements, capital management improvements, strategic capital expenditures, and the implementation of lean enterprise manufacturing techniques, the inability to achieve the savings expected from the sourcing of raw materials from and diversification efforts in emerging markets, the inability to attain expected benefits from strategic alliances or acquisitions and the inability to achieve synergies contemplated by the Company. Other factors that could impact the Company include changes to future pension funding requirements and the impact of recently passed tax reform legislation in the United States, the impact of any actual or proposed governmental tariffs, and the impact of the current coronavirus on our China supply chain as well as the demand for our products and services in China. For further information on these and other risk factors, please see the section "Risk Factors" in Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent management's estimates only as of the day made and should not be relied upon as representing management's estimates as of any subsequent date. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company and management specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if management's estimates change. 2 2Q20 Highlights SEGMENT PERFORMANCE Engraving: margin increase sequentially and YOY on flat sales; improved N.A. performance

Electronics: results similar to 1Q20 as expected; impacted by lower Asia demand and material inflation

Engineering Technologies: improved margins and continued strength in aviation and defense

Hydraulics: solid expense control/favorable product mix; sales decline YOY reflects customer reduction in inventory levels

Food Service: favorable mix/productivity; strong Scientific margins, improved Refrigeration performance POSITIONING PORTFOLIO FOR HIGHER GROWTH & MARGIN PRODUCTIVITY INITIATIVES CONTINUE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY 2Q20 laneway revenues were $33.4 million; 17% increase YOY

Electronics NBO's continued to strengthen; 6% increase in N.A. funnel YTD in FY20

GS acquisition yielding opportunities for soft shell introductions across the global Mold-Tech footprint

Mold-Tech footprint Definitive agreement to acquire Torotel, a leader in custom high reliability magnetics assemblies; expanding capabilities and customer value proposition, expected to close in February

$3.8M in annualized savings from restructuring efforts in Engraving and Electronics now flowing through the P&L

Addressing materials inflation in Electronics through changes in reed switch production and material substitution

ETG margin improvements driven by ongoing productivity improvements in manufacturing processes and favorable mix as new platform parts continue to ramp

New VP Operations joining Standex in late February

TTM net debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 0.8x at 2Q20

Working capital turns increased 0.4x year-over year to 5.1x

year-over year to 5.1x Generated free cash flow of $9.9 million in 2Q20 compared to $7.7 million in 2Q19; over 25% YOY increase

Repatriated ~$12 million from foreign subsidiaries YTD; expect to repatriate ~$35 million in FY20

~ $195 million of available liquidity post Torotel closing 3 Engraving $ in 000's 2Q20 2Q19 % Change Revenue $38,256 $38,485 -0.6% Operating Income $6,916 $6,849 1.0% OI Margin 18.1% 17.9% Laser Engraving and Welding Process Engraving 2Q Summary Sales softness reflected timing of customer automotive programs balanced with laneway growth and contribution from GS Engineering acquisition

Laneway growth of 22% YOY to $22.4M including nickel shell, laser and tool finishing

Margin improvement of 100 basis points sequentially and 20 basis points YOY reflecting improved operating discipline and cost savings from prior restructuring actions Outlook Expect improvement in 3Q20 YOY due to increased new automotive model roll-outs, GS Engineering contribution and leverage from recent cost restructuring

roll-outs, GS Engineering contribution and leverage from recent cost restructuring Continue growth momentum for new technology laneways: soft trims, laser engraving and tool finishing

Emphasis on operational execution; e.g., standardized ERP tools to support regional ops teams 4 Electronics $ in 000's 2Q20 2Q19 % Change Revenue $45,834 $52,700 -13.0% Operating Income $7,776 $10,376 -25.1% OI Margin 17.0% 19.7% Battery monitoring and power management for electric or hybrid vehicles Electronics 2Q Summary Sales decline reflected weaker end markets in Asia and distributor de-stocking; although both appear to be moderating

de-stocking; although both appear to be moderating Positive trends for applications in the defense and utility end market (e.g., smart grid)

Operating income declined YOY primarily due to the impact of volume deleveraging and material inflation in Asia reed switch operation

Operating margin sequentially ~flat supported by cost actions implemented in FY20 Outlook Expect sales volume to increase slightly sequentially

N.A. NBO funnel has increased 6% YTD in FY20 to $53M

Continued focus on productivity and cost initiatives; e.g. changes in reed switch production 5 Engineering Technologies Engineering Technologies $ in 000s 2Q20 2Q19 % Change Revenue $26,495 $23,568 +12.4% Operating Income $3,422 $2,061 +66.0% OI Margin 12.9% 8.7% Multi axis machining of a single piece, spin formed lipskin 2Q Summary Volume leverage associated with core markets of Aviation, Space and Defense

Backlog to be delivered in under one year increased 17% YOY

Ongoing momentum in manufacturing productivity improvements; e.g. reducing level of scrap/rework material as well as increased machine utilization levels Outlook In 3Q20 expect revenue for the segment to decrease YOY due to the timing of projects in backlog

Operating income in 3Q20 expected to increase YOY driven by continued growth of new platform parts, productivity and cost efficiency initiatives 6 Hydraulics $ in 000s 2Q20 2Q19 % Change Revenue $11,316 $12,116 -6.6% Operating Income $1,818 $1,929 -5.8% OI Margin 16.1% 15.9% Hydraulics 2Q Summary Sales decrease reflects customers reducing existing inventory levels as well as slowdown in dump truck market partially offset by positive refuse market trends

YOY margin increase reflecting solid expense management and favorable product mix

New applications, such as the new pack eject cylinder continued to ramp Outlook Expect revenue and operating income to decrease YOY in 3Q20 reflecting customer de- stocking as well as the end of tariff relief on select products

Reallocating capacity to highest value opportunities; aftermarket sales and new business opportunities Refuse Truck - New technology Pack Eject cylinders with TCP coatings 7 Food Services Food Service Equipment Group $ in 000s 2Q20 2Q19 % Change Revenue $68,684 $68,653 0.1% Operating Income $6,773 $5,190 30.5% OI Margin 9.9% 7.6% 2Q Summary Relatively flat demand across the group

Increase in operating income largely due to improved Refrigeration contribution

Scientific business continues to provide significant margin contribution to the Group Outlook • Expect 3Q20 Food Service Group sales to be relatively flat YOY reflecting growth in Scientific with Refrigeration Group and Pump sales slightly down • Expect 3Q20 operating income to increase YOY driven by productivity improvements and a continued shift to differentiated products Italian glass self-serve display merchandiser 8 2Q20 Financial Summary ($ in M's) 2Q20 2Q19 YOY Comments Revenue $190.6 $195.5 -2.5% Components of revenue increase: Organic -3.0% Acquisitions +0.8% F/X impact of -0.4% Gross Margin 34.9% 34.2% +70 bps Adj. Gross Margin 34.9% 34.3% +60 bps Sales mix & productivity improvements Adj. Operating Income $19.3 $21.3 -9.3% Increased YOY corporate expense Margin % 10.1% 10.9% -80 bps Adj. EBITDA $27.2 $28.7 -5.2% Margin % 14.3% 14.7% -40 bps Net, Interest Expense $1.9 $3.1 -38.3% Tax Rate % 24.0% 28.4% +440 bps Adj. Net Income $12.8 $12.5 2.4% Margin % 6.7% 6.4% +30 bps Lower interest expense & Adj. EPS $1.03 $0.98 5.1% favorable tax rate 9 2Q20 Revenue Drivers Q2 2020 Engraving Electronics Engineering Hydraulics Food Service Total YOY Change % Technologies Organic -2.7% -13.6% 12.9% -6.6% 0.3% -3.0% Acquisitions 4.2% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.8% Currency -2.2% 0.6% -0.5% 0.0% -0.2% -0.4% Total -0.6% -13.0% 12.4% -6.6% 0.1% -2.5% Strength at Engineering Technologies Electronics Impacted by Asia Market Slowdown 10 2Q20 Free Cash Flow Net cash from continuing ops decreased YOY primarily due to an earnout payment associated with a prior acquisition which is now complete

Working capital management continued to improve

Capital expenditures decreased YOY reflecting timing of projects Solid Free Cash Flow Generation 11 2Q20 Working Capital Trends $180 $160 7.0 $140 5.3 5.4 5.2 5.1 6.0 4.9 4.7 $120 5.0 NWC $'s $100 4.0 NWC Turns $80 3.0 $60 $40 2.0 $20 1.0 $- - Q2FY 15 Q2 FY 16 Q2 FY 17 Q2 FY 18 Q2 FY 19 Q2 FY 20 NWC NWC Turns Q2 FY 20 Q2 FY 19 Actual Actual A/R 110,087 111,864 DSO 51 52 Inventory 108,513 109,423 Inventory Turns 4.8 4.6 A/P (69,737) (56,460) DPO 44 35 Net Working Capital 148,863 164,827 W/Cap Turns 5.1 4.7 Note: FY19 restated ex-Cooking Note: All periods exclude divested Cooking Solutions Working capital turns of 5.1x increased from 4.7x a year ago Continued focused collection efforts and accounts payable management

Inventory turns increased from 4.6x to 4.8x

DPO increased by 9 days YOY Operational Execution Driving Working Capital Improvement 12 2Q20 Capitalization Favorable Liquidity Profile Net debt to adj. EBITDA of 0.8x

Net debt to total capital of 15.2%

~$195M of available liquidity post Torotel Capital Spending Approximately $3.6M of CAPEX in the quarter compared to $8.7M in 2Q19

Fine tuning FY20 CAPEX to between $30M - $32M compared to prior $31M - $34M

Depreciation of $25M - $26M in FY20

Amortization expected to be $8.5M - $9.5M

Net debt to capital at 15.2% vs prior quarter of 17.3%

TTM EBITDA to funded debt at 1.2x, Adjusted EBITDA to funded debt at 0.8x

Repatriated $2.7M in 2Q20 and $11.9M FY20 YTD; expect to repatriate $35M in FY20 Balance Sheet Well Positioned for Organic Growth Investments and Acquisitions 13 Key Takeaways 1 2 3 4 In 3Q20, Standex expects total revenue to be similar to the third quarter of 2019. Operating income is expected to be sequentially similar to slightly better than 2Q20 with a significant improvement year-over-year as the benefits of cost reduction actions are more fully leveraged. Ongoing focus on productivity improvements and cost reduction initiatives to drive margin improvement Focusing portfolio on higher growth and return opportunities and extending our competitive advantages Substantial financial flexibility for disciplined capital allocation across active pipeline of organic growth and acquisition opportunities 14 Q&A 15 APPENDIX 16 2Q20 GAAP to Non-GAAP Bridge GAAP 2nd Quarter Net Income $12.4M versus Prior Year at $12.5M Non-GAAP Net Income $12.8M versus Prior Year at $12.5M GAAP EPS increased 2.0%; Non-GAAP EPS up 5.1% 17 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Standex International Corporation published this content on 04 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2020 13:13:06 UTC 0 Latest news on STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORP 08:14a STANDEX INTERNATIONAL : 2Q20 Earnings Presentation PU 02/03 STANDEX : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 01/28 STANDEX INTERNATIONAL : announces timing of SECOND quarter fiscal 2020 results PR 01/23 STANDEX INTERNATIONAL : Declares 222nd Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend PR 2019 STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORP/DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements .. AQ 2019 STANDEX INTERNATIONAL : To Acquire Torotel, Inc. PR 2019 STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for FA 2019 STANDEX INTERNATIONAL COR : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia.. AQ 2019 STANDEX : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 2019 STANDEX INTERNATIONAL : to Present at the Baird Global Industrial Conference PR