Standex International : Announces Timing Of First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

0
10/29/2019 | 07:31am EDT

SALEM, N.H., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation  (NYSE: SXI) will announce its first quarter fiscal 2020 financial results on Tuesday , November 5, after the close of the market and will broadcast its conference call live over the Internet at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday , November 6, 2019.

On the call, David Dunbar, Chairman, President & CEO, and Ademir Sarcevic, Vice President, CFO & Treasurer, will review the Company's first quarter financial results, business highlights and outlook.

Investors interested in listening to the webcast and viewing the slide presentation should log on to the "Investors" section of Standex's website under the subheading, "Events and Presentations," located at www.standex.com. A replay of the webcast also will be available on the Company's web site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Engraving, Electronics, Engineering Technologies, Hydraulics and Food Service with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China.  For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standex-announces-timing-of-first-quarter-fiscal-2020-results-300946520.html

SOURCE Standex International Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
