STANLEY BLACK & DECKER    SWK

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER

(SWK)
Lockmaker Assa Abloy flags growing market uncertainty as second quarter profit jumps

07/17/2019 | 03:51am EDT
An Assa Abloy lock is displayed in the shop in Riga

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Assa Abloy, the world's biggest lock maker, said on Wednesday weaker construction signals and geopolitical challenges had increased uncertainty in some of its markets, as it posted profit growth that matched expectations.

Operating profit grew in the second quarter to 3.7 billion crowns (319.7 million pounds), matching analysts' mean expectations according to Refinitiv data, from a year-ago 2.9 billion profit before large one-off costs related to a strategic review in China.

Assa Abloy, which has been highly acquisitive and whose rivals include Allegion and Stanley Black & Decker, said the jump came due to strong sales as well as margin growth.

Sales growth before acquisitions however slowed to 3%, from 5% in the previous quarter as well as a year earlier.

Assa Abloy said its Americas and Global Technologies divisions had strong sales growth while Asia Pacific and EMEA reported good growth, and growth in Entrance Systems was stable.

In China, a relatively small market for the group but one that it has seen as key for long-term growth, sales were stable following years of headwinds.

"Demand has generally been good in 2019, but with variations between different markets. In some markets, uncertainty has increased at the same time due to weaker construction indices and geopolitical challenges," Chief Executive Officer Nico Delvaux said in a statement, without elaborating.

Assa Abloy, which has more than doubled sales over a decade and outgrown rivals in a fragmented market, is investing in accelerating a shift from mechanical locks to electronic and digital alternatives ranging from fingerprint scanners to smartphone-activated systems.

In the quarter, sales of electromechanical locks grew 20%.

Assa Abloy's shares were up 1.7% at 0738 GMT, taking year-to-date gains to 39%, while the wider market in Stockholm <.OMXSPI> was slightly down.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLEGION 0.02% 110.78 Delayed Quote.38.98%
ASSA ABLOY 2.17% 220.6 Delayed Quote.36.64%
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER 0.29% 147.08 Delayed Quote.22.83%
NameTitle
James M. Loree President, CEO, COO & Director
George William Buckley Chairman
Donald Allan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rhonda O. Gass Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Mark T. Maybury Chief Technology Officer
