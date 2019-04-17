Log in
Stanley Black & Decker : Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend

04/17/2019 | 03:21pm EDT

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular second quarter cash dividend of $0.66 per common share. This extends the company's record for the longest consecutive annual and quarterly dividend payments among industrial companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange
Vice President, Investor Relations
(860) 827-3833
dennis.lange@sbdinc.com

Cort Kaufman
Director, Investor Relations
(860) 515-2741
cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com

Stanley Black & Decker. (PRNewsFoto/Stanley Black & Decker)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-announces-2nd-quarter-dividend-300834099.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker


© PRNewswire 2019
