Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stanley Black & Decker    SWK

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER

(SWK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stanley Black & Decker : Announces 4th Quarter Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 06:41pm EDT

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.69 per common share. This extends the company's record for the longest consecutive annual and quarterly dividend payments among industrial companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, November 29, 2019.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange
Vice President, Investor Relations
(860) 827-3833
dennis.lange@sbdinc.com

Cort Kaufman
Director, Investor Relations
(860) 515-2741
cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com

Stanley Black & Decker. (PRNewsFoto/Stanley Black & Decker)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-announces-4th-quarter-dividend-300939191.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STANLEY BLACK & DECKER
06:41pSTANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Announces 4th Quarter Dividend
PR
02:31pSTANLEY ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES : Introduces The M-Force™ Automatic Swing Door..
BU
10/01STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Celebrates Second Annual Maker Month
PR
09/24STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Recognized as Global Sustainability Leader on 2019 Dow ..
AQ
09/23STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : DIMO partners with American power tools manufacturer St..
AQ
09/16STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings
PR
09/13STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termi..
AQ
09/09STANLEY ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES : Introduces New DuraFit™ Telescoping Automati..
BU
09/04STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : To Present At The Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conf..
PR
08/30STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group