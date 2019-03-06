Log in
Stanley Black & Decker

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER

(SWK)
My previous session
News 
Stanley Black & Decker : Sears is sued over 'Craftsman' brand

03/06/2019
Craftsman brand products for sale at a Sears store in La Jolla, California

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sears is back into court, less than one month after emerging from bankruptcy protection.

The retailer was sued on Wednesday by Stanley Black & Decker Inc, which accused it of breach of contract and trademark infringement over its new line of professional-grade mechanics tools under the Craftsman Ultimate Collection brand.

Sears did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The complaint was filed in Manhattan federal court.

Craftsman had been an iconic Sears brand before Stanley paid about $900 million for it in March 2017, while giving Sears what it called a "limited" license to sell some Craftsman products.

But according to the complaint, Sears breached the license agreement by launching its new tool line and touting its stores as "the real home of the broadest assortment of Craftsman."

Stanley said the tagline falsely implies that other Craftsman products are "somehow illegitimate."

It also said Sears' actions threaten to confuse shoppers and irreparably harm Stanley's own Craftsman brand and trademarks, as well as its goodwill and customer relationships.

Sears emerged from Chapter 11 in February after longtime Chairman Edward Lampert, who oversaw its years-long descent into bankruptcy, won court approval for a $5.2 billion takeover, which included the Craftsman licensing rights.

The reorganized company was expected to have about 425 Sears and Kmart stores, down from roughly 3,500 when those companies merged in 2005. Sears brands also include DieHard and Kenmore.

The case is Stanley Black & Decker Inc v Transform Holdco LLC, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-02081.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Jonathan Stempel

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14 491 M
EBIT 2019 1 988 M
Net income 2019 1 198 M
Debt 2019 3 246 M
Yield 2019 2,00%
P/E ratio 2019 16,62
P/E ratio 2020 14,46
EV / Sales 2019 1,63x
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
Capitalization 20 306 M
Chart STANLEY BLACK & DECKER
Duration : Period :
Stanley Black & Decker Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANLEY BLACK & DECKER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 143 $
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James M. Loree President, CEO, COO & Director
George William Buckley Chairman
Donald Allan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rhonda O. Gass Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Mark T. Maybury Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER12.04%20 306
FANUC CORP18.79%35 035
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES20.42%33 150
ATLAS COPCO20.86%32 716
INGERSOLL-RAND16.19%25 670
PARKER HANNIFIN17.05%22 557
