Stanley Black & Decker : To Present At Deutsche Bank's 10th Annual Global Industrials & Materials Summit

05/29/2019 | 02:50pm EDT

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a presentation by Don Allan, Executive Vice President and CFO, at Deutsche Bank's 10th Annual Global Industrials & Materials Summit in Chicago, IL on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 2:05 PM CDT. The live webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 90 days.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange
Vice President, Investor Relations
(860) 827-3833
dennis.lange@sbdinc.com

Cort Kaufman
Director, Investor Relations
(860) 515-2741
cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com 

Stanley Black & Decker. (PRNewsFoto/Stanley Black & Decker)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-to-present-at-deutsche-banks-10th-annual-global-industrials--materials-summit-300858520.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker


© PRNewswire 2019
