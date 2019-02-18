Log in
Stanley Black & Decker    SWK

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER

(SWK)
My previous session
Stanley Black & Decker : To Present At The Barclays Industrial Select Conference

02/18/2019 | 01:59pm EST

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a presentation by Don Allan, Executive Vice President and CFO, at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami Beach, FL on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:30 AM ET. The live webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 90 days.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange 
Vice President, Investor Relations 
(860) 827-3833 
dennis.lange@sbdinc.com

Cort Kaufman 
Director, Investor Relations 
(860) 515-2741 
cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker


© PRNewswire 2019
