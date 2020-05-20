Stanley Black & Decker : J.P. Morgan 13th Annual Homebuilding and Building Conference

Cautionary Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements," that is, statements that address future, not past events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as: "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," or "will." Forward- looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These statements are based on assumptions of future events that may not prove accurate. They are also based on our current plans and strategy and such plans and strategy could change in the future. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Please refer to our most recent SEC filings, including our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequently filed Quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as our other filings with the SEC, for detailed information regarding factors that could cause or contribute to actual results differing materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.