Stanley Black & Decker : J.P. Morgan 13th Annual Homebuilding and Building Conference
05/20/2020 | 09:49am EDT
JP Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference
Don Allan | EVP & CFO
May 19, 2020
Cautionary Statements
JP Morgan Homebuilding
& Building Products Conference
Navigating The COVID-19 Pandemic
Aligning The Organization Around Key Priorities…
#1
#2
#3
#4
ENSURE THE HEALTH
MAINTAIN BUSINESS
SERVING OUR
DOING OUR PART TO
AND SAFETY OF OUR
CONTINUITY AND
CUSTOMERS AS THEY
HELP MITIGATE THE
EMPLOYEES &
FINANCIAL STRENGTH
PROVIDE ESSENTIAL
IMPACT OF THE VIRUS
SUPPLY CHAIN
AND STABILITY
PRODUCTS AND
ACROSS THE GLOBE
PARTNERS
SERVICES TO THE
WORLD
…Taking Actions To Protect Our Employees & The Business While Positioning The Company To Thrive
JP Morgan Homebuilding
& Building Products Conference
Responding With Cost Reduction
Cost Actions
~$1B Annualized Savings | ~$500M 2020
Indirect Cost
Prof Services, MRO, IT, Marketing, T&E, Etc.
Benefits
Temporary Reductions Implemented
Compensation
Furloughs, Reductions In Force & Salary Red.
Deflation
Fin. Goods, Components, Commodities & Transport
Adjusting Mfg. & Supply Chain To Align With Current Demand Environment
Actions Necessitated By Current Environment
JP Morgan Homebuilding
& Building Products Conference
Remain Well Positioned With Growth Catalysts
Organic Growth Catalysts
Future Acquisitions
Breakthrough
Innovation
eCommerce
Executing A Number Of Growth Catalysts That Will Help Us Perform In This Environment
