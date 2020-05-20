Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.    SWK

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.

(SWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stanley Black & Decker : J.P. Morgan 13th Annual Homebuilding and Building Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 09:49am EDT

JP Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference

Don Allan | EVP & CFO

May 19, 2020

Cautionary Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements," that is, statements that address future, not past events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as: "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," or "will." Forward- looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These statements are based on assumptions of future events that may not prove accurate. They are also based on our current plans and strategy and such plans and strategy could change in the future. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Please refer to our most recent SEC filings, including our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequently filed Quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as our other filings with the SEC, for detailed information regarding factors that could cause or contribute to actual results differing materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

JP Morgan Homebuilding

2

& Building Products Conference

Navigating The COVID-19 Pandemic

Aligning The Organization Around Key Priorities…

#1

#2

#3

#4

ENSURE THE HEALTH

MAINTAIN BUSINESS

SERVING OUR

DOING OUR PART TO

AND SAFETY OF OUR

CONTINUITY AND

CUSTOMERS AS THEY

HELP MITIGATE THE

EMPLOYEES &

FINANCIAL STRENGTH

PROVIDE ESSENTIAL

IMPACT OF THE VIRUS

SUPPLY CHAIN

AND STABILITY

PRODUCTS AND

ACROSS THE GLOBE

PARTNERS

SERVICES TO THE

WORLD

…Taking Actions To Protect Our Employees & The Business While Positioning The Company To Thrive

JP Morgan Homebuilding

3

& Building Products Conference

Responding With Cost Reduction

Cost Actions

~$1B Annualized Savings | ~$500M 2020

Indirect Cost

Prof Services, MRO, IT, Marketing, T&E, Etc.

Benefits

Temporary Reductions Implemented

Compensation

Furloughs, Reductions In Force & Salary Red.

Deflation

Fin. Goods, Components, Commodities & Transport

Adjusting Mfg. & Supply Chain To Align With Current Demand Environment

Actions Necessitated By Current Environment

JP Morgan Homebuilding

4

& Building Products Conference

Remain Well Positioned With Growth Catalysts

Organic Growth Catalysts

Future Acquisitions

Breakthrough

Innovation

eCommerce

Executing A Number Of Growth Catalysts That Will Help Us Perform In This Environment

JP Morgan Homebuilding

5

& Building Products Conference

Q&A

THANK YOU

Disclaimer

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 13:48:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, IN
09:49aSTANLEY BLACK & DECKER : J.P. Morgan 13th Annual Homebuilding and Building Confe..
PU
09:39aSTANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Wolfe Research Virtual Global Transportation & Industri..
PU
05/19STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : J.P. Morgan 13th Annual Homebuilding and Building Confe..
PU
05/19STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials 2020 Conference
PU
05/19STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/15STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holde..
AQ
05/11STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Announces Upcoming Events
PR
05/07STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Inc. Prices Remarketing of its Series C Cumulative Perp..
PR
05/07STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Inc. Announces Remarketing of its Series C Cumulative P..
PR
05/06STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Q1 2020 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Earnings Conferenc..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 959 M
EBIT 2020 1 422 M
Net income 2020 615 M
Debt 2020 4 182 M
Yield 2020 2,30%
P/E ratio 2020 31,2x
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,92x
EV / Sales2021 1,71x
Capitalization 18 787 M
Chart STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 130,88 $
Last Close Price 121,89 $
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James M. Loree President, CEO, COO & Director
George William Buckley Chairman
Donald Allan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rhonda O. Gass Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Mark T. Maybury Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-26.46%18 787
ATLAS COPCO AB-4.36%43 389
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.99%37 348
FANUC CORPORATION-10.28%32 414
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-20.26%21 044
FORTIVE CORPORATION-22.62%19 912
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group