Stanley Black & Decker : Wolfe Research Virtual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference Transcript

Company Name: Stanley Black & Decker Inc

Company Ticker: SWK US Equity

Date: 2020-05-20

And with that, you have the trust of the employees, and the trust of the employees willing to come to work and that enabled us to maintain business continuity from the get-go starting with the China situation where we have eight plants and -- 10 plants and 8,000 people, and we went through and learned an awful lot during that timeframe on how you keep the employees safe in a production environment. And so the Chinese experience for us as we went into that pandemic and through it was pretty incredible. We ended up with only one conﬁrmed case of COVID-19 based on the strength of our procedures and our protocols for safety.

So during that early days, we also had to deal with the questions about what was going to unfold here in terms of the demand scenario. So on one hand, keeping the supply open; on the other hand, trying to ﬁgure out what the demand was going to be on a short-term, medium and long-term basis. And, of course, that's really hard to do when you're living in the unknown with so many variables. And so we ended up with doing some scenario analysis. We looked at our liquidity. We've taken some actions to strengthen our liquidity. It was already very strong. And we feel really good about the liquidity situation.

And then we were looking at the diﬀerent scenarios for volume and kind of ﬁxed in on a base case of minus 35 to 45 for the second quarter and then getting better as the year unfolded. We weren't sure, still aren't sure, whether it was going to be a V, a U, or an L- shaped recovery, but we had scenarios covering all those. And in the end, we decided that we would take out $1 billion of cost to make sure that we had the ﬁnancial strength.

Our approach is always through these kinds of downturns, and I've been through a few of them now, has always been going strong, stay strong, and then come out stronger. And so that's what we did in '01-'02, that's what we did in '08-'09, and that's what we'll do this time around. The ﬁnancial strength and the continuity of our companies during this timeframe has enabled us to serve our customers well and our customers in many cases are labeled as essential services or products providers as are we, and so as our customers go, sort do we, and I'll touch upon some of the trends in that area in just a few minutes.

Then the last thing, and it's really important. We're a company that really believes in social responsibility and having a positive impact on society. And never has that been more important in my tenure than now. And so we've made that a very signiﬁcant point of emphasis.

Next slide, Cort. So I'll stop in terms of the big picture for just a moment and comment on what we're seeing from a revenue point of view and how that might be diﬀerent from our initial 2Q estimate as Don Allan described yesterday and we released in an 8-K. But this is a little more detail on it. So in the initial estimate that we shared after -- or during our ﬁrst quarter analyst call, we were looking at revenue down 35% to 45% for the second quarter. We suspended guidance for the year, still have suspended guidance. So we were trying to give some indicative information for the second quarter to help everybody with a transparent view on what we knew.

And at the time, we were looking at four weeks of April sales that were down 40%, and we were looking at April POS that was in North America retail that was up substantially. But