Stantec : ACEC-FL honors Stantec with Engineering Excellence Award for Robinson Preserve Expansion Project

The American Council of Engineering Companies Florida Chapter (ACEC-FL) presented Stantec with a Grand Award in the Water Resources Category for its work on the Robinson Preserve Expansion project at its annual Engineering Excellence Award Banquet. The awards recognize projects that represent a wide range of engineering achievements and demonstrate the highest degree of skill and ingenuity.

The Robinson Preserve Expansion project, located in Bradenton, restored 150 acres of formerly disturbed farmland to a mosaic of native coastal habitats where wildlife can thrive. The preserve is home to endangered and threatened species that include the American oystercatcher, bald eagle, black skimmer and wood stork. As part of Stantec's role, the team provided site assessment, planning, engineering design, permitting and construction phase services for Phases I and II of the project involving passive recreation, ecological restoration and habitat creation.

Efforts focused on restoring coastal upland forests and improving water quality in the surrounding Manatee River, Perico Bay and Palma Sola Bay - actions critical to protecting coastal ecosystems. The project also included habitat creation to support nesting for protected bird species and spawning waters for important game fish like snook and tarpon.

An integral part of the Robinson Preserve Expansion was the inclusion of new amenities for the community to enjoy. The Stantec-designed facilities include exercise trails, boardwalks, pedestrian bridges, parking, restrooms, age-specific thematic playgrounds, kayak and paddle trails and educational signage. Stantec's design helped realize the combined vision of the Manatee County government, the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, Robinson Farms and the Mosaic Foundation to create a public space dedicated to nature, exploration, science and technology.

'It's a tremendous honor for our team to receive this award and support our client's vision for a design that incorporates environmental education and awareness,' said Mike Burton, senior principal at Stantec. 'Enhancement and access to coastal ecosystems of the Florida Suncoast and Tampa Bay is incredibly important to both local residents and visitors and we are grateful to have played a part in protecting it for current and future generations to enjoy.'

The ACEC-FL awards banquet was held on July 26 at the Vinoy® Renaissance in St. Petersburg, Florida. The ceremony featured a video highlighting the completed Robinson Preserve.

About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN. Find us on social media.

Media Contact

Maggie Meluzio

Stantec Media Relations

Ph (617) 654-6037

maggie.meluzio@stantec.com

Ben Carter

Stantec Media Relations

Ph (813) 223-9500

ben.carter@stantec.com