Stantec : Award-winning Architect Brett Robillard and Associates join Stantec

Stantec announced today Brett Robillard AIA NCARB and two associates from ATLAS architecture firm have joined the company's buildings practice. Robillard, Nasko Balaktchiev, and Brenda Tena have delivered award-winning projects in the hospitality, residential, and commercial sectors.

'Our team has a reputation for designing spaces that reflect the client's culture and the local environment,' said Robillard. 'That approach aligns with Stantec's commitment to design for the community in which we live and work. This shared responsibility allows us to combine our local presence with the vast Stantec resources to create a lasting impact on the exciting and ever-changing Las Vegas community.'

In previous roles, Robillard has lent his design talent to a number of high-profile projects including Soldier Field in Chicago as well as Fountainebleau Hotel and Casino, Axis Theatre, RTC Mobility Center, and zLife Hotel all in Las Vegas.

Now a principal with Stantec, Robillard will lead his studio's focus on growing the company's presence in the Las Vegas market.

'Brett and his talented team have designed some of the most recognizable buildings in Las Vegas,' said Leonard Castro, Stantec's executive vice president. 'Now as a part of Stantec, Brett's team has unlimited opportunity to offer our creativity and innovation in the broader Nevada market.'

About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind. We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success. We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe. Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contact

Susan Bender

Stantec Media Relations

Ph: (267) 773-9593

susan.bender@stantec.com