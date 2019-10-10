Stantec : Booth Street Redevelopment captures Ottawa Urban Design Award

Canada Lands Company and Stantec are pleased to announce that they captured a prestigious Award of Merit from the City of Ottawa's Urban Design Awards for the Booth Street Redevelopment project in Ottawa. The project won the award in the Visions and Master Plans category, which celebrates inspiring and trend-setting visions for the city's future.

Developed in collaboration with ERA Architects, the Booth Street project will blend significant heritage structures and 21st-century buildings to showcase Ottawa's distinctive blend of past, present, and future. It also opens a new era of possibilities for the public realm, setting a tone that the city's future developments can respond to evolving notions of what makes a livable community. The final plan, unanimously approved by Ottawa City Council, will inject energy into the neighbourhood and create a magnetic centre for the community.

'Canada Lands Company's heard loud and clear from the community its vision for heritage preservation and new uses. Our engagement process provided stakeholders a strong voice throughout the planning process,' said Mary Jarvis, Canada Lands' Project Director for the Booth Street development.

The master plan for Booth Street - originally the site of a Government of Canada research campus - envisions a mixed-use space in the heart of Ottawa's Preston-Carling neighbourhood that uses a vibrant and engaging public realm to create a distinct sense of place. Representatives from Canada Lands Company, Stantec, and ERA Architects accepted the Urban Design Award at a ceremony held in Ottawa on October 9.

'This Booth Street project will establish a world-class model for developing heritage sites in creative new ways,' says Molly Smith, an Ottawa-based landscape designer from Stantec's community development team. Molly worked on the Booth Street master plan from beginning to end.

'We have the unique opportunity to renew and build upon an important, yet underutilized, historic complex to better serve the local neighbourhood and City of Ottawa,' says Victoria Angel, ERA Architects' Ottawa-based cultural heritage lead. 'We're thrilled that the historic buildings and urban qualities of the original Booth Street complex will serve as the foundation for its renewal and adaptive re-use.'

The Ottawa Urban Design Awards is a biennial awards program that celebrates urban design excellence in the City of Ottawa. The 2019 awards - the eighth edition of the program - honour exceptional projects in Ottawa completed between September 1, 2017 and September 1, 2019. An independent panel of urban design experts served as the jury.

About Canada Lands Company

Canada Lands Company is self-financing federal commercial Crown corporation whose sole shareholder is the Government of Canada. Its role is to optimize the economic and community value obtained from former federal government properties. It is also a demonstrated leader in attractions management with its operations of the CN Tower, the Old Port of Montreal, Montreal Science Centre and Downsview Park in Toronto.

About Stantec

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

About ERA Architects

ERA Architects Inc. is a Toronto-based architecture firm with satellite offices in Ottawa and Montreal. We specialize in landscape, heritage conservation and planning as they relate to historical places.

Our core interest is in connecting heritage issues to wider considerations of urban design and city building, and to broader cultural values that provide perspective to our work at different scales. We work collaboratively with other firms to engage in city building, conserving heritage architecture, and improving the built environment.

