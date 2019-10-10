Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Stantec Inc.    STN   CA85472N1096

STANTEC INC.

(STN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stantec : Booth Street Redevelopment captures Ottawa Urban Design Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 01:11pm EDT
Booth Street Redevelopment captures Ottawa Urban Design Award

Iconic project honoured in Visions and Master Plans category

10/10/2019 OTTAWA, ON TSX,NYSE:STN

facebooktwitterlinkedin

Canada Lands Company and Stantec are pleased to announce that they captured a prestigious Award of Merit from the City of Ottawa's Urban Design Awards for the Booth Street Redevelopment project in Ottawa. The project won the award in the Visions and Master Plans category, which celebrates inspiring and trend-setting visions for the city's future.

Developed in collaboration with ERA Architects, the Booth Street project will blend significant heritage structures and 21st-century buildings to showcase Ottawa's distinctive blend of past, present, and future. It also opens a new era of possibilities for the public realm, setting a tone that the city's future developments can respond to evolving notions of what makes a livable community. The final plan, unanimously approved by Ottawa City Council, will inject energy into the neighbourhood and create a magnetic centre for the community.

'Canada Lands Company's heard loud and clear from the community its vision for heritage preservation and new uses. Our engagement process provided stakeholders a strong voice throughout the planning process,' said Mary Jarvis, Canada Lands' Project Director for the Booth Street development.

The master plan for Booth Street - originally the site of a Government of Canada research campus - envisions a mixed-use space in the heart of Ottawa's Preston-Carling neighbourhood that uses a vibrant and engaging public realm to create a distinct sense of place. Representatives from Canada Lands Company, Stantec, and ERA Architects accepted the Urban Design Award at a ceremony held in Ottawa on October 9.

'This Booth Street project will establish a world-class model for developing heritage sites in creative new ways,' says Molly Smith, an Ottawa-based landscape designer from Stantec's community development team. Molly worked on the Booth Street master plan from beginning to end.

'We have the unique opportunity to renew and build upon an important, yet underutilized, historic complex to better serve the local neighbourhood and City of Ottawa,' says Victoria Angel, ERA Architects' Ottawa-based cultural heritage lead. 'We're thrilled that the historic buildings and urban qualities of the original Booth Street complex will serve as the foundation for its renewal and adaptive re-use.'

The Ottawa Urban Design Awards is a biennial awards program that celebrates urban design excellence in the City of Ottawa. The 2019 awards - the eighth edition of the program - honour exceptional projects in Ottawa completed between September 1, 2017 and September 1, 2019. An independent panel of urban design experts served as the jury.

About Canada Lands Company
Canada Lands Company is self-financing federal commercial Crown corporation whose sole shareholder is the Government of Canada. Its role is to optimize the economic and community value obtained from former federal government properties. It is also a demonstrated leader in attractions management with its operations of the CN Tower, the Old Port of Montreal, Montreal Science Centre and Downsview Park in Toronto.

About Stantec
We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

About ERA Architects
ERA Architects Inc. is a Toronto-based architecture firm with satellite offices in Ottawa and Montreal. We specialize in landscape, heritage conservation and planning as they relate to historical places.

Our core interest is in connecting heritage issues to wider considerations of urban design and city building, and to broader cultural values that provide perspective to our work at different scales. We work collaboratively with other firms to engage in city building, conserving heritage architecture, and improving the built environment.

Media Contact
Rachel Sa
Stantec Media Relations
(416) 598-5699 (office)
(416) 902-0930 (mobile)
rachel.sa@stantec.com

From left to right: Victoria Angel (ERA Architects), Mary Jarvis (Canada Lands Company), Molly Smith, Craig Sklenar, and Nancy Meloshe accept the award in Ottawa.

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 17:10:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STANTEC INC.
01:11pSTANTEC : Booth Street Redevelopment captures Ottawa Urban Design Award
PU
08:46aSTANTEC : selected as lead designer for expansion of Eastern Texas water reclama..
BU
10/03STANTEC : Martin Engelmann joins Stantec's California Transportation Practice
PU
10/02STANTEC : Dr. Krista Barfoot joins Stantec's environmental services practice
PU
10/02STANTEC : Urban Places team to lead master plan for Montreal's “Royal Vic&..
PU
10/02STANTEC : Marc Skinner serves on expert advisory panel for the Chief Science Adv..
PU
10/01STANTEC : ESI ThoughtLab study reveals measurable ROI on Smart City investments
PU
09/30STANTEC : Arun Valsangkar wins 2019 R.F. Legget Medal
PU
09/27STANTEC : wins four IIDA Healthcare Design Awards
PU
09/27STANTEC INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 3 671 M
EBIT 2019 330 M
Net income 2019 188 M
Debt 2019 997 M
Yield 2019 2,04%
P/E ratio 2019 17,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,14x
EV / Sales2020 1,04x
Capitalization 3 180 M
Chart STANTEC INC.
Duration : Period :
Stantec Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANTEC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 34,91  CAD
Last Close Price 28,47  CAD
Spread / Highest target 44,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gordon Allan Johnston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas K. Ammerman Chairman
Scott L. Murray Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Theresa B. Y. Jang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Susan E. Hartman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANTEC INC.-6.42%2 386
VINCI34.24%59 101
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-4.39%32 257
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-1.11%28 158
FERROVIAL45.52%20 755
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-18.05%20 077
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group