STANTEC INC.
Stantec : HISTORY Channel’s Project Impossible features Stantec-designed New Orleans flood defense system

08/30/2018 | 03:02am CEST

Two groundbreaking projects designed by global design firm Stantec are showcased on the HISTORY channel's new season of Project Impossible. The popular series explores 'epic engineering projects that were considered unthinkable just a few years ago.'

Watch the Project Impossible trailer here.

More information and videos on Stantec's Project Impossible features here.

On Saturday, September 1 at noon (EDT) 'Engineering America' features the second largest drainage pumping station complex in the world, designed for low-lying New Orleans, LA. The $700-million Permanent Canal Closures and Pumps (PCCP) project encompasses three massive pumping stations and flood gate closure complexes located at the end of the City's major outfall canals at Lake Pontchartrain. Each will operate continuously and independently during hurricanes and major rainfall events.

PCCP is the final piece of a $14.6 billion hurricane and storm damage risk reduction system, launched after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The new infrastructure will greatly support the Metro New Orleans area resiliency to tropical storms and hurricanes.

A later episode, 'Conquering the Arctic,' focuses on northern engineering feats and highlights the Stantec-designed Iqaluit Airport, the first successful P3 Airport in North America. The Iqaluit Airport is one of Canada's northernmost flight hubs and was built to serve the remote community of Nunavut in its stark, dark, and frozen climate.

About Project ImpossibleEach episode of Project Impossible features multiple stories that illustrate man-made projects that are crucial to our future. These projects include a massive North Sea wind station with 600-foot rotors, a giant sea wall that will protect the ancient city of Venice from rising waters, the world's largest moveable structure in Chernobyl, and the construction of a fleet of nuclear powered icebreaking ships. The documentary series was produced by Radiant Features and is supported by Autodesk.

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind. We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe. Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Contact
Tiffanie Reynolds
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: (813) 223-9500
tiffanie.reynolds@stantec.com

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 01:01:03 UTC
