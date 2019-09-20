Stantec : Jean Peinsznski wins Engineers Nova Scotia Engineering Award

Stantec's Jean Peinsznski has won the 2019 Engineers Nova Scotia Engineering Award.. Jean, a senior structural engineer and project manager with 28 years of consulting experience, was honoured during Engineers Nova Scotia's annual general meeting in Halifax on September 20. Robert Dumaresq, Stantec's managing principal, buildings engineering, accepted the award on behalf of Jean.

The award recognizes a Nova Scotia-based engineer who has achieved distinction in the practice of engineering. The awards committee selects a recipient based on work-related achievements, service to the profession, service to the community, and recognition as a role model for new engineers or those already in the practice.

'Being recognized for the work you love doing just doesn't seem right, but it's truly an honour,' says Jean, who is based in Stantec's Dartmouth, N.S. office. 'Over my career, one of the biggest changes I've noticed is the increase in female engineers. Now, I have the opportunity to work with - and mentor - more women as they enter the field. I'm no longer the only woman at the table.'

During her career, Jean has brought engineers and stakeholders together to solve technically complex challenges and produce quality results. She has successfully managed and delivered a variety of multi-discipline projects - including schools, bridges, airport facilities, military infrastructure, and oil and gas projects.

In her career, Jean has worked on many prominent projects throughout Atlantic Canada and beyond, including the Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles Maintenance and Storage Facility in Gagetown, N.B. - a modern facility where members of the Canadian Armed Forces work, train, and maintain vehicles and equipment. On this project, Jean worked as designer manager and structural lead, overseeing the multidisciplinary architectural and engineering team. Jean's deep understanding of National Defence requirements, including design and contracting processes, helped with the successful delivery of this project.

Jean also led the design of a new bus terminal at Dartmouth's busiest transit hub, the Metro Transit Bridge Terminal. She oversaw the engineering team and introduced design elements - such as a framed steel structure capable of supporting a green roof system - that provided passengers and operators with a safe, comfortable, and accessible facility.

For many years, Jean has also assembled a team of family, friends, and colleagues to participate in MS Bike, the largest fundraising cycling series in North America, with funds invested in world-leading MS research in Canada. Jean's teams have often won the largest team award for the Annapolis Valley event, with Jean as the top individual fundraiser.

