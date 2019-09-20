Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Stantec Inc.    STN   CA85472N1096

STANTEC INC.

(STN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stantec : Jean Peinsznski wins Engineers Nova Scotia Engineering Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 01:02pm EDT
Stantec's Jean Peinsznski wins Engineers Nova Scotia Engineering Award

Award honours significant engineering achievements and service to the profession

09/20/2019 HALIFAX, NS TSX,NYSE:STN

facebooktwitterlinkedin

Stantec's Jean Peinsznski has won the 2019 Engineers Nova Scotia Engineering Award.. Jean, a senior structural engineer and project manager with 28 years of consulting experience, was honoured during Engineers Nova Scotia's annual general meeting in Halifax on September 20. Robert Dumaresq, Stantec's managing principal, buildings engineering, accepted the award on behalf of Jean.

The award recognizes a Nova Scotia-based engineer who has achieved distinction in the practice of engineering. The awards committee selects a recipient based on work-related achievements, service to the profession, service to the community, and recognition as a role model for new engineers or those already in the practice.

'Being recognized for the work you love doing just doesn't seem right, but it's truly an honour,' says Jean, who is based in Stantec's Dartmouth, N.S. office. 'Over my career, one of the biggest changes I've noticed is the increase in female engineers. Now, I have the opportunity to work with - and mentor - more women as they enter the field. I'm no longer the only woman at the table.'

During her career, Jean has brought engineers and stakeholders together to solve technically complex challenges and produce quality results. She has successfully managed and delivered a variety of multi-discipline projects - including schools, bridges, airport facilities, military infrastructure, and oil and gas projects.

In her career, Jean has worked on many prominent projects throughout Atlantic Canada and beyond, including the Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles Maintenance and Storage Facility in Gagetown, N.B. - a modern facility where members of the Canadian Armed Forces work, train, and maintain vehicles and equipment. On this project, Jean worked as designer manager and structural lead, overseeing the multidisciplinary architectural and engineering team. Jean's deep understanding of National Defence requirements, including design and contracting processes, helped with the successful delivery of this project.

Jean also led the design of a new bus terminal at Dartmouth's busiest transit hub, the Metro Transit Bridge Terminal. She oversaw the engineering team and introduced design elements - such as a framed steel structure capable of supporting a green roof system - that provided passengers and operators with a safe, comfortable, and accessible facility.

For many years, Jean has also assembled a team of family, friends, and colleagues to participate in MS Bike, the largest fundraising cycling series in North America, with funds invested in world-leading MS research in Canada. Jean's teams have often won the largest team award for the Annapolis Valley event, with Jean as the top individual fundraiser.

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contact

Rachel Sa
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: 416-598-5699
C: 416-902-0930
rachel.sa@stantec.com

Jean Peinsznski

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 17:01:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STANTEC INC.
01:02pSTANTEC : Jean Peinsznski wins Engineers Nova Scotia Engineering Award
PU
09/13STANTEC : wins 2019 Talent Board Candidate Experience Award
PU
09/12STANTEC : Spreading the word of the European Union's cooperation with Tunisia
PU
09/11STANTEC : Bloomington selects Stantec for a new suburban retrofit strategy in th..
PU
09/05STANTEC : adds Martin Gillatt as newest Buildings principal
PU
08/29STANTEC : ESH-Stantec shortlisted for BIG Biodiversity Challenge Award 2019
PU
08/27STANTEC : International Presence Grows, Again Listed Among Top 10 Global Design ..
BU
08/23STANTEC : sponsors Yorkshire Water's Six Capitals conference
PU
08/22STANTEC : celebrates grand opening of UPMC Memorial Hospital
PU
08/16STANTEC : appoints new regional business leaders for their Buildings practice
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 3 671 M
EBIT 2019 330 M
Net income 2019 188 M
Debt 2019 997 M
Yield 2019 1,94%
P/E ratio 2019 17,9x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,18x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
Capitalization 3 335 M
Chart STANTEC INC.
Duration : Period :
Stantec Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANTEC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 34,91  CAD
Last Close Price 29,86  CAD
Spread / Highest target 37,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gordon Allan Johnston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aram H. Keith Chairman
Scott L. Murray Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Theresa Jang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Susan E. Hartman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANTEC INC.-0.17%2 517
VINCI37.05%61 319
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-0.53%33 547
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-8.62%25 590
FERROVIAL48.35%21 296
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-14.52%21 259
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group