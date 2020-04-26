Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Stantec Inc.    STN   CA85472N1096

STANTEC INC.

(STN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stantec : Joseph Richards joins Stantec's Environmental Services team in Portland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/26/2020 | 09:53am EDT

Joseph Richards, PE, CWRE, has joined Stantec's Portland, Oregon office as a principal and a civil and water resources engineer. With more than 26 years of experience, Joseph will work to strengthen the team's ecosystem restoration practice - both in the Pacific Northwest, and nationally.

'We're excited that Joe has joined the Stantec team,' says Matthew Lieuallen, operations leader for Stantec's Pacific Northwest environmental services team. 'Our restoration practice is a critical partner in creating healthy ecosystems that support community resilience, spur economic growth, and protect our precious natural resources. Joe joins our already exceptional team of restoration practitioners. This will expand Stantec's capabilities to support projects of every scale and scope.'

Joseph's extensive experience includes water resources design, restoration, stormwater management, fish passage, water rights, international development, and regulatory compliance. He is passionate about communities and the environment and will be instrumental in focusing Stantec resources in the Pacific Northwest to strengthen the firm's ecological restoration practice.

'I gained exposure to Stantec through teaming opportunities on iconic projects like Klamath Dam Removal, Oroville Spillway and Scoggins Valley Dam EIS,' says Joseph. 'I was impressed. And, over time, I concluded that I would be more successful achieving large scale environmental change by joining the Stantec Team. Ecological restoration is a priority at Stantec, and we are in an excellent position to move the needle in aquatic and terrestrial environments to achieve lasting change and improve communities. Simply put, I couldn't be happier to be a part of this firm and contribute to a better future.'

A professional Civil Engineer in Oregon and Washington, and a Certified Water Rights Examiner in Oregon, Joseph has led major project designs, such as the Tisdale Weir Rehabilitation and Fish Passage project for the California Department of Water Resources. He previously worked for eight years at the City of Portland Bureau of Environmental Services (BES) as a contractor through his own company, Richards Engineering. During his tenure at BES, Joseph managed company operations and assisted in the delivery of more than 30 projects, including the $2.5 million Luther Road Habitat Restoration project and the $3.5 million I-5 at SW 26th Water Quality Facility project.

'Ecological restoration is a cornerstone initiative at Stantec,' says George Athanasakes, Stantec's national ecosystem restoration lead. 'Community vitality is tied to the environment, and we know that healthy ecosystems are fundamental to our future. As a trusted partner we are positioned to deliver exceptional solutions, leveraging our national networks to achieve sustainability at the local level. From coastal resilience and turnkey wetland mitigation banking solutions, to river restoration and fish passage to recover salmon, we are here to serve you.'

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN. Visit us at stantec.com or find us on social media.

For more information about Stantec's response to COVID-19, visit Responding to COVID-19 on Stantec's website.

Media Contact
Rachel Sa
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: (416) 902-0930
rachel.sa@stantec.com

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2020 13:52:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STANTEC INC.
09:53aSTANTEC : Joseph Richards joins Stantec's Environmental Services team in Portlan..
PU
04/21STANTEC : Company Profile for Stantec
BU
04/21STANTEC : awarded contract for up to $40 million for upcoming military projects ..
BU
04/16STANTEC : to release first quarter 2020 results on May 6 and host conference cal..
BU
04/14STANTEC : McCormick Place Convention Center partially converting to Alternate Ca..
BU
04/09STANTEC : selected as Lead Technical Advisor for Hurontario Light Rail Transit p..
BU
03/30STANTEC INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/17STANTEC : awarded framework contract with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to ..
PU
03/05STANTEC : Team chosen to lead design for Bull Run Filtration Project to improve ..
BU
02/27TSX falls 1.9% to 16,717.44
RE
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 3 847 M
EBIT 2020 366 M
Net income 2020 235 M
Debt 2020 567 M
Yield 2020 1,54%
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,31x
EV / Sales2021 1,21x
Capitalization 4 476 M
Chart STANTEC INC.
Duration : Period :
Stantec Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANTEC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 44,75  CAD
Last Close Price 40,29  CAD
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gordon Allan Johnston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas K. Ammerman Chairman
Theresa B. Y. Jang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chris McDonald Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Susan E. Hartman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANTEC INC.7.82%3 176
VINCI-29.35%41 701
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.58%30 288
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.17%19 027
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-0.71%18 052
FERROVIAL-1.35%17 386
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group