Stantec : Joseph Richards joins Stantec's Environmental Services team in Portland

Joseph Richards, PE, CWRE, has joined Stantec's Portland, Oregon office as a principal and a civil and water resources engineer. With more than 26 years of experience, Joseph will work to strengthen the team's ecosystem restoration practice - both in the Pacific Northwest, and nationally.

'We're excited that Joe has joined the Stantec team,' says Matthew Lieuallen, operations leader for Stantec's Pacific Northwest environmental services team. 'Our restoration practice is a critical partner in creating healthy ecosystems that support community resilience, spur economic growth, and protect our precious natural resources. Joe joins our already exceptional team of restoration practitioners. This will expand Stantec's capabilities to support projects of every scale and scope.'

Joseph's extensive experience includes water resources design, restoration, stormwater management, fish passage, water rights, international development, and regulatory compliance. He is passionate about communities and the environment and will be instrumental in focusing Stantec resources in the Pacific Northwest to strengthen the firm's ecological restoration practice.

'I gained exposure to Stantec through teaming opportunities on iconic projects like Klamath Dam Removal, Oroville Spillway and Scoggins Valley Dam EIS,' says Joseph. 'I was impressed. And, over time, I concluded that I would be more successful achieving large scale environmental change by joining the Stantec Team. Ecological restoration is a priority at Stantec, and we are in an excellent position to move the needle in aquatic and terrestrial environments to achieve lasting change and improve communities. Simply put, I couldn't be happier to be a part of this firm and contribute to a better future.'

A professional Civil Engineer in Oregon and Washington, and a Certified Water Rights Examiner in Oregon, Joseph has led major project designs, such as the Tisdale Weir Rehabilitation and Fish Passage project for the California Department of Water Resources. He previously worked for eight years at the City of Portland Bureau of Environmental Services (BES) as a contractor through his own company, Richards Engineering. During his tenure at BES, Joseph managed company operations and assisted in the delivery of more than 30 projects, including the $2.5 million Luther Road Habitat Restoration project and the $3.5 million I-5 at SW 26th Water Quality Facility project.

'Ecological restoration is a cornerstone initiative at Stantec,' says George Athanasakes, Stantec's national ecosystem restoration lead. 'Community vitality is tied to the environment, and we know that healthy ecosystems are fundamental to our future. As a trusted partner we are positioned to deliver exceptional solutions, leveraging our national networks to achieve sustainability at the local level. From coastal resilience and turnkey wetland mitigation banking solutions, to river restoration and fish passage to recover salmon, we are here to serve you.'

