Stantec : Lead design and engineering firm Stantec combines 175 team members at One Shell Plaza location

Global design and engineering firm Stantec will unite all of its approximately 175 Houston-area team members into one landmark location at One Shell Plaza as of Nov. 25. Employees from the firm's water, buildings, oil and gas, community development, and transportation groups-representing all of Stantec's business lines-will occupy the 26th floor of the iconic building.

'With one integrated group in one location, we'll be better positioned to foster innovation, resilient-thinking, and inspire new design approaches,' said David Irvine, senior vice president and geographic leader for Stantec. 'It's important to us to bring together our diverse expertise to deliver the best solutions for our community and clients.'

Stantec's history in Houston spans more than 45 years, and the local team is committed to serving community needs and providing innovative solutions. This past spring, Stantec hosted the Houston Resiliency Innovation Workshop, bringing together 50 local and national experts, stakeholders, and community leaders to discuss current issues in Houston, anticipate shocks and stresses of the future, and provide a platform for new thinking on creating a more resilient future. Stantec is also the lead designer for the estimated $90 million expansion of the Barry Rose Water Reclamation Facility which will support future resiliency needs in the City of Pearland.

'Stantec has partnered with the City of Houston and its many area communities on projects for decades, and we're thrilled to be a part of its next chapter,' said Irvine. 'This is just the beginning of what we can do together.'

Stantec Architecture designed the 23,000-square-foot workplace interiors at One Shell Plaza to reflect the company's collaborative culture and foster innovative thinking across several business sectors. The Stantec office features open, modern, flexible space with collaboration and group work areas, private and quiet work areas, and break rooms.

Locally, Stantec has led the design of several award-winning projects, including State Highway 288, Sterling Aviation Early College High School, Sul Ross Elementary School, and several other K-12 schools. Additionally, Stantec has led critically important projects for the community such as a vital large-diameter pipeline valve replacement for the City of Houston's Southwest Pump Station, the design of the Lake Houston Dam rehabilitation, and program management for the Houston Airport System.

Stantec has offices throughout Texas that include professionals providing services in architecture and interior design; civil, structural, and MEP engineering; surveying; land planning and landscape architecture; environmental services, transportation; and water and wastewater engineering.

About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

