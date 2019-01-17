Stantec : Mark Venning joins Stantec as Chile Country Manager

Mark Venning has joined Stantec as the Country Manager of their Chilean operations.

Mark has more than 37 years of experience in management as general manager, business development manager, financial management, and project management for several companies. He's served mainly in the mining sector with a focus on EPCM.

Before joining Stantec, Mark worked as regional manager for South America and Global director of business development for mining at Black & Veatch. He has also worked at Bechtel (Chile) where he served as the Global strategy and marketing manager, as well as at Anglo American as regional director, finance manager, and independent consultant of several companies belonging to the group in Chile and Brazil.

During his career, Mark has won project tenders for companies such as Minera Escondida, Mina Collahuasi, Antamina, Antofagasta Minerals, BHP, and others. He has also led multinational business development teams, including professionals in Canada, Australia, USA, Dubai, Chile, and Peru.

Mark is originally from Zimbabwe and South Africa, where he studied finance, psychology, and economic history. He moved to Chile in 1993 when he was appointed to the AngloAmerican office in Santiago. In 1994, he was appointed to Brazil where he stayed until 1999 when he returned to Chile.

About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN. Visit us at stantec.com or find us on social media.

