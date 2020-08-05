Stantec : Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Cautionary statement

This presentation contains non-IFRS measures and forward-looking statements, including a discussion of our business targets, expectations, and outlook.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements since a number of factors could cause actual future results to differ materially from the targets and expectations expressed.

For a discussion of risk factors and non-IFRS measures, see our Q2 2020 Management's Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements which are available on SEDAR, EDGAR, and stantec.com.