Stantec : Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Joint Venture with Snøhetta Temple University - Charles Library
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
Solid Q2 results
Long-term strategy of delivering value through diversified business model
4%
Growth in Q2 Adjusted Diluted EPS
$4.7 B
gross revenue
backlog
United States
Canada
Global
12 Months of work
Solid net revenue generation in Q2
Q2 Net revenue stable
year-over-year at:
UNITED STATES
CANADA
GLOBAL
$951M
600
Q2 20 Q2 19
2.1% organic retraction
millions)($
500
400
200
300
100
0
Organic growth
2.3%
(6.8)%
(7.4)%
(retraction)
Q2 net
$532M
$261M
$158M
revenue
Business line diversity bolsters Stantec's resiliency
INFRASTRUCTURE
BUILDINGS
WATER
ENVIRONMENTAL
ENERGY &
300
SERVICES
RESOURCES
Q2 20
Q2 19
($ millions)
200
100
0
Organic growth
(1.7)%
(8.7)%
3.4%
(3.7)%
2.0%
(retraction)
Q2 net
$272M
$202M
$201M
$141M
$135M
revenue
United States
2.3% organic growth in Q2
Driven by:
Water, Mining, and Power with the commencement of several large projects and continuation of existing programs
New federal Environmental Services projects that more than offset pandemic-related slowdowns
Partially offset by:
A slowdown in Buildings, particularly in the commercial, airports, and hospitality sectors
Martin County, Florida Substation
Lake Mary, Florida
Q2 20
Net revenue
6.0%
growth
Organic net revenue
2.3%
growth
Backlog ($ millions)
$2,781
Gross Margin
52.9%
($ millions)
Gross & Net Revenue
$800
$600
$400
$200
$532
$502
$0
Q2 20
Q2 19
Gross Revenue
Net Revenue
Canada
6.8% organic retraction in Q2
Driven by:
Slowed economic growth amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic
Buildings and Community Development particularly affected
Environmental Services impacted by project slowdowns in field work
Partially offset by organic growth in:
Oil & Gas driven by midstream projects
Transportation related to several large light-rail transit projects in Edmonton, Montreal, and the greater Toronto area
University of Manitoba Museum Phase II
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Q2 20
Net revenue retraction
(6.8)%
Organic net revenue
(6.8)%
retraction
Backlog ($ millions)
$1,163
Gross Margin
48.5%
($ millions)
Gross & Net Revenue
$800
$600
$400
$200
$261
$280
$0
Q2 20
Q2 19
Gross Revenue
Net Revenue
Global
7.4% organic retraction in Q2
Driven by:
Project slowdowns from COVID-19
Most pronounced in Buildings and European Environmental Services
Pandemic-relatedmine closures in Latin America
Partially offset by:
New Zealand transportation projects
UK Infrastructure strength
Water remaining steady in the UK with increased work in Australia
Center Parcs, Longford Forest
County Longford, Ireland
Q2 20
Net revenue retraction
(7.9)%
Organic net revenue
(7.4)%
retraction
Backlog ($ millions)
$769
Gross Margin
51.7%
($ millions)
Gross & Net Revenue
$800
$600
$400
$200
$171
$0
$158
Q2 20
Q2 19
Gross Revenue
Net Revenue
Q2 2020 Financial Performance
International Ave Pedestrian Realm
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Q2 2020 results
Q2 20
Q2 19
Change
(In millions of Canadian dollars,
% Year-
% of Net
% of Net
over-year
except per share amounts and percentages)
$
Revenue
$
Revenue
change
Net revenue
951.1
100.0
953.6
100.0
(0.3)%
Gross margin
489.7
51.5
517.5
54.3
(5.4)%
Administrative and marketing expenses
344.0
36.2
372.4
39.1
(7.6)%
EBITDA from continuing operations(1)
144.9
15.2
145.9
15.3
(0.7)%
Net income from continuing operations
52.6
5.5
49.3
5.2
6.7%
Diluted earnings per share (EPS) from
0.47
-
0.44
-
6.8%
continuing operations
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations(1)
142.5
15.0
145.4
15.2
(2.0)%
Adjusted net income from continuing operations(1)
57.7
6.1
56.1
5.9
2.9%
Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations(1)
0.52
-
0.50
-
4.0%
EBITDA, adjusted EBTIDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted EPS are non-IFRS measures
(discussed in the Definitions section of Stantec's 2019 Annual Report and Q2 2020 Management's Discussion and Analysis).
Net revenue & organic growth (retraction)
($ millions, %)
2.3%
7.4%
5.3%
4.2%
(2.1)%
$954
$953
$901
$955
$951
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Adjusted EBITDA and margin
($ millions, %)
15.2%
16.7%
15.8%
14.6%
15.0%
$145
$159
$143
$140
$143
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Balance sheet strength
Net debt to adjusted EBITDA(1) (TTM)
2
1.5
1
0.5
0
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Days sales outstanding
95
90
85
80
75
70
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Net debt to adjusted EBTIDA and days sales outstanding are non-IFRS measures.
(discussed in the Definitions section of Stantec's 2019 Annual Report and Q2 2020 Management's Discussion and Analysis).
Net debt to adjusted EBITDA(1)
1.0x at June 30, 2020
Target range
1.0 - 2.0x
Days sales outstanding
82 days at June 30, 2020
Target 90 days
Liquidity and capital allocation
(Comparisons to Q2 2019)
83% improvement in free cash flow(1)
>50% decrease in capital expenditures
>$330 million in undrawn credit capacity
Free cash flow(1)
($ millions)
$210
$115
$204
$94
($85)
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Cash flow from continuing operations
(millions of Canadian dollars)
Q2 20
Q2 19
Inflow (Outflow)
Operating
251.5
162.3
Investing
(11.2)
(18.6)
Financing
(100.4)
(83.0)
Net
139.9
60.7
(1) Free cash (out)flow is defined as operating cash flows less capital expenditures and net payment of lease obligations.
Capital returned to shareholders
($ millions)
Dividends
Share buy backs
$33
$12 $17
$16
$16
$17
$16
$17
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
2020 Outlook
Inova Mather Proton Therapy Center
Fairfax, VA, USA
2020 Net revenue outlook
Geographic
% of Net
Revenue
Key Drivers
Region
(YTD)
55%
▼ Nominal revenue contraction in Q3 20 relative to Q2 20 is expected across all businesses
except Water, with a slightly more pronounced decline in Q4 20 due to the seasonal slowdown
▲ Expect continuing benefit of US/Canadian exchange rate
2 0 2 0
United States
▼ Q3 20 revenues are expected to be stable relative to Q2 20, while Q4 20 revenues are expected
2
28%
Q
to experience the typical seasonal downturn in activity
▲ Ramp-up of major transportation and midstream projects
Canada
▲ Net revenues are projected to improve modestly from Q2 20 to Q3 20 and stabilize at that level
17%
in Q4 20
▲ The strength of the Water business in the UK and Australia and the Transportation sector in
New Zealand are expected to offset the impact of COVID-19 related project slowdowns
Global
Full-year 2020 net revenue expected to be comparable to 2019
2020 Outlook
Net Revenue and Adjusted Earnings
Full-year2020 net revenue expected to be comparable to 2019
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS comparable to 2019
55% of adjusted earnings in Q2 and Q3, and 45% in Q1 and Q4
Leverage
Net debt to adjusted EBITDA expected to be at the low end of internal range of 1.0x to 2.0x
No near-term debt maturities
More than 70% of debt is floating rate
Liquidity & Capital Allocation
>$330 million available liquidity on committed revolving credit facility ($600 million also available through accordion)
Non-essentialcapital expenditures on hold
Dividend re-affirmed
Share repurchases on opportunistic basis
Continued balance sheet strength and disciplined capital deployment
Continuing to execute our strategy
People
Our people's health and safety comes first as we begin our phased office remobilization
Integrity of workforce is being preserved to work through record backlog and to position Stantec for economic recovery
Excellence
Continued focus on project execution and delivering exceptional work for clients
Stantec's EBITDA margins bolstered by prudent management of discretionary spending
Innovation
Innovating client solutions to address the challenges created by COVID-19
Virtual marketing and business development toolkit developed and launched to enhance sales and client relationship management
Growth
Focused account management has driven 7.4% organic growth in key accounts year-over-year
Pace of acquisitions slowed due to travel restrictions