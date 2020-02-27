MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Toronto Stock Exchange > Stantec Inc. STN CA85472N1096 STANTEC INC. (STN) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/26 39.1 CAD -1.49% 09:52a STANTEC : SEC Filing - 40-F PU 02/26 STANTEC : 4Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 02/26 STANTEC : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Results and Dividend Increase BU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Stantec : SEC Filing - 40-F 0 02/27/2020 | 09:52am EST Send by mail :

Index to the Annual Information Form CORPORATE STRUCTURE 3 Name, Address, and Incorporation 3 Intercorporate Relationships 3 GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS 5 2020 5 2019 5 2018 6 2017 7 DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS 9 Research and Development 10 Competitive Conditions 10 Services 11 Employees 11 Sustainability 11 Environment 11 Social 12 Governance 12 Global Operations 12 RISK FACTORS 13 DIVIDENDS 13 DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE 13 Preferred Shares 13 Common Shares 14 MARKET FOR SECURITIES 14 Trading Price and Volume 14 DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS 15 Directors' and Executive Officers' Share Ownership 16 AUDIT AND RISK COMMITTEE INFORMATION 17 Audit and Risk Committee Terms of Reference 17 Composition of the Audit and Risk Committee 17 Preapproval Policy 18 External Auditor Service Fees 18 LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND REGULATORY ACTIONS 19 TRANSFER AGENT 19 MATERIAL CONTRACTS 19 INTERESTS OF EXPERTS 19 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 19 NYSE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURE 20 APPENDIX I - AUDIT AND RISK COMMITTEE TERMS OF REFERENCE (MANDATE) 21

Stantec Inc. Annual Information Form February 26, 2020 Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Our public communications often include written or verbal 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 'safe harbor' provisions and 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, 'forward-looking statements'). Forward-looking statements are disclosures regarding possible events, conditions, or results of operations that are based on assumptions about future economic conditions or courses of action and include financial outlook or future-oriented financial information. Statements of this type are contained and incorporated by reference in this Annual Information Form (AIF) and include • The discussion of our goals, our key performance drivers, and our annual and long-term targets and expectations for our reportable segments, which can be found in our Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) section of our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019. Refer to the following sections: Business Model and Strategy, Outlook, and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements (incorporated by reference in this AIF and filed under our profile on SEDAR at sedar.com and on EDGAR as an exhibit to our Form 40-F at sec.gov). • Our beliefs about our risk management strategy and our ability to compete effectively in the Description of the Business section in this AIF. Forward-looking statements may involve but are not limited to comments with respect to our objectives for 2020 and beyond, our strategies or future actions, our targets, our expectations for our financial condition or share price, or the results of or outlook for our operations. The purpose of this information is to describe management's expectations and targets by which we measure our success and assist our shareholders in understanding our financial position as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented in this AIF. We caution readers that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that predictions, forecasts, conclusions, projections, and other forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. We caution readers of this AIF not to place undue reliance on our forward- looking statements since a number of factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates, or intentions expressed in these forward-looking statements. The following factors-among others listed under the Outlook, Risk Factors, and Assumptions sections of our MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019 (incorporated by reference in this AIF and filed under our profile on SEDAR at sedar.com and on EDGAR as an exhibit to our Form 40-F at sec.gov)-could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements: • Global economic conditions • Climate change events • Fluctuations in interest rates or currency values • Fluctuations in commodity prices • Effects of disruptions to public infrastructure spending • Effects of competition in the geographic or business areas in which we operate • Fluctuations in demand for design services Many of these factors are beyond our control and have effects that are difficult to predict. 2020 Annual Information Form February 26, 2020 1 Stantec Inc. Assumptions about the performance of the Canadian, US, and global economies in 2020 and how this performance will affect our business are material factors that we consider when determining our forward-looking statements. These assumptions are discussed in the Outlook and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements sections of our MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019 (incorporated by reference in this AIF and filed under our profile on SEDAR at sedar.com and on EDGAR as an exhibit to our Form 40-F at sec.gov). For additional information regarding material and known risks and assumptions, see pages M-33 to M-38 and M-42 to M-43 of our MD&A. Our MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019 is incorporated by reference in this AIF and filed on SEDAR at sedar.com and on EDGAR as an exhibit to our Form 40-F at sec.gov. We caution that various factors, including those discussed in our MD&A, could adversely affect our results. Investors and others should carefully consider these factors-as well as other uncertainties and potential events and the inherent uncertainty of forward-looking statements-when relying on these statements to make decisions about our Company. The forward-looking statements contained in this AIF represent our expectations as at February 26, 2020 and are subject to change after that date. Except as may be required by law, we do not undertake to update any written or verbal forward-looking statement that we may make from time to time. Our current practice is to evaluate and, where we deem appropriate, provide updates to ranges of expected performance for 2020. However, subject to legal requirements, we may change this practice at any time at our sole discretion. 2020 Annual Information Form February 26, 2020 2 Stantec Inc. Corporate Structure Name, Address, and Incorporation Stantec Inc. was incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act on March 23, 1984, as 131277 Canada Ltd. We have amended our Articles of Incorporation on several occasions to change share attributes, create and delete classes of shares, reorganize our outstanding share capital and split our common shares on a two-for-one basis, and change the minimum and maximum number of directors of our board. Since incorporation, we have also amended our Articles of Incorporation several times to change our Company's name: • August 15, 1984 - 131277 Canada Ltd. changed to Stanley Engineering Group Inc. • October 18, 1989 - Stanley Engineering Group Inc. changed to Stanley Technology Group Inc. • March 30, 1994 - Stanley Technology Group Inc. amalgamated with 3013901 Canada Limited and continued as Stanley Technology Group Inc. • October 28, 1998 - Stanley Technology Group Inc. changed to Stantec Inc. Our head and principal office and our registered and records office are at Suite 400, 10220 - 103 Avenue NW, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, T5J 0K4. In this AIF, references to 'Stantec' and the 'Company' include (as the context may require) Stantec Inc. and all or some companies in which it has an interest. References to 'our,' 'us,' and 'we' also refer to Stantec. All amounts in this AIF are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Intercorporate Relationships The following chart lists, as at December 31, 2019, the intercorporate relationships among Stantec and its main operating subsidiaries; the percentage of voting and restricted shares of the subsidiaries owned, controlled, or directed by Stantec; and the governing jurisdiction of these subsidiaries. For our other subsidiaries not included in this list, the total assets and revenue owned, controlled, or directed by Stantec do not constitute more than 10%, individually, of the consolidated assets or consolidated revenues of Stantec as at December 31, 2019. These excluded subsidiaries also do not constitute more than 20%, in the aggregate, of the consolidated assets or consolidated revenues of Stantec as at December 31, 2019. Name of Subsidiary Percentage of

Voting Shares Percentage of

Restricted Shares Governing Jurisdiction 3221969 Nova Scotia Company 100 100 Nova Scotia International Insurance Group Inc. 100 n/a Barbados Mustang Acquisition Holdings Inc. 100 n/a Delaware MWH International, Inc. 100 n/a Delaware Stantec Architecture Inc. 0 (2) n/a North Carolina Stantec Architecture Ltd. 0 (2) n/a Canada Stantec Australia Pty Ltd. 100 n/a Australia Stantec Consulting Caribbean Ltd. 100 n/a Barbados Stantec Consulting International LLC 100 n/a Arizona Stantec Consulting International Ltd. 100 100 Canada Stantec Consulting Ltd./Stantec Experts-conseils ltée 100 100 Canada 2020 Annual Information Form February 26, 2020 3 Stantec Inc. Name of Subsidiary Percentage of

Voting Shares Percentage of

Restricted Shares Governing

Jurisdiction Stantec Consulting Michigan Inc. 100 n/a Michigan Stantec Consulting Services Inc. 100 100 New York Stantec Delaware II LLC 100 n/a Delaware Stantec Geomatics Ltd. 50 (2) 100 Alberta Stantec Holding (2017) Limited 100 n/a United Kingdom Stantec Holdings II Ltd. 100 n/a Alberta Stantec International Inc. 100 (3) n/a Pennsylvania Stantec New Zealand 100 n/a New Zealand Stantec Technology International Inc. 100 100 Delaware Stantec UK Limited 100 n/a United Kingdom n/a - not applicable (1) In this AIF, 'restricted shares' means nonvoting shares in the capital stock of a subsidiary of the Company. (2) Stantec has control over the relevant activities of this corporation by means of contractual arrangements. (3) Held by a structured entity (an entity designed so that voting or similar rights are not the dominant factor in deciding who controls the entity). 2020 Annual Information Form February 26, 2020 4 Stantec Inc. General Development of the Business 2020 Officer Changes On January 1, 2020, Stuart Lerner took on the role of Stantec's chief operating officer - North America, Catherine Schefer became the Company's chief operating officer - Global and Marshall Davert Jr. was appointed to the position of chief innovation officer. Each executive officer was an existing employee of Stantec at the time of their appointment. Three-Year History Highlights of Stantec's general development over the past three years follow. 2019 Acquisitions In 2019, we completed the following acquisition in Australia: Month Business Acquired Nature of Business March Wood & Grieve Engineers Limited Provides structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and hydraulics engineering. Principally located in Perth, Australia. Officer and Director Changes On January 1, 2019, executive vice president Theresa Jang was appointed to the position of chief financial officer (CFO) of Stantec. On December 31, 2019, Scott Murray retired from his role as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Stantec. Aram H. Keith did not stand for re-election as a director at our annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 10, 2019, and thus his service as a director of Stantec and the chair of the board of directors ended on that date. Following Mr. Keith's retirement from the board, Douglas K. Ammerman assumed the role of chair of the board and relinquished his role as chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. Organizational Reshaping In early 2019, we initiated a process to improve utilization and reshape the Company to reduce excess labor costs. Stantec's organizational reshaping efforts were largely complete at the end of of 2019 and will deliver cost savings of approximately $40 to $45 million on an annualized basis. The initiative has not affected the Company's ability to execute projects, build backlog, or achieve organic growth. 2020 Annual Information Form February 26, 2020 5 Stantec Inc. Financing On July 19, 2019, Stantec amended its credit facilities by extending the maturity date of our $800 million revolving credit facility by one year (expires on June 27, 2024), reducing certain interest rate spreads, reducing the minimum asset and EBITDA coverage percentages, and increasing the accordion feature to $600 million. 2018 Acquisitions In 2018, we acquired the following firms in Canada, the United States, Europe, and New Zealand: Month Business Acquired Nature of Business March Occam Engineers Inc. Provides water, transportation, and public works services. Principally located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. March ESI Limited Provides environmental consulting services with capabilities in groundwater, land, and sustainable development. Principally located in Shrewsbury, United Kingdom. April Traffic Design Group Limited Provides transportation planning and traffic engineering services. Principally located in Auckland, New Zealand. May Norwest Corporation Provides resource assessment, mine development, reclamation, hydrology, and geotechnical engineering services. Principally located in Calgary, Alberta. May Cegertec Experts Conseils Inc. Provides services in the power, industrial, building, and infrastructure sectors. Principally located in Chicoutimi, Quebec. September Peter Brett Associates LLP Supports the office and commercial, urban regeneration, infrastructure, education, energy, public sector, residential, retail and town centers, tourism and leisure, waste and water sectors. Provides services related to urban planning, traffic assessments and optimization, environmental impact assessments, and public consultation. Principally located in Reading, United Kingdom. October True Grit Engineering Limited Provides infrastructure engineering, project management and planning, and environmental services. Principally located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Divestitures On August 31, 2018, Stantec closed the sale of its interest in EM&I (Canada) Ltd. (formerly EM&I Stantec Ltd.), a joint venture which delivered asset integrity services to the oil, gas, and energy industries in Canada. On November 2, 2018, Stantec closed the sale of its Construction Services business (MWH Constructors, inclusive of MWH Constructors' UK and US divisions and Slayden Constructors, Inc.). MWH Constructors joined Stantec in 2016 through the MWH Global, Inc. acquisition. The divestiture of MWH Constructors returned Stantec's focus wholly to its core area of expertise (consulting services). Officer and Director Changes On January 1, 2018, Gordon A. Johnston was appointed president and chief executive officer and appointed to Stantec's board of directors. 2020 Annual Information Form February 26, 2020 6 Stantec Inc. Steve M. Fleck was appointed to the newly created position of chief practice and project officer on January 1, 2018. Effective February 21, 2018, Richard C. Bradeen was appointed to Stantec's board of directors and to serve as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee. Anthony P. Franceschini did not stand for re-election as a director at our annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 10, 2018, and thus his service as a director of Stantec ended on that date. On August 23, 2018, the Company announced that Dan Lefaivre, Stantec's executive vice president and CFO, would retire from the CFO role effective December 31, 2018, as part of a planned executive leadership succession strategy and that executive vice president Theresa Jang would, and did, take on the CFO role effective January 1, 2019. On November 7, 2018, Shelley A. M. Brown was appointed to Stantec's board of directors and to serve as a member of the Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee. Organizational Evolution In 2018, we focused on organic growth and strategic acquisitions while increasing operational efficiency. With the divestiture of our Construction Services business, we focused wholly on continuing to grow our Consulting Services business. Completing the acquisitions of UK-based ESI Limited, New Zealand-based Traffic Design Group, and UK-based Peter Brett Associates LLP plus announcing the signed letter of intent to acquire Australian-based Wood & Grieve Engineers means we continued exploring opportunities to expand our global reach. Financing In 2018, Stantec entered into an amended and restated credit agreement with its syndicate of lenders (the 'Amended and Restated Credit Agreement'), which removed the provisions regarding the granting of collateral by Stantec and its subsidiaries, making all facilities unsecured. The Amended and Restated Credit Agreement extended Stantec's revolving credit maturity date to June 27, 2023, its $150 million term credit (Tranche B) maturity date to June 27, 2022, and its $160 million term credit (Tranche C) maturity date to June 27, 2023. It also decreased the number of cash management constraints and provided expanded operational flexibility. The revolver component remained at $800 million and the accordion feature was increased to $400 million. Before the amendment, on May 6, 2018 Stantec made a $150 million repayment on Tranche A of its term loan. 2017 Acquisitions In 2017, we acquired the following firms in Canada and the United States: Month Business Acquired Nature of Business April Inventrix Engineering, Inc. Provides engineering services in mechanical and plumbing design. Principally located in Seattle, Washington. July RNL Facilities Corporation Provides public transit, civic, federal, energy, software development, telecommunications, and aerospace services. Principally located in Denver, Colorado. October North State Resources, Inc. Provides environmental consulting. Principally located in Redding, California. 2020 Annual Information Form February 26, 2020 7 Stantec Inc. Divestitures In May 2017, Stantec closed the sale of its water software business, Innovyze, Inc. and its subsidiaries, for gross proceeds of US$270 million, less working capital adjustments and assumed indebtedness. Innovyze joined Stantec as part of the MWH acquisition in 2016; subsequently, Stantec determined that Innovyze did not add synergies to Stantec's core business. Officer and Director Changes On December 31, 2017, Robert J. Gomes retired from the position of president and chief executive officer. Ivor Ruste did not stand for re-election as a director at our annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 11, 2017, and thus his service as a director of Stantec ended on that date. Organizational Evolution In 2017, we continued realigning our internal structure to better serve our clients. The 2016 acquisition of MWH Global, Inc. and its affiliated and subsidiary companies (MWH) added a global design presence in the water sector, including a top-tier presence in the United States and United Kingdom, and a global presence in waterpower and dams. To best leverage this expertise and offer a higher degree of leadership and increased visibility for clients and employees, effective January 1, 2017, we combined legacy Stantec's Water sector from our Infrastructure business operating unit and MWH's Water businesses into a separate business operating unit-Water. Financing In 2017, we amended our existing Credit Agreement twice. Effective March 28, 2017, we amended our Credit Agreement to allow for the sale of our equity securities in Innovyze, Inc. Effective May 5, 2017, we amended our term credit facility to convert the Tranche C sub-facility from US$116.7 million to C$160.0 million. 2020 Annual Information Form February 26, 2020 8 Stantec Inc. Description of the Business Stantec collaborates across disciplines and industries to bring buildings, energy and resources, environmental, water, and infrastructure projects to life. Our Company's work-engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics-begins at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. We provide professional services in all phases of the project life cycle: planning, design, construction administration, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation. By offering integrated expertise and services across the project life cycle, we provide our clients with a vast number of project solutions. We believe this integrated approach enables us to execute our operating philosophy by maintaining a world-class level of expertise, which we supply to our clients through the strength of our local offices. We offer services through five business operating units. Within each business operating unit, we respond to the needs of clients from various sectors through our primary service offerings: • Buildings - Pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, interior design, buildings engineering, and sustainability and building performance for vertical infrastructure, primarily for private sector and institutional clients • Energy & Resources - Industrial engineering services for private sector energy, resource, and power clients • Environmental Services - Planning and permitting services for private sector clients, and remediation activities for private and public sector clients • Infrastructure - Front-end design and engineering services and some construction management and inspection work for private and public sector clients • Water - Traditional planning, engineering, design, and construction management services augmented with financial and enterprise management, program and asset management, and intelligent platforms for public and private sector clients We have refined our long-standing business objective: to be a top 10 global design firm that is recognized for our creative, technology-forward and collaborative approach. Having achieved that goal in 2017 (based on rankings by Engineering News-Record magazine and based on revenue for design services), we now seek to maintain our position in the top 10, while also becoming a top-tier global design and delivery firm, not only by size but also assessed qualitatively based on our capabilities and perception in the marketplace. Our diverse business model allows us to adapt to changes in market conditions by offsetting decreased demand for services in one business operating unit or geographic location with increased demand in another. We believe this strategy helps us mitigate risk while we continue to increase our revenue and earnings. Our first and fourth quarters generally have the lowest revenue generation and project activity because of holidays and weather conditions in the northern hemisphere, but our diverse business model allows us to adapt to these slowdowns. Our chief operating decision maker (CEO) assesses our Company's performance based on financial information available from our operating segments. Our reportable segments (in accordance with IFRS) are based on the regional geographic areas in which we operate. The Company has three operating and reportable segments for its Consulting Services: Canada, United States, and Global. The Company's Construction Services operations were disposed of in 2018 and reported as discontinued operations at that time. 2020 Annual Information Form February 26, 2020 9 Stantec Inc. The following table illustrates the breakdown of gross revenue for our reportable segments in 2018 and 2019. 2018 Gross

Revenue

(millions $) 2019 Gross Revenue (millions $) Reportable Segments - Continuing Operations Canada 1,275.8 1,283.1 United States 2,334.6 2,688.1 Global 673.4 856.1 Discontinued Operations Construction Services 884.4 - For additional information regarding our business model and strategy, see our MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019, pages M-2 to M-3 (incorporated by reference in this AIF and filed on SEDAR at sedar.com and on EDGAR as an exhibit to our Form 40-F at sec.gov). Research and Development We generally conduct research and development for specific client projects and to position Stantec as a global leader in the delivery of innovation to the markets we serve. Our innovation brands Stantec as thought leaders, improves our competitive position, and expands our service offerings. Innovative research and development is conducted in a broad range of fields, including infrastructure evaluation and management systems, augmented and virtual reality, analytics, data management, digital twins of complex systems, parametric design, water and wastewater systems, wastewater treatment, and pavement evaluation and management systems. Competitive Conditions We work in highly competitive markets and have numerous competitors for all our services. The number and identity of competitors vary widely with the type of service we provide. For small to midsized projects, we compete with many engineering, architecture, construction management, and other professional consulting firms. For larger projects, we have fewer but still many competitors; however, some competitors may have greater financial and other resources than we have. Although we compete with large private and public companies in certain geographic locations, our primary competitors are small to midsized privately held regional firms. We believe that our operating structure, our operating philosophy, our enterprise systems, and the diversity and scope of our professional services differentiate us from other engineering, architecture, construction management, and professional consulting firms, whether private or public, small or large. The main competitive advantages that we have in the services we offer are reputation, experience, breadth and quality of services, technical proficiency, local offices, competitive total project fees, and integrated service delivery. Our successful track record of acquiring and integrating firms also provides us with a competitive advantage. Given the expanding demand for the services we provide, additional competitors will likely emerge. Even with this increased competition, we believe that we will compete effectively because of our strengths and expertise in engineering, architecture, construction management, construction services, and related professional services, as well as our successful track record of service delivery. 2020 Annual Information Form February 26, 2020 10 Stantec Inc. Services We serve many diverse clients in the private and public sectors and aim to establish ongoing relationships with clients that are likely to produce repeat business. We work on tens of thousands of projects for thousands of clients in hundreds of locations, thereby ensuring that we do not rely on a few large projects for our revenue. In Consulting Services, we provide knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics in the areas of infrastructure and facilities, principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. We offer a range of pricing structures to our clients but usually provide our services based on a fixed or variable-fee contract (with a ceiling) or a time-and-material contract (without a stated ceiling). Most assignments are acquired because of our expertise and contacts; others are obtained through a competitive bidding process. Employees As of December 31, 2019, we had approximately 22,000 staff, including professionals, technologists and technicians, and support personnel. We are a knowledge-based organization, always seeking talented and skilled professionals for all our specialized services. As we operate in a competitive industry where turnover costs are high and long-term relationships are key, we work hard to recruit and retain the best people. We use various recruitment strategies to address staffing needs: an employee referral bonus program, website job postings, career fairs, and student programs, and we have opportunities to transfer staff to other office locations. The Social section of our annual Sustainability Report contains additional information on the steps we take to attract, support, motivate, and develop world-class talent and to build an inspiring and inclusive work environment for our staff. Sustainability Stantec's Sustainability Program is built on the premise that positive economic results are enabled when we effectively manage our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concerns. Our Sustainability Policy guides us in implementing best practices that meet the letter and spirit of applicable laws and regulations as well as recognized international ESG frameworks. Accountability for our sustainability performance sits with our Executive ESG Committee that is coordinated by our director of Sustainability and includes senior managers from across our business. The Executive ESG Committee was chaired by the chief operating officer in 2019. The board's Health, Safety, Security, Environment and Sustainability (HSSES) Committee oversees the overall framework for managing health, safety, security, and environment risks; sustainability; emergency preparedness; and non-financial risks arising from the Company's Integrity Management Program. Our annual Sustainability Report provides details about our Sustainability Program. ESG highlights are outlined below. Environment Stantec manages, monitors, and improves our environmental performance with an ISO 14001:2015-certified Environmental Management System (EMS). Our enterprise-wide EMS sets environmental objectives and monitors and measures environmental targets, regulatory compliance, orders and citations, and improvement plans. We take steps to conserve resources and have a management plan in place that consistently reduces our greenhouse gas emissions. In 2019, Stantec was recognized for its corporate climate change action through a leadership (A-) CDP score. Stantec provides a wide range of environmental services to clients. Whether we are providing climate change mitigation services, designing energy-efficient buildings, protecting biodiversity, developing new ways to conserve water, or promoting 2020 Annual Information Form February 26, 2020 11 Stantec Inc. renewable energy, our commitment to sustainability drives innovation, reduces risks, and provides attractive project life cycle return on investment. Social We are a professional services company that relies on the expertise of highly technical staff. We work hard to hire the best in the industry and focus on managing, mentoring, and retaining our people. Stantec offers a flexible and collaborative work environment, competitive employee benefits, and the opportunity to work on iconic projects. Our focus on inclusion and diversity increases employee engagement, connects us with clients, and improves employee well-being. Our investment in innovation and research helps us prepare for future client needs and promote thought leadership. Stantec programs support the well-being of our employees, partners, and clients. We manage, monitor, and improve our health and safety performance with a formal OHSAS 18001:2007-certified management system (OHSMS) and track both lagging indicators (e.g., injury rates) and leading indicators (e.g., inspections, observations, hazard identifications) to gauge the effectiveness of our programs. For the communities where we work and live, we invest in initiatives that build capacity and support long-term change. We do this by contributing time, expertise, and money to the arts, education, the environment, and health and wellness. We also specifically focus on maintaining respectful and successful relationships with Indigenous communities. For clients, we consider the social impacts of decisions made when managing projects throughout their life cycle. We help clients understand the norms of local communities so that they address local priorities and build lasting positive relationships. We incorporate social equity and justice considerations into our projects and design to foster community well-being. Governance Stantec believes that good governance is essential to maintaining an ethical and effective corporate culture. By embracing ethical business practices, we demonstrate our Company values and, in turn, establish a competitive advantage in the global marketplace. Our Integrated Management System (IMS) provides a disciplined and accountable framework that monitors risks and hazards, reduces inefficiencies, maximizes Company resources, and directly supports the implementation of our strategy. The IMS includes the EMS and OHSMS referenced above as well as a Quality Management System that is ISO 9001:2008 certified and an IT Service Management System that is ISO/IEC20000-1:2011 certified. Independent (third-party) audits of the IMS are conducted annually. Stantec focuses on data privacy and maintains comprehensive IT security systems. We also have a Partner Code of Conduct program to pass our ESG expectations along our supply chain. Additional information about our board of directors, risk management, and strategic planning process can be found in Stantec's 2019 Annual Report and Management Information Circular. Global Operations In 2019, Stantec remained active internationally; gross revenue from our Global operations was $856.1 million. We perform work and have permanent offices in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, China, Taiwan, Turkey, South and Central America, and the Caribbean. All Stantec projects are reviewed in accordance with Stantec's Project Management Framework, which includes following legal, financial, and technical processes, among other things. As well, each in-country project is examined to ensure that any health, safety, security or political risks are acceptable. Each major project has an executive leadership sponsor and is formally reviewed. 2020 Annual Information Form February 26, 2020 12 Stantec Inc. Risk Factors For a review of the risks pertaining to our Company, please refer to our MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019, pages M-33 to M-38 (incorporated by reference in this AIF and filed on SEDAR at sedar.com and on EDGAR as an exhibit to our Form 40-F at sec.gov). Dividends On February 15, 2012, Stantec's board of directors approved our Dividend Policy and concurrently declared Stantec's first quarterly dividend. Pursuant to this policy, the Company anticipates that it will declare a dividend to shareholders of record on the last business day of each quarter and pay it on or about the fifteenth day of the following month. Since adopting our Dividend Policy, we have paid quarterly dividends on our common shares. Although the Company aims to declare and pay a dividend quarterly, our Dividend Policy is at the sole discretion of our board of directors and may vary depending on various factors, including prevailing economic and market conditions, the Company's earnings, the financial requirements for the Company's operations, the business strategy of the Company, the provisions of applicable law, and any other factors that our board of directors considers relevant. Additionally, Stantec is required to meet certain financial thresholds under its credit facilities; this may restrict Stantec's ability to declare and pay dividends. Therefore, Stantec cannot guarantee that our Dividend Policy will be maintained. The following table outlines cash dividends paid per common share in 2019, 2018, and 2017. Dividends Paid ($ per common share) Year (Total) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 2019 0.58 0.145 0.145 0.145 0.145 2018 0.55 0.1375 0.1375 0.1375 0.1375 2017 0.50 0.125 0.125 0.125 0.125 Description of Capital Structure Our authorized share capital consists of an unlimited number of preferred shares, issuable in series, and an unlimited number of common shares. As at December 31, 2019, no preferred shares and 111,212,975 common shares were issued and outstanding. Preferred Shares Preferred shares may be issued in one or more series. The board of directors determines the number of shares and the rights, privileges, restrictions, and conditions attaching to each series. The holders of the preferred shares as a class are not entitled to receive notice of or attend any shareholders' meeting and are not entitled to vote at any shareholders' meeting, except to approve amendments to the terms of the preferred shares as a class or as required by law. 2020 Annual Information Form February 26, 2020 13 Stantec Inc. Each series of preferred shares will rank pari passu with each of the other series of preferred shares with respect to the entitlement to dividends and distribution of assets in the event of the liquidation, dissolution, or winding up of Stantec. Preferred shares as a class rank ahead of common shares with respect to entitlement to dividends and distribution of assets in the event of the liquidation, dissolution, or winding up of Stantec. Common Shares The holders of common shares are entitled to receive, as and when declared by our board of directors, dividends in an amount and form that our board of directors may from time to time determine. Holders of common shares are entitled to receive notice of and to attend all shareholders' meetings. They will have one vote for each common share held at each meeting, unless the meeting is only for holders of another specified class or series of our shares who are entitled to vote separately as a class or series. Common shares rank behind preferred shares with respect to entitlement to dividends and distribution of assets in the event of the liquidation, dissolution, or winding up of Stantec. Market for Securities Trading Price and Volume Our common shares are listed for trading on the TSX and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol 'STN'. The following table outlines the monthly trading data on the TSX for January 1 to December 31, 2019: Toronto Stock Exchange 2019 Month High Low Volume January $31.94 $29.45 3,573,452 February $32.99 $30.93 2,458,484 March $32.49 $31.11 3,966,832 April $33.68 $31.62 2,416,505 May $33.63 $30.84 4,754,155 June $32.63 $31.06 3,277,469 July $32.34 $31.17 3,717,372 August $31.53 $26.67 8,926,349 September $30.00 $28.52 3,121,193 October $29.50 $27.80 5,709,593 November $35.75 $28.17 7,596,114 December $37.26 $34.74 6,193,987 Total 55,711,505 The following table outlines the monthly trading data on the NYSE (in US$) for January 1 to December 31, 2019: New York Stock Exchange 2019 Month High Low Volume January $23.98 $21.61 261,591 February $24.96 $23.27 310,441 March $24.61 $23.19 367,853 April $25.12 $23.67 330,723 May $25.09 $22.94 256,907 June $24.73 $23.04 336,253 July $24.74 $23.73 326,551 August $23.80 $20.22 420,390 September $22.71 $21.41 343,294 October $22.51 $20.99 706,289 November $27.02 $21.42 1,550,548 December $28.37 $26.14 1,288,434 Total 6,499,274 2020 Annual Information Form February 26, 2020 14 Stantec Inc. Directors and Officers The following table lists Stantec's directors as of February 26, 2020, their place of residence and principal occupation: Directors of Stantec Inc. Name and Place of Residence Principal Occupation Director Since Douglas K. Ammerman(1) Laguna Beach, California, United States Corporate Director 2011 Richard C. Bradeen Montreal West, Quebec, Canada Corporate Director 2018 Shelley A. M. Brown Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada Corporate Director 2018 Delores M. Etter Camano Island, Washington, United States Corporate Director 2011 Robert J. Gomes Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Corporate Director 2009 Susan E. Hartman Evergreen, Colorado, United States President and Chief Executive Officer of The Hartman Group (a management consulting firm) 2004 Gordon A. Johnston Edmonton, Alberta, Canada President and Chief Executive Officer of

Stantec Inc. 2018 Donald J. Lowry Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Corporate Director 2013 Marie-Lucie Morin Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Corporate Director 2016 (1) Mr. Ammerman is the chair of our board. All Stantec directors are elected annually and hold office until the next annual shareholders' meeting or until their earlier resignation. All directors have held the positions listed in the table above or other executive positions with the same or associated firms or organizations during the past five years or more, except the following: • Ms. Brown was a partner at Deloitte until May 31, 2018 • Ms. Etter was a professor of electrical engineering until December 2016 • Mr. Gomes was president and CEO of Stantec until December 31, 2017 • Ms. Morin was a corporate director and consultant until December 2015 • Mr. Johnston was executive vice president of Stantec's infrastructure business operating unit until December 31, 2017 The following lists the members of each committee of the board as at the date of this AIF: • Audit and Risk Committee - Shelley A. M. Brown (chair), Richard C. Bradeen, and Donald J. Lowry • Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee - Marie-Lucie Morin (chair), Richard C. Bradeen, Delores M. Etter, and Susan E. Hartman • Health, Safety, Security, Environment, and Sustainability Committee - Delores M. Etter (chair), Robert J. Gomes, and Donald J. Lowry 2020 Annual Information Form February 26, 2020 15 Stantec Inc. The following table lists the name, residency and position held by each executive officer of Stantec as of February 26, 2020, as well as his or her principal occupation in the five preceding years: Executive Officers of Stantec Inc. Name and Municipality

of Residence Current Position

with the Company Current Position

Start Date Previously Held Positions During the

Five Preceding Years(1) Gordon A. Johnston Edmonton, Alberta, Canada President and Chief Executive Officer January 1, 2018 Senior Vice President, Water, Stantec Executive Vice President, Infrastructure, Stantec Theresa B. Y. Jang Calgary, Alberta, Canada Chief Financial Officer January 1, 2019 Chief Financial Officer, Veresen Inc. Corporate Director, Bonavista Energy Corporation, a publicly traded Canadian energy company(2) Executive Vice President, Stantec Valentino DiManno Calgary, Alberta, Canada Chief Business Officer January 1, 2016 Executive Vice President, Canada, Stantec Stuart E. Lerner New York City, New York, United States Chief Operating Officer - North America January 1, 2020 Vice President, Stantec Senior Vice President, Stantec Executive Vice President, Infrastructure, Stantec Catherine M. Schefer Warrington, United Kingdom Chief Operating Officer - Global January 1, 2020 Managing Director - UK Region, MWH UK Executive Vice President, Regional Operating Unit Leader, Stantec Steve M. Fleck Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Chief Practice and Project Officer January 1, 2018 Senior Vice President, Project Delivery Office, Stantec Executive Vice president, Project Delivery Office, Stantec Marshall W. Davert Jr. Broomfield, Colorado, United States Chief Innovation Officer January 1, 2020 President, MWH Americas and Asia-Pacific Government & Infrastructure Executive Vice President, Water, Stantec Emree Siaroff Toronto, Ontario, Canada Chief Human Resources Officer January 1, 2020 Chief Human Resources Officer, Senior Vice President, Stantec Paul J. D. Alpern Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada Secretary and General Counsel November 5, 2009 - (1) Previous positions held at Stantec pertain to individuals' positions held with Stantec Inc.'s operating subsidiaries (2) Theresa Jang continues to serve as director of Bonavista Energy Corporation Directors' and Executive Officers' Share Ownership As of December 31, 2019, our group of directors and executive officers beneficially owned, controlled, or directed, either directly or indirectly, 466,896 common shares, which is 0.42% of our issued and outstanding common shares. 2020 Annual Information Form February 26, 2020 16 Stantec Inc. Audit and Risk Committee Information Audit and Risk Committee Terms of Reference The responsibilities and duties of our Audit and Risk Committee are set out in the committee's Terms of Reference (Mandate), attached as Appendix I to this AIF. Composition of the Audit and Risk Committee As of February 26, 2020, our Audit and Risk Committee members are Shelley A. M. Brown (chair), Richard C. Bradeen, and Donald J. Lowry. The board of directors believes that the composition of this committee reflects an appropriate level of financial literacy and expertise and has determined that each committee member is 'independent' and 'financially literate' (as those terms are defined under applicable Canadian and US securities laws). As well, Ms. Brown, Mr. Bradeen, and Mr. Lowry are each an 'audit committee financial expert' (as this term is defined in the rules and regulations of the US Securities and Exchange Commission [SEC]). The following information describes each committee member's education and experience that is relevant to the performance of his or her committee responsibilities. Shelley A. M. Brown Ms. Brownhas more than 25 years of board experience serving on not-for-profit, association, and for-profit corporate boards, including Deloitte Canada, the Accounting Standards Board Oversight Council, and the University of Saskatchewan Board of Governors. She brings expertise in strategic planning, good governance, finance, and risk management. During her distinguished 40-year career in accounting, Ms. Brown was a partner in two of the world's largest professional services firms. As chair of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants, she played a key role in uniting Canada's accounting profession, culminating in the creation of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada. Ms. Brown currently serves on the board and audit committee of NorZinc Ltd. With nearly 40 years' experience in accounting, Ms. Brown has a strong familiarity with the preparation and review of interim and annual financial statements and is a valuable asset to the committee. As of December 31, 2019, Ms. Brown owned 1,630 common shares valued at $59,821 and 4,552 deferred share units valued at $168,135. Richard C. Bradeen Mr. Bradeen served as senior vice president of Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions, Pension Investments, Corporate Audit Services and Risk Assessment for Bombardier Inc. (Bombardier), a leading worldwide manufacturer of planes and trains, from February 2009 to October 2013. He started his career at Bombardier in 1997 as vice president of Acquisitions. Before that, Mr. Bradeen served as a partner and a member of the Partnership Board of Directors of Ernst & Young (Canada). He joined Ernst & Young in 1978 and over 19 years held increasingly senior roles, including that of president of the Corporate Finance Group in Toronto. He currently serves on the board of directors and audit committee of Superior Plus Corp. Mr. Bradeen's prior experience with Bombardier and Ernst & Young, as well as his service on the audit committee of Superior Plus Corp., provides him with the relevant experience to perform his responsibilities as an Audit and Risk Committee member. As of December 31, 2019, Mr. Bradeen owned 1,000 common shares valued at $36,700 and 10,961 deferred share units valued at $404,824. 2020 Annual Information Form February 26, 2020 17 Stantec Inc. Donald J. Lowry Mr. Lowry retired in March 2013 as president & CEO of EPCOR Utilities Inc. He remains chair of Capital Power Corporation, a publicly traded company formed when EPCOR spun off its generation business in July 2009. In 2011, he was named Alberta Business Person of the Year by Alberta Venture magazine. In January 2014, Mr. Lowry was named Alberta Resource Person of the Year for 2014 by the Alberta Chamber of Resources. He also acted as chair of the International Triathlon Union for the grand final events held in Edmonton in 2014, 2015, and 2016. Mr. Lowry was the chair of Canadian Oilsands Limited (TSX-COS) until the company was acquired in February 2016. He holds a bachelor of commerce (honors) and master of business administration degree from the University of Manitoba, and he is a graduate of the Harvard Advanced Management Program and the Banff School of Management. Mr. Lowry obtained his Institute of Corporate Directors designation in January 2016 from the Rotman School of Business. He has more than 30 years of industry experience in the utilities, telecommunications, and power generation sectors, and currently serves on the audit committee for Melcor REIT. Mr. Lowry's education, past role as president & CEO of EPCOR Utilities Inc., and experience of serving on several boards and audit committees provide him with the relevant knowledge to perform his responsibilities as an Audit and Risk Committee member. As of December 31, 2019, Mr. Lowry owned 22,300 common shares valued at $818,410 and 41,194 deferred share units valued at $1,521,314. Preapproval Policy The Audit and Risk Committee must preapprove the audit and non-audit services performed by the independent auditor to ensure that the provision of those services does not impair the auditor's independence. Unless a type of service to be provided by the independent auditor has received general preapproval, it will require specific preapproval by the committee. Proposed services that exceed preapproved cost levels will require specific preapproval by the committee. External Auditor Service Fees Aggregate fees paid to Ernst & Young LLP, our external auditor, during fiscal years ended December 31, 2019, and 2018, follow: Category Note 2019 ($) 2018 ($) Audit fees 1 5,995,700 5,790,700 Audit-related fees 2 337,700 571,700 Tax fees 3 825,600 2,402,400 All other fees 4 22,400 49,800 Total Fees 7,181,400 8,814,600 (1) Audit fees: Audit services provided by Ernst & Young LLP for the audit and review of Stantec's financial statements or services normally provided by Ernst & Young LLP in connection with statutory and regulatory filings or engagements, including the quarterly reviews, accounting consultation, statutory audit of in-scope subsidiaries and international financial reporting standard consultation. (2) Audit-related fees: Assurance and related services provided by Ernst & Young LLP. These services can include attest services not required by statute or regulation and review engagements. (3) Tax fees: Professional services rendered by Ernst & Young LLP for income tax compliance and tax advice relating to mergers, acquisitions, financing structures and tax planning. (4) All other fees: Non-audit assurance fees and related services provided by Ernst & Young LLP. 2020 Annual Information Form February 26, 2020 18 Stantec Inc. Legal Proceedings and Regulatory Actions We have pending legal claims and suits both by and against us. These are typical of the industries we operate in. Where appropriate, these claims have been reported to our insurers and the insurers of our predecessors, who are in the process of adjusting or defending them. None are expected to involve damages that exceed 10% of Stantec's current assets. No penalties or sanctions have been imposed against us by a court relating to provincial and territorial securities legislation or by a securities regulatory authority. Nor have any other penalties or sanctions been imposed by a court or regulatory body against us that would likely be considered important to a reasonable investor in making an investment decision. We have not entered into any settlement agreements before a court relating to provincial and territorial securities legislation or with a securities regulatory authority. Transfer Agent Computershare Trust Company of Canada is our transfer agent for our common shares listed on the TSX and NYSE at its offices in Calgary, Alberta; Toronto, Ontario; and Canton, Massachusetts. Material Contracts On July 19, 2019, we entered into Amending Agreement No. 1 in relation to the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated as of June 27, 2018 among Stantec Inc., as borrower; Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, as administrative agent, and the financial institutions, as lenders with respect to the amendment of certain terms and conditions of our credit facilities as described in the General Development of the Business section in this AIF. This material contract has been filed on SEDAR. We consider the acquisition of professional services firms to be in the ordinary course of our business. Interests of Experts The Company's auditor-Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants-is located at Suite 1400, 10423 - 101 Street, Edmonton, Alberta, T5H 0E7. The auditor is independent in accordance with the Rules of Professional Conduct of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta and has complied with the SEC's rules on auditor independence. Additional Information Additional financial information is provided in our financial statements and our MD&A for our most recently completed financial year. Additional information contained in our Management Information Circular includes directors' and officers' remuneration and indebtedness, the principal holders of our securities, and securities authorized for issuance under equity compensation plans. A copy of this AIF, as well as our latest Management Information Circular and Annual Report (which includes our MD&A and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2019), may be obtained from our website at stantec.com or by mail on request from the Secretary at Suite 400, 10220 - 103 Avenue NW, Edmonton, Alberta, T5J 0K4. Additional information relating to our Company-including disclosure documents and any reports, statements, or other information that we file with Canadian provincial securities commissions or other similar regulatory authorities-is also available through SEDAR at sedar.com and on EDGAR at sec.gov. 2020 Annual Information Form February 26, 2020 19 Stantec Inc. NYSE Corporate Governance Disclosure As a foreign private issuer listed on the NYSE, we are generally entitled to follow the Canadian requirements to the extent not contrary to US securities laws, including the rules of National Instrument 58-101 and National Policy 58-201, with respect to corporate governance practices. Pursuant to Section 303A.11 of the NYSE's Listed Company Manual, we are required to identify any significant ways that our corporate governance practices differ from those followed by US domestic companies under the NYSE's listing standards. These differences can be found on our website at stantec.com. 2020 Annual Information Form February 26, 2020 20 Stantec Inc. Appendix I - Audit and Risk Committee Terms of Reference (Mandate) The following are the Audit and Risk Committee's Terms of Reference (Mandate) effective as of February 26, 2020. A. Overview and Purpose The Audit and Risk Committee is appointed by, and responsible to, the board of directors. The committee approves, monitors, evaluates, advises, and makes recommendations, in accordance with these terms of reference, on matters affecting the external and internal audits, risk management matters, the integrity of financial reporting, and the accounting control policies and practices of the Company. The involvement of the committee in overseeing the financial reporting process, including assessing the reasonableness of management's accounting judgments and estimates and reviewing key filings with regulatory agencies, is an important element of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. The committee has oversight responsibility for the performance of both the internal auditors and the external auditors. The committee also ensures the qualifications and independence of the external auditors. The committee has oversight of the Company's compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. It is not the duty of the committee to plan or conduct audits or to determine that the Company's financial statements are complete, accurate, and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. B. Authority and Responsibilities The Audit and Risk Committee shall • Request such information and explanations in regard to the accounts of the Company as the committee may consider necessary and appropriate to carry out its duties and responsibilities. • Consider any other matters which, in the opinion of the committee or at the request of the board, would assist the directors to meet their responsibilities. • Provide reports and minutes of meetings to the board. • Engage independent counsel and other advisors as may be deemed or considered necessary, and determine the fees of such counsel and advisors. Receive confirmation from management that the Company has provided for adequate funding for the payment of compensation to the independent counsel and other advisors. C. Membership The members of the committee shall be composed of a minimum of three independent directors, appointed by the board, all of whom must be financially literate as defined under the rules of the SEC and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and applicable Canadian securities laws. At least one member shall have accounting or related financial management expertise and be an audit committee financial expert as defined in SEC regulations. For greater clarity, the board has adopted the definition of 'independent director' as set out in Multilateral Instrument 52-110 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. The chair of the board of directors shall be an ex-officio member of the Audit and Risk Committee, in addition to the minimum number of required independent directors. The chair of the committee shall be designated by the board. Attendance by invitation at all or a portion of committee meetings is determined by the committee chair or its members and would normally include the chief financial officer of the Company, representatives of the external auditor, the internal auditor, and such other officers or support staff as may be deemed appropriate. 2020 Annual Information Form February 26, 2020 21 Stantec Inc. D. Financial Statements and Disclosures 1. Review and recommend to the board for approval the annual audited financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis. 2. Review and recommend to the board for approval the following public disclosure documents: (a) The annual Management Information Circular and proxy materials (b) The Annual Information Form, including any regulatory requirements for Audit and Risk Committee reporting obligations (c) The year-end news release on the earnings of the Company (d) Other regulatory filings of a financial nature 3. Review and, if appropriate, approve and authorize the release of the quarterly unaudited financial statements, including Management's Discussion and Analysis, the quarterly interim report to shareholders, and the quarterly news release on the earnings of the Company. However, in the event that there is a significant or extraordinary matter that, in the opinion of the committee, should be reviewed by the board before the release of such information, the matter shall be referred to the board for review. 4. Receive the quarterly report from the Disclosure Committee on the adequacy of disclosure with respect to material events in the Company's financial statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis, and earnings news releases. 5. Receive annually an evaluation from the internal auditor of the procedures that exist for the review of financial information (extracted or derived from the financial statements) that is publicly disclosed by the Company. 6. Review and recommend to the board for approval all annual financial statements, reports of a financial nature (other than quarterly unaudited financial statements), and the financial content of prospectuses or any other reports that require approval by the board prior to submission thereof to any regulatory authority. 7. Review the Audit and Risk Committee information required as part of the Annual Information Form. 8. Review with management on an annual basis, the Company's obligations pursuant to guarantees (including those granted under the Surety Credit Facility) that have been issued and material obligations that have been entered into and the manner in which these guarantees and obligations have been, or should be, disclosed in the financial statements. 9. Review and assess, in conjunction with management and the external auditor, at least annually or on a quarterly basis where appropriate or required (a) The appropriateness of accounting policies and financial reporting practices used by the Company, including alternative treatments that are available for consideration (b) Any significant proposed changes in financial reporting and accounting policies and practices to be adopted by the Company (c) Any new or pending developments in accounting and reporting standards that may affect or impact the Company (d) Any off-balance sheet structures (e) The key estimates and judgments of management that may be material to the financial reporting of the Company 10. At least annually, request the external auditor to provide their views on the quality (not just the acceptability) of the Company's annual and interim financial reporting. Such quality assessment should encompass judgments about the appropriateness, aggressiveness, or conservatism of estimates and elective accounting principles or methods and judgments about the clarity of disclosures. 11. Review any litigation, claim, or other contingency, including tax assessments, that could have a material effect upon the financial position or operating results of the Company and the manner in which these matters have been disclosed in the financial statements. 12. Review with management on a quarterly basis the indicators of impairment to the Company's goodwill. 2020 Annual Information Form February 26, 2020 22 Stantec Inc. E. External Auditor 13. Assess the performance and consider the annual appointment of an external auditor for recommendation to the board for ultimate recommendation for appointment by the shareholders. 14. Review, approve, and execute the annual engagement letter with the external auditor, and ensure that there is a clear understanding between the board, the committee, the external auditor, and management that the external auditor reports directly to the shareholders and the board through the committee. The terms of the engagement letter or the annual audit plan should include, but not be limited to, the following: (a) Staffing (b) Objectives and scope of the external audit work (c) Materiality limits (d) Audit reports required (e) Areas of audit risk (f) Timetable (g) Proposed fees 15. Obtain and review a report from the external auditor at least annually regarding the auditor's independence and the profession's or audit firm's requirements regarding audit partner rotation. 16. Approve, before the fact, the engagement of the external auditor for all non-audit services and the fees for such services, and consider the impact on the independence of the external audit work of fees for such non-audit services. 17. Review all fees paid to the external auditor for audit services and, if appropriate, recommend their approval to the board. Receive confirmation from management that the Company has provided for adequate funding for the payment of compensation to the external auditor. 18. Receive an annual certification from the external auditor that they participate in the public oversight program established by the Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB) and the standards of the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) and that they are in good standing with the CPAB and the PCAOB. 19. Review a report from the external auditors describing (a) the firm's internal quality control procedures and (b) any material issues raised by the most recent internal quality control review or peer review of the firm or by any inquiry or investigation by governmental or professional authorities within the preceding five years regarding the audits carried out by the external auditor together with any steps taken to deal with any such issues. 20. Receive and resolve any disagreements between management and the external auditor regarding all aspects of the Company's financial reporting. 21. Review with the external auditor the results of the annual audit examination including, but not limited to, the following: (a) Any difficulties encountered, or restrictions imposed by management, during the annual audit (b) Any significant accounting or financial reporting issues (c) The auditor's evaluation of the Company's internal controls over financial reporting and management's evaluation thereon, including internal control deficiencies identified by the auditor that have not been previously reported to the committee (d) The auditor's evaluation of the selection and application of accounting principles and estimates and the presentation of disclosures (e) The post-audit or management letter or other material written communications containing any findings or recommendations of the external auditor including management's response thereto and the subsequent follow-up to any identified internal accounting control weaknesses (f) Any other matters which the external auditor should bring to the attention of the committee 22. Meet with the external auditor at every meeting of the committee or as requested by the auditor, without management representatives present, and meet with management, at least annually or as requested by management, without the external auditor present. 2020 Annual Information Form February 26, 2020 23 Stantec Inc. 23. When there is to be a change in the external auditor, review all issues related to the change, including the information to be included in the notice of change of auditor called for under National Instrument 51-102 and the planned steps for an orderly transition. 24. Review and approve the Company's hiring policies regarding employees and former employees of the present and former external auditors of the Company. 25. Receive comments from the external auditor on their assessment of the effectiveness of the committee's oversight of internal control over financial reporting. 26. Conduct an annual review of the external auditor, with the intention of identifying potential areas for improvement for the audit firm, and to reach a final conclusion on whether the auditor should be reappointed or the audit put out for tender. F. Internal Audit 27. Review the appointment or termination of the internal auditor. 28. Review and approve the internal audit charter periodically (at least every three years). 29. Review and approve the annual audit plan of the internal auditor (where applicable) and ensure that there is a clear understanding between the board, the committee, the internal auditor, and management that the internal auditor reports directly to the board through the committee. Receive confirmation from management that the Company has provided for adequate funding for the internal auditor. The terms of the audit plan should include, but not be limited to, the following: (a) Staffing (b) Objectives and scope of the internal audit work (c) Materiality limits (d) Audit reports required (e) Areas of audit risk (f) Timetable (g) Proposed budget 30. Review with the internal auditor the results of their audit examination, including, but not be limited to, the following: (a) Any difficulties encountered, or restrictions imposed by management, during the audit (b) Any significant accounting or financial reporting issues (c) The auditor's evaluation of the Company's system of internal accounting controls, procedures, and documentation (d) The internal audit reports or other material written communications containing any findings or recommendations of the internal auditor, including management's response thereto and the subsequent follow-up to any identified internal accounting control weaknesses (e) Any other matters which the internal auditor should bring to the attention of the committee 31. Meet with the internal auditor at every meeting of the committee or as requested by the internal auditor, without management representatives present. G. Internal Controls 32. Obtain reasonable assurance, through discussions with and reports from management, the external auditor, and the internal auditors, that the accounting systems are reliable, the system for preparation of financial data reported to the market is adequate and effective, and the system of internal controls is effectively designed and implemented. 33. Review management's annual report on the effectiveness of internal controls and procedures, as well as quarterly and annual chief executive officer and chief financial officer certificates filed pursuant to securities regulations. 2020 Annual Information Form February 26, 2020 24 Stantec Inc. 34. Receive reports from management and/or the internal auditor on all significant deficiencies and material weaknesses identified. 35. Review annually, or as required, the appropriateness of the system of internal controls and approval policies and practices concerning the expenses of the officers of the Company, including the use of its assets. 36. Review and approve, on a quarterly after-the-fact basis, the expense accounts of the board chair and of the chief executive officer of the Company. H. Risk General 37. Review at least annually with management (a) The Company's method of identifying, evaluating, mitigating, and reporting on the principal risks inherent in the Company's businesses and strategic directions (b) The systems, policies and practices applicable to the Company's assessment, management, prevention and mitigation of risks (including strategic, operating, compliance, and reputation, as well as financial risks including but not limited to the foreign currency, liquidity and interest rate risk, the use of derivative instruments, counterparty credit exposure, litigation, and adequacy of tax provisions) (c) The Company's risk appetite, risk tolerance, and risk retention philosophy, including the Company's loss prevention policies and insurance programs and corporate liability protection programs for directors and officers, as well as disaster response and business continuity plans (d) The Company's cybersecurity program and measures designed to ensure security of the Company's information technology systems. 38. Receive an annual report from and review with management the status of the Company's principal and emerging risks, as well as the related mitigation programs (the Enterprise Risk Management program). Receive quarterly updates from management on the Company's Enterprise Risk Management program. 39. Review with management the disclosures of the Company's risks and risk factors in the Company's Annual Information Form, the Management's Discussion and Analysis, and other regulatory filings. 40. Report to the board annually on its activities in connection with the risk oversight role referenced herein so that the board as a whole can fulfill its responsibilities for risk oversight. 41. Receive a risk assessment report from management following due diligence on acquisitions within North America with an enterprise value of C$100 million or greater, all acquisitions outside North America with an enterprise value of C$50 million or greater, and all acquisitions with atypical risks compared to our current service and business model; make such further inquiries as considered necessary; and report thereon to the board. The content of the risk assessment report will be developed by the committee in conjunction with management with appropriate case-by-case enhancements to reflect risk associated with each opportunity and will be reviewed annually by the committee. Finance 42. Review and assess, in conjunction with management and the external auditor, at least annually or on a quarterly basis where appropriate or required, the impact of the Company's capital structure on current and future profitability. 43. Review and recommend to the board of directors proposals requesting a grant of a guarantee issued by Stantec for an amount in excess of $50 million, prior to issuance. 44. Review and recommend to the board of directors proposals requesting a grant of a surety bond issued by Stantec or its subsidiaries for (a) an amount in excess of $50 million individually or (b) whereby virtue of the grant of such surety bond would put the aggregate value of all surety bonds issued and outstanding in excess of $500 million, prior to issuance. 2020 Annual Information Form February 26, 2020 25 Stantec Inc. 45. Review and approve, if appropriate and as required, the decision to enter into swaps that are exempt from the requirements of sections 2(h)(1) and 2(h)(8) of the US Commodity Exchange Act and to exercise the end-user exception. 46. Review and approve, as required, any policies with respect to swaps, hedging activities, clearing, and the end-user exception. I. Compliance/Fraud 47. Receive quarterly reports on the Company's fraud risk assessment activities. 48. In accordance with the Company's integrity practices, review and determine the disposition of any complaints or correspondence received under the Company's Code of Business Conduct. 49. Discuss with management the Company's policies and procedures designed to ensure an effective compliance and ethics program, including the Company's Code of Business Conduct. 50. Discuss with management and the Company's in-house legal counsel any legal matters that may have a material impact on the financial statements or the Company's compliance requirements. 51. Review quarterly the compliance certificate of the chief financial officer. J. Other 52. Review, as required, any claims of indemnification pursuant to the bylaws of the Company. 53. Receive at least annually a report from the chief financial officer regarding private aircraft use, including itinerary and passenger manifest. 54. Review and determine the disposition of any complaints received from shareholders or any regulatory body. 55. Conduct an annual assessment of the effectiveness of the committee and provide a report thereon to the board. 56. Review annually the terms of reference for the committee and recommend any required changes to the board. K. Meetings 57. Regular meetings of the committee are held at least four times each year. 58. Meetings may be called by the committee chair or by a majority of the committee members, usually in consultation with management of the Company. 59. Meetings are chaired by the committee chair or, in the chair's absence, by a member chosen from among the committee. 60. A quorum for the transaction of business at any meeting of the committee is a majority of the appointed members. 61. The secretary of the Company shall provide for the delivery of notices, agendas, and supporting materials to the committee members at least five days prior to the meeting except in unusual circumstances. 62. Meetings may be conducted with members present or by telephone or other communications facilities that permit all persons participating in the meeting to hear or communicate with each other. 63. A written resolution signed by all committee members entitled to vote on that resolution at a meeting of the committee is as valid as one passed at a committee meeting. 64. The secretary of the Company, or his or her designate, shall be the secretary for the committee and shall keep a record of minutes of all meetings of the committee. 65. Minutes of the meetings of the committee shall be distributed by the secretary of the Company to all members of the committee and shall be submitted for approval at the next regular meeting of the committee. 2020 Annual Information Form February 26, 2020 26 Stantec Inc. Attachments Original document

