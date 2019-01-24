Log in
STANTEC INC.
Stantec : Samoa's new Tafitoala-Fausaga hydropower plant begins operation

01/24/2019

The Prime Minister of Samoa officially dedicated the 600 kW Tafitoala-Fausaga hydropower plant. The plant now produces power for the people of Samoa. Global design firm Stantec assisted Samoa's Electric Power Corporation's Project Management Unit by providing technical advisory services from inception to commissioning, including site supervision of construction. This $4M (USD) renewable energy project, designed and built by Pernix Group MAP JV, is essential towards Samoa's goal of 100% renewable energy by 2025. Stantec has partnered with the Electric Power Corporation of the Government of Samoa since 2014 and has assisted on the Tafitoala-Fausaga, Fuluasou, and Vailoa new hydro projects and the rehabilitation of Samasoni, Fale ole Fee, and Alaoa hydropower plants.

'Samoa has established itself as a global leader in the development of renewable energy to reduce dependency on gas emissions from diesel plants,' said Andrew Bird, Asia Pacific Hydropower and Dam Leader at Stantec. 'This project, along with the recent rehabilitation of the Samasoni, Alaoa, and Fale Ole Fee hydropower plants, and the new construction of Fuluasou and Vailoa hydropower plants, enable the nation to provide clean and reliable energy.'

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi of Samoa dedicated the project to the people at a ceremony attended by Asian Development Bank President Takehiko Kakao, cabinet ministers, the diplomatic corps, EPC board of directors and staff, government ministries directors. The village councils and chiefs of Tafitoala and Fausaga villages also attended the ceremony.

Stantec has nearly 100 years of hydropower and dams experience around the world. In the Pacific region, the team's extensive project experience, includes the 44 MW Nadarivatu Hydropower Station on the Island of Viti Levu, Fiji, the recent win to deliver the concept design for the Warragamba Dam Raise outside of Sydney, Australia, as well as the successful support of multiple projects in Samoa, Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands.

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind. We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe. Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contact
Nicole Lang
Stantec
Tel: (303) 291-2146
nicole.lang@stantec.com

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 08:28:01 UTC
