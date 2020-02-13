Stantec : Sarah McDonald appointed President of ASLA Wisconsin

Stantec is proud to celebrate Sarah McDonald for being appointed President of the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architecture (WI ASLA). The state chapter represents more than 175 professionals, allied professionals, and students in the landscape architecture profession. It aims to advance the education and skill in the art and science of landscape architecture and promote the profession of landscape architecture as an instrument of service in the public welfare.

'Landscape architecture is a profession that has had a huge impact on my life, and the ASLA is the only organization that supports and protects my passion for the industry,' said McDonald, who is based in Stantec's Milwaukee office. 'It's truly an honor that my fellow members have entrusted me to serve as President of the Wisconsin Chapter.'

Sarah's experience spans the realm of urban design, landscape design, and green infrastructure for a wide range of project markets. She has been involved in many prominent projects in Wisconsin, including the Abendschein Park Master Plan Update for the City of Oak Creek, the Riveredge Nature Center Outpost in Saukville, and The Shipyard in Green Bay, which was once a brownfield for over 50 years. Today Stantec is working with the City to design a rich assortment of attractions and programming that will alter the trajectory of community life and provide a year-round gathering place.

'During my term as chapter President, I look forward to advocating for including landscape architects in the development of the built environment from the very beginning stages of a project. Landscape architects are especially skilled in leading multi-disciplinary teams in holistic, integrated site designs that lead to better project outcomes-economically, equitably and environmentally. Through education and outreach, it's critical that we ignite the next generation of students interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) to become landscape architects,' said McDonald.

Stantec's Landscape Architecture practice creates inspired landscapes that reflect context and user needs. Whether an urban park, a restored wetland, a town center, an athletic complex, a waterfront destination, or transportation facility enhancement, our landscape architects make valuable contributions to the quality of life in our communities.

