STANTEC INC.

(STN)
Stantec : Sarah McDonald appointed President of ASLA Wisconsin

02/13/2020 | 01:22pm EST
Stantec's Sarah McDonald appointed President of ASLA Wisconsin

02/13/2020 MILWAUKEE, WI TSX,NYSE:STN

Stantec is proud to celebrate Sarah McDonald for being appointed President of the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architecture (WI ASLA). The state chapter represents more than 175 professionals, allied professionals, and students in the landscape architecture profession. It aims to advance the education and skill in the art and science of landscape architecture and promote the profession of landscape architecture as an instrument of service in the public welfare.

'Landscape architecture is a profession that has had a huge impact on my life, and the ASLA is the only organization that supports and protects my passion for the industry,' said McDonald, who is based in Stantec's Milwaukee office. 'It's truly an honor that my fellow members have entrusted me to serve as President of the Wisconsin Chapter.'

Sarah's experience spans the realm of urban design, landscape design, and green infrastructure for a wide range of project markets. She has been involved in many prominent projects in Wisconsin, including the Abendschein Park Master Plan Update for the City of Oak Creek, the Riveredge Nature Center Outpost in Saukville, and The Shipyard in Green Bay, which was once a brownfield for over 50 years. Today Stantec is working with the City to design a rich assortment of attractions and programming that will alter the trajectory of community life and provide a year-round gathering place.

'During my term as chapter President, I look forward to advocating for including landscape architects in the development of the built environment from the very beginning stages of a project. Landscape architects are especially skilled in leading multi-disciplinary teams in holistic, integrated site designs that lead to better project outcomes-economically, equitably and environmentally. Through education and outreach, it's critical that we ignite the next generation of students interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) to become landscape architects,' said McDonald.

Stantec's Landscape Architecture practice creates inspired landscapes that reflect context and user needs. Whether an urban park, a restored wetland, a town center, an athletic complex, a waterfront destination, or transportation facility enhancement, our landscape architects make valuable contributions to the quality of life in our communities. Learn more at HERE.

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contact
Trevor Eckart
Stantec Media Relations
Ph (215) 665-7187

Sarah McDonald

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 18:21:07 UTC
