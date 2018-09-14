Stantec : Sasha Pejcic named one of Mass Transit’s Top 40 Under 40

Sasha Pejcic, Managing Senior Associate and Transit Advisory Lead at Stantec has been selected as one of Mass Transit Magazine's Top 40 Under 40. The honor recognizes outstanding individuals making a difference in the public transit industry.

'This is a tremendous achievement for Sasha, and we couldn't be more proud of his dedication to the transit industry,' said Stu Lerner, Executive Vice President of Infrastructure at Stantec. 'In just two years he founded our very successful transit advisory practice, and has grown it to an industry-leading consultancy that is highly sought-after for advice on transit practices.'

While he consults an all types of transit issues, Sasha's recent work has focused on improving alternative delivery of transit services, improving regional coordination of transit services, and improving operational effectiveness and efficiency.

'Reliable transit is a quality of life issue for so many people, and it's important to bring good ideas to bear while respecting the taxpayers who fund these services,' said Sasha Pejcic. 'At the end of the day transit services are for all people.'

Attesting to his leadership in the industry, Sasha also recently completed the Transit Mid-Manager leadership program offered by the prestigious Eno Center for Transportation. Based in Washington, D.C., the Eno Center promotes policy innovation and leads professional development in the transportation industry.

'Sasha's selection puts him in a small but elite group of consultants recognized for this award, as Mass Transit's Top 40 have generally been agency employees,' said Lerner. 'It is a testament to the contributions he has made both in his work at Stantec, and through his expansive volunteer and board work.'

Sasha develops transit solutions that ensure effective and efficient service for communities. He has worked with a broad range of clients across North America, both large and small, including the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), Greater Portland Council of Governments, Golden Empire Transit District, Metrolinx, York Region Transit, Edmonton Transit Services, Oakville Transit, Grand River Transit, Peel Region's TransHelp, Whistler Transit, Whitehorse Transit, Fredericton Transit, Fort Saskatchewan Transit and GTrans. Sasha is a Board Member for the Ontario Public Transit Association and sits on many committees of the American Public Transit Association and the Canadian Urban Transit Association.

For more information on Sasha Pejcic and Stantec's Transit Advisory projects visit: https://www.stantec.com/en/about-us/people/p/pejcic-sasha

