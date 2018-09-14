Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Stantec Inc.    STN   CA85472N1096

STANTEC INC. (STN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Stantec : Sasha Pejcic named one of Mass Transit’s Top 40 Under 40

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 04:53pm CEST

Sasha Pejcic, Managing Senior Associate and Transit Advisory Lead at Stantec has been selected as one of Mass Transit Magazine's Top 40 Under 40. The honor recognizes outstanding individuals making a difference in the public transit industry.

'This is a tremendous achievement for Sasha, and we couldn't be more proud of his dedication to the transit industry,' said Stu Lerner, Executive Vice President of Infrastructure at Stantec. 'In just two years he founded our very successful transit advisory practice, and has grown it to an industry-leading consultancy that is highly sought-after for advice on transit practices.'

While he consults an all types of transit issues, Sasha's recent work has focused on improving alternative delivery of transit services, improving regional coordination of transit services, and improving operational effectiveness and efficiency.

'Reliable transit is a quality of life issue for so many people, and it's important to bring good ideas to bear while respecting the taxpayers who fund these services,' said Sasha Pejcic. 'At the end of the day transit services are for all people.'

Attesting to his leadership in the industry, Sasha also recently completed the Transit Mid-Manager leadership program offered by the prestigious Eno Center for Transportation. Based in Washington, D.C., the Eno Center promotes policy innovation and leads professional development in the transportation industry.

'Sasha's selection puts him in a small but elite group of consultants recognized for this award, as Mass Transit's Top 40 have generally been agency employees,' said Lerner. 'It is a testament to the contributions he has made both in his work at Stantec, and through his expansive volunteer and board work.'

Sasha develops transit solutions that ensure effective and efficient service for communities. He has worked with a broad range of clients across North America, both large and small, including the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), Greater Portland Council of Governments, Golden Empire Transit District, Metrolinx, York Region Transit, Edmonton Transit Services, Oakville Transit, Grand River Transit, Peel Region's TransHelp, Whistler Transit, Whitehorse Transit, Fredericton Transit, Fort Saskatchewan Transit and GTrans. Sasha is a Board Member for the Ontario Public Transit Association and sits on many committees of the American Public Transit Association and the Canadian Urban Transit Association.

For more information on Sasha Pejcic and Stantec's Transit Advisory projects visit: https://www.stantec.com/en/about-us/people/p/pejcic-sasha

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contact
Colin Nekolaichuk
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: 416-542-6049
colin.nekolaichuk@stantec.com

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 14:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STANTEC INC.
04:53pSTANTEC : Sasha Pejcic named one of Mass Transit’s Top 40 Under 40
PU
03:38aSTANTEC : SinoCan Global retains Stantec to provide permitting and regulatory co..
PU
09/13STANTEC : ESI Consulting rebrands to Stantec following successful integration
PU
09/07STANTEC : wins Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Leadership Award
PU
09/06STANTEC : PC Construction, Stantec, and Hazen and Sawyer selected as design-buil..
BU
09/05STANTEC : Award-winning Architect Brett Robillard and Associates join Stantec
PU
08/30STANTEC : HISTORY Channel’s Project Impossible features Stantec-designed N..
PU
08/28STANTEC : signs Letter of Intent to acquire True Grit Engineering
BU
08/24STANTEC : unveils dynamic office redesign, commemorates 35 years in Orange Count..
PU
08/23STANTEC : announces planned retirement of CFO, Dan Lefaivre and names Theresa Ja..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/28Stantec signs LOI to acquire True Grit Engineering 
08/23Stantec announces CFO transition 
08/09Stantec's (STN) CEO Gord Johnston on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcri.. 
08/08Stantec Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/08Stantec declares CAD 0.1375 dividend 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 3 580 M
EBIT 2018 284 M
Net income 2018 176 M
Debt 2018 674 M
Yield 2018 1,67%
P/E ratio 2018 21,93
P/E ratio 2019 17,32
EV / Sales 2018 1,23x
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
Capitalization 3 746 M
Chart STANTEC INC.
Duration : Period :
Stantec Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANTEC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 37,4  CAD
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gordon Allan Johnston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aram H. Keith Chairman
Scott L. Murray Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. Lefaivre Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Susan E. Hartman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANTEC INC.-6.91%2 883
VINCI-5.46%56 189
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-19.60%31 737
LARSEN & TOUBRO7.18%26 405
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-16.48%24 348
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-13.83%23 440
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.