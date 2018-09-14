Log in
STANTEC INC. (STN)
Stantec : SinoCan Global retains Stantec to provide permitting and regulatory consultation on bitumen-based refinery and petrochemical facility

09/14/2018 | 03:38am CEST

SinoCan Global, a partnership of Indigenous people in Alberta, Sinopec, China Construction and Teedrum, are proud to announce a proposal to develop and operate a bitumen upgrading and petrochemical refining facility in the Alberta Industrial Heartland.

Stantec Consulting Services has been selected to perform the regulatory review and permitting processes for the project. The global design firm will also leverage local relationships and engage in strong stakeholder relations to ensure SinoCan's success in the Alberta marketplace.

'We are very excited about working with SinoCan Global on this bitumen-based refinery and petrochemical facility,' says Stantec chief executive officer Gord Johnston. 'Stantec has significant Energy & Resources and Environmental Service experience, and we are excited to work on a project thatwillboost investment and opportunity in Alberta's Energy market.'

Using approximately 167,000 barrels of diluted bitumen per day, the facility will produce a broad range of products for domestic and exporting consumption. Gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel and basic chemicals will be shipped across Canada and to markets in the U.S. Northwest via existing clean product pipelines, rail and to deep water for export.

The Alberta First Nations Energy Development fund will hold equity ownership in the facility generating revenue to support social and economic initiatives in Indigenous communities. Sinopec and China Construction will provide the expertise and investment needed to develop the facility. Teedrum, an Edmonton based company, working in partnership with the Alberta First Nations Energy Centre (AFNEC) will lead the development.

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind. We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success. We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe. Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contact
Ashley Warnock
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: (403) 472-0122
ashley.warnock@stantec.com

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 01:37:10 UTC
