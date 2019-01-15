Stantec : appoints Finance Director for Europe, India and Middle East Region

Stantec has appointed David Hedley as finance director for its Europe, India and Middle East Region. He will work with the Stantec leadership team to drive business performance and growth across the regions.

Hedley has 30 years' global experience in the agrochemical and pharmaceutical industries and has worked in the UK, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Brazil. Prior to joining Stantec, he held a global finance and procurement leadership role with Syngenta based in Basel, Switzerland.

On his appointment Hedley said 'I am delighted to join a business that is expanding rapidly outside of its core North American markets. I aim to bring my experience of other industries and emerging markets to support Stantec's aspirations for growth.'

Cath Schefer, Senior Vice President and Regional Operating Unit Leader said 'David's financial global expertise will be an invaluable asset as we look to grow Stantec's business across the regions. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and David will strengthen our senior management team with a wealth of corporate finance experience as we continue to grow and diversify.'

About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN. Visit us at stantec.com or find us on social media.

Media Contact

Caroline Downie

Stantec Media Relations

Tel: +44 (0) 1925 845 080

Cell: +44 (0) 7590 176387

caroline.downie@stantec.com