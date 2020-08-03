Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Stantec Inc.    STN   CA85472N1096

STANTEC INC.

(STN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stantec : appoints hospitality and retail leaders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 02:52pm EDT

Stantec, a global integrated design firm, has promoted two industry veterans to positions within the Commercial Sector leadership team. Duk Kim has been appointed to head the hospitality team and Jay Baptista will lead the retail team.

As Stantec's Global Hospitality Leader, Kim focuses on growing the firm's hospitality portfolio by leveraging his experience and relationships with national and global hospitality clients. He brings more than 25 years of experience in the design and delivery of hotels, resorts, restaurants, high-rise multi-family, and gaming venues. Kim's projects span the globe and can be found in North America, the Middle East, Europe, Southeast Asia, and China.

Baptista has been appointed Stantec's GlobalRetail Leader with the responsibility of leading retail and restaurant projects worldwide by building and supporting virtual teams in multiple global Stantec offices. He is a registered architect with more than 35 years of experience - 20 with Stantec - in design and project management. Baptista has led complex programs for some of North America's top retailer and restaurant companies in multiple market sectors including auto dealerships, grocery, service stations and c-stores, retail concessions, pharmacy, specialty retail, and quick-serve and fast casual restaurants.

'Duk and Jay have demonstrated a proven ability to lead complex projects from design to delivery for an array of global clients while managing integrated teams from across our company. Their transition to our leadership team will help shape and grow our hospitality and retail sectors,' said Darren Burns, vice president and Commercial Sector leader at Stantec.

Stantec is consistently ranked among the top ten design firms by Architect, Engineering-News Record, Visual Merchandising and Store Design, Building Design + Construction, and more. Through our designs, we put clients at the forefront of best practice, technology innovation, and high-performance delivery. Learn more at stantec.com/en/markets/retail-hospitality-mixed-use.

About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contact
Susan Bender
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: (267) 773-9593
susan.bender@stantec.com

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 18:51:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on STANTEC INC.
02:52pSTANTEC : appoints hospitality and retail leaders
PU
07/30Stantec awarded The Water Research Foundation study to define digital water t..
GL
07/29STANTEC : designed San Luis Obispo RTA Bus Operations & Maintenance Facility Bre..
PU
07/23STANTEC : City and County of Broomfield welcomes new service center
PU
07/21Stantec awarded bridge inspection contracts across three US states
GL
07/13STANTEC : strengthens Gulf Water Practice with strategic hires
PU
07/09STANTEC : to release second quarter 2020 results on August 5 and host conference..
BU
07/07STANTEC : Kiewit-Stantec design-build team moving forward on critical LADWP grou..
BU
07/01STANTEC : Establishing green governance in Ethiopia
PU
06/29STANTEC INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 815 M 2 850 M 2 850 M
Net income 2020 187 M 140 M 140 M
Net Debt 2020 520 M 389 M 389 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
Yield 2020 1,44%
Capitalization 4 793 M 3 576 M 3 580 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart STANTEC INC.
Duration : Period :
Stantec Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANTEC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 46,59 CAD
Last Close Price 43,11 CAD
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gordon Allan Johnston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas K. Ammerman Chairman
Theresa B. Y. Jang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chris McDonald Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert J. Gomes Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANTEC INC.17.47%3 578
VINCI SA-26.46%48 310
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.61%30 263
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-5.39%18 389
FERROVIAL-23.10%18 022
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-29.50%17 116
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group