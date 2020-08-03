Stantec : appoints hospitality and retail leaders

Stantec, a global integrated design firm, has promoted two industry veterans to positions within the Commercial Sector leadership team. Duk Kim has been appointed to head the hospitality team and Jay Baptista will lead the retail team.

As Stantec's Global Hospitality Leader, Kim focuses on growing the firm's hospitality portfolio by leveraging his experience and relationships with national and global hospitality clients. He brings more than 25 years of experience in the design and delivery of hotels, resorts, restaurants, high-rise multi-family, and gaming venues. Kim's projects span the globe and can be found in North America, the Middle East, Europe, Southeast Asia, and China.

Baptista has been appointed Stantec's GlobalRetail Leader with the responsibility of leading retail and restaurant projects worldwide by building and supporting virtual teams in multiple global Stantec offices. He is a registered architect with more than 35 years of experience - 20 with Stantec - in design and project management. Baptista has led complex programs for some of North America's top retailer and restaurant companies in multiple market sectors including auto dealerships, grocery, service stations and c-stores, retail concessions, pharmacy, specialty retail, and quick-serve and fast casual restaurants.

'Duk and Jay have demonstrated a proven ability to lead complex projects from design to delivery for an array of global clients while managing integrated teams from across our company. Their transition to our leadership team will help shape and grow our hospitality and retail sectors,' said Darren Burns, vice president and Commercial Sector leader at Stantec.

Stantec is consistently ranked among the top ten design firms by Architect, Engineering-News Record, Visual Merchandising and Store Design, Building Design + Construction, and more. Through our designs, we put clients at the forefront of best practice, technology innovation, and high-performance delivery. Learn more at stantec.com/en/markets/retail-hospitality-mixed-use.

