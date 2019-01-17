Log in
STANTEC INC. (STN)

News

Stantec : celebrates revitalized office in downtown Moncton

01/17/2019 | 02:54pm EST

Stantec celebrated the grand re-opening of its downtown Moncton office at a ribbon cutting and blessing ceremony today. Located at 1199 Main Street, the refurbished, 12,000 square-foot location brings together the global design firm's 43 Moncton team members under one roof.

The Main Street office has been redesigned to bring together employees from Stantec's previous location at 115 Harrisville Boulevard, giving Stantec a flagship presence in the city's downtown core. The new space is more than double the size of Stantec's previous location, and a new design includes refurbished meeting and collaboration spaces, a new gathering space/lunch room, and more access to natural light.

'We're excited to combine our two previous Moncton offices in the heart of the community,' says Stantec's Moncton office leader, Larry Dionne. 'This new space gives us the room to collaborate and to grow, all while keeping us connected to the people and energy of downtown Moncton.'

Today's opening ceremonies began with a blessing by Hubert Francis, a member of the Elsipogtog First Nation and a prominent musician. Stantec team members then gathered to officially cut the ribbon and open the office doors.

Stantec has been active in the Moncton community since 2009, when it expanded its presence across Atlantic Canada with the acquisition of environmental services firm Jacques Whitford. Today, Stantec has more than 700 team members across 7 offices in Atlantic Canada.

Some of Stantec's marquee projects in Moncton include the Transportation Discovery Centre at Resurgo Place, the Oncology Clinic Addition at Moncton Regional Hospital, and Moncton Stadium at Université de Moncton. Stantec also designed the new Avenir Centre, fulfilling the vision of late local architect, Raven Spanier, who wanted to help make downtown Moncton a premier destination for residents and visitors.

To further celebrate Stantec's rejuvenated home in downtown Moncton, Larry Dionne also announced a donation of $2,500 to the Sistema Youth Orchestra, a local organization that provides opportunities for young people to learn a musical instrument. The Youth Orchestra will also perform at Stantec's grand opening festivities.

'We're a global firm with deep Canadian roots,' says Dionne. 'So, it's important for us to support the communities where we live, work, and play.'

About Stantec
We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Media Contact
Rachel Sa
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: (416) 902-0930 (mobile)
rachel.sa@stantec.com

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 19:53:08 UTC
