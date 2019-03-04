Stantec : completes acquisition of Wood & Grieve Engineers

Global design firm Stantec is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Australian-based Wood & Grieve Engineers (WGE). An award-winning, engineering consulting company, WGE provides civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, hydraulics engineering, and a broad range of related specialty services for clients throughout Australia. The firm brings more than 600 talented engineers and specialists distributed across offices in Albany, Busselton, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney.

'WGE brings recognized expertise and the regional presence to help us to serve communities throughout Australia with an enhanced range of services,' said Stantec President and CEO Gord Johnston. 'This union wasn't simply about boosting our global engineering capability, but our mutually thoughtful approach to work and excellence in project delivery. Combined, we can use that approach to support a wider range of interesting and innovative projects in the region.'

With nearly six decades of experience in key regional markets, WGE has numerous notable projects to its credit, including engineering services for the 60,000 seat, $700 million Optus Stadium which opened in Perth earlier this year. WGE teams provided design and documentation for the electrical, fire engineering, fire protection, mechanical, sustainability, technology, and vertical transportation components for the stadium. For the largest buildings project ever undertaken by the Western Australian government, WGE provided a range of services to support the $2 billion, 783-bed Fiona Stanley Hospital located in Perth. The firm provided electrical and vertical transportation services to assist the government's goals of delivering one of Australia's most technologically advanced hospitals. Within the hospitality sector, WGE is providing multidisciplinary services for the 172-room, five-star Hotel at Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) located in Hobart, Tasmania. The finished project will also include a 1,075-seat theater, conference center, and three-story public library, among other gathering spaces. Supporting the high-rise residential market in New South Wales, the firm is also providing multiple engineering services for the Darling Walk project in the Convention Centre Precinct delivering a collective 1,500 apartments in nine towers on three plots.

'This was important to us - we wanted a partner with a similar culture and reputation in the market to our own, but a partner that also valued what WGE brings to the table. We're thrilled to have found that in Stantec,' said Jose Granado, WGE chief executive officer.

About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe. Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.