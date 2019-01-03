Stantec : promotes Cath Schefer to global operations leadership role

Cath Schefer, a UK-based executive vice president with Stantec, has been promoted to the role of regional operating unit leader for Stantec's operations across Europe, Africa & India, Middle East, Asia Pacific and South America. In her new role, Cath will be responsible for business strategy, operations management, delivery of professional services, and financial performance.

'Cath brings her considerable skills and experience in operational and client management' says Gord Johnston, Stantec's president and chief executive officer. 'Her impressive track record of business growth, mobilization, and management of multimillion-pound programs of work, as well as her leadership of large, multidisciplinary teams, will benefit the whole of our global operations.'

With more than 27 years of experience in design, construction, and management of major infrastructure projects and programs, Cath has worked for client, consulting and contracting organizations across multiple sectors. She has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and is a chartered engineer and a fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers.

