STANTEC INC.
  Report  
01/03 11:40:00 pm
29.64 CAD   -1.59%
2018
Stantec : promotes Cath Schefer to global operations leadership role

01/03/2019 | 08:09pm EST

Cath Schefer, a UK-based executive vice president with Stantec, has been promoted to the role of regional operating unit leader for Stantec's operations across Europe, Africa & India, Middle East, Asia Pacific and South America. In her new role, Cath will be responsible for business strategy, operations management, delivery of professional services, and financial performance.

'Cath brings her considerable skills and experience in operational and client management' says Gord Johnston, Stantec's president and chief executive officer. 'Her impressive track record of business growth, mobilization, and management of multimillion-pound programs of work, as well as her leadership of large, multidisciplinary teams, will benefit the whole of our global operations.'

With more than 27 years of experience in design, construction, and management of major infrastructure projects and programs, Cath has worked for client, consulting and contracting organizations across multiple sectors. She has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and is a chartered engineer and a fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers.

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN. Visit us at stantec.com or find us on social media.

Media Contact
Caroline Downie
Stantec Media Relations
Tel: +44 (0) 1925 845 080
Cell: +44 (0) 7590 176387
caroline.downie@stantec.com

Stantec Inc. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 01:08:02 UTC
