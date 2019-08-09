Log in
STANTEC INC.

STANTEC INC.

(STN)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stantec : ranked first again among all Architecture and Engineering firms in Building Design + Construction's 2019 Giants 300 Report

0
08/09/2019 | 12:06pm EDT
Stantec ranked first again among all Architecture and Engineering firms in Building Design + Construction's 2019 Giants 300 Report

The company also earned Top 10 rankings in the education, healthcare, and office sectors

08/09/2019 NEW YORK, NY TSX,NYSE:STN

Global design firm Stantec has again earned the top spot on Building Design + Construction's annual Giants 300 Report ranking of the top architecture and engineering firms. The list, based on design-specific revenue, ranks the 300 largest US-based firms-both publicly and privately held-and features several architecture sector rankings.

'We are very proud to lead BD+C's Giants 300 Report again, demonstrating the impact that creativity, innovation, and community-focus have in the architecture and building engineering industry today,' says Leonard Castro, Stantec's executive vice president. 'At Stantec, we believe in delivering sustainable, accessible, and equitable projects for the clients and communities we serve-and we are excited to be recognized for that commitment.'

In addition to achieving the No. 1 overall position among the leading A/E firms, Stantec also earned rankings in these architecture categories:

About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN. Find us on social media.

Media Contact

Susan Bender
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: (267) 773-9593
susan.bender@stantec.com

McGregor Square, Denver, Colorado

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 16:05:12 UTC
STANTEC INC.-3.24%2 438
VINCI30.35%59 192
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-1.93%33 314
LARSEN & TOUBRO-5.35%27 075
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-16.96%20 616
FERROVIAL40.49%20 462
