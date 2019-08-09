Stantec : ranked first again among all Architecture and Engineering firms in Building Design + Construction's 2019 Giants 300 Report

Global design firm Stantec has again earned the top spot on Building Design + Construction's annual Giants 300 Report ranking of the top architecture and engineering firms. The list, based on design-specific revenue, ranks the 300 largest US-based firms-both publicly and privately held-and features several architecture sector rankings.

'We are very proud to lead BD+C's Giants 300 Report again, demonstrating the impact that creativity, innovation, and community-focus have in the architecture and building engineering industry today,' says Leonard Castro, Stantec's executive vice president. 'At Stantec, we believe in delivering sustainable, accessible, and equitable projects for the clients and communities we serve-and we are excited to be recognized for that commitment.'

In addition to achieving the No. 1 overall position among the leading A/E firms, Stantec also earned rankings in these architecture categories:

No. 2 in Industrial

No. 3 in Healthcare

No. 4 in K-12 Education

No. 4 in Office

No. 6 in Multifamily

No. 6 in University

No. 6 in Airports

No. 10 in Data Centers

