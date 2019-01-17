Stantec : receives a top educational design award for Manor New Tech Middle School

Stantec continues its legacy of award-winning education projects with recognition from the Texas Association of School Administrators and Texas Association of School Boards (TASA/TASB) for its design of Manor New Tech Middle School, an educational facility that promotes the values and direction of the Manor Independent School District (ISD) community. The new middle school was named to the 2018-19 Caudill Class, which is the highest honor awarded by TASA/TASB as it pertains to planning and design of Texas public education facilities.

Since the award was founded in 1991, Stantec projects have won 16 Caudill Awards, which is more than any other firm.

'Great results are the direct reflection of working with a great team, and it has been an honor to work with the entire team at Manor ISD on such a unique and innovative project,' said Tom Oehler, vice president and education sector leader at Stantec. 'Manor ISD has been at the forefront of instructional delivery by providing real-world, hands-on education. Manor New Tech Middle School sets a new standard for teaching and learning in the district, responding to the district's mission to ensure the academic development of every student through innovative opportunities.'

Manor New Tech Middle School serves approximately 700 students in grades six through eight and is the first middle school in the nation developed from the ground up with the New Tech Network (NTN) in mind. NTN is comprehensive school model that uses a proprietary learning management platform, tools, resources, training events, and implementation plans delivered by a team of coaches to enable school districts to reinvent schools with their local teachers through a multi-year partnership.

The 100,000-square-foot, three-story facility is designed to support a project-based learning (PBL) pedagogy and provides a unique environment where students can acquire the knowledge, skills, and attitudes they need to compete and succeed in today's digitally connected world. The school allows Manor ISD to provide vertically-aligned PBL curriculum at all grade levels K-12.

The annual juried awards program evaluates projects in six categories-community, design, planning, sustainability, value, and school transformation-and awards Stars of Distinction to projects that demonstrate excellence within each category. Facilities that receive four or more Stars of Distinction advance as finalists for the Caudill Class, and a second jury votes on eligible projects to determine the winner. Manor New Tech Middle School received Stars of Distinction in community, design, planning, value, and school transformation categories.

Five additional Stantec projects were also recognized with Stars of Distinction for excellence in specific categories: Bryan ISD's Sul Ross Elementary School (design, planning); Corsicana ISD's Corsicana Middle School (community); Del Valle ISD's Del Valle High School Athletic Complex (school transformation); Irving ISD's Elise Walker Outdoor Learning Center (value, sustainability, community); and New Caney ISD's Infinity Early College High School (school transformation).

Stantec has offices throughout Texas that include professionals providing services in: architecture and interior design; civil, structural, and MEP engineering; environmental restoration, remediation, and permitting; surveying; land planning and landscape architecture; transportation; and water and wastewater engineering.

