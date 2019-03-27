Stantec : selected to lead displaced left-turn intersection design in Fayette County, Georgia

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) selected international design and engineering firm Stantec to provide analysis and engineering services to implement a displaced left-turn intersection (DLT) at the juncture of State Roads 54 and 74. These state roadways are two of the most congested corridors in Fayette County and are over-capacity during peak conditions. The Stantec team was contracted to implement the most effective traffic solution, which was determined as a DLT. This $9 million construction project is anticipated to be completed in 2023.

The Stantec team will focus on all necessary environmental studies, permitting, preliminary and final roadway design, survey, and geotechnical engineering.

A DLT at this location will streamline the current eight-phase signal operation to a five-phase process by eliminating the phases needed for the north-south left turns. Upon project completion, the crossovers for the left turns will be relocated approximately 500 feet north and south upstream of the main intersection, allowing left turns to run simultaneously with the north/south through movements. The reduction in traffic signal phases will allow for the decrease in cycle lengths along SR 54, which will also improve the efficiency of the other intersections downstream of SR 74.

Keith Strickland, PE, Stantec project manager said, 'With extensive experience in the design and implementation of such DLT projects, we are confident we can provide GDOT and the community with the best alternative to reduce congestion and increase safety along this central corridor.'

Stantec has a long history providing consulting services in Georgia with three offices throughout the state, including a location in downtown Atlanta at Peachtree Center. The firm's Georgia team offers a diverse range of industry experts focused on services such as civil, transportation, and mechanical engineering; planning and landscape architecture; program and project management; environmental services; and financial services.

The firm's DLT experts have consulted on numerous new DLT feasibility studies across the US, with a focused expertise in the Southeast, including the implementation of the first two-leg DLT in the country in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Stantec's roadway and traffic engineers understand the unique design, construction, and operational aspects of this type of specialty intersection. For further information, visit www.stantec.com.

About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contact

Maggie Meluzio

Stantec Media Relations

Ph (617) 654-6037

maggie.meluzio@stantec.com