Stantec : sixth annual Stantec in the Community Week begins September 24

Stantec's sixth annual Stantec in the Community Week will see more than 5,600 team members volunteer at 321 charities around the globe. This week of worldwide volunteerism runs from September 24 through September 28.

Search for the hashtag #StantecTogether on social media and you'll see Stantec team members plant trees at a koala habitat in Australia, rebuild a pedestrian bridge washed out during a flood in Cincinnati, and go 'plogging' - the art of picking up trash while jogging - in Italy.

If you're volunteering this week, share your photos using the #StantecTogether hashtag.

