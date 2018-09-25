Log in
Stantec : sixth annual Stantec in the Community Week begins September 24

09/25/2018 | 04:04am CEST

Stantec's sixth annual Stantec in the Community Week will see more than 5,600 team members volunteer at 321 charities around the globe. This week of worldwide volunteerism runs from September 24 through September 28.

Search for the hashtag #StantecTogether on social media and you'll see Stantec team members plant trees at a koala habitat in Australia, rebuild a pedestrian bridge washed out during a flood in Cincinnati, and go 'plogging' - the art of picking up trash while jogging - in Italy.

If you're volunteering this week, share your photos using the #StantecTogether hashtag.

Visit Stantec's official social media accounts:

Twitter: @Stantec
Facebook: @StantecInc
Instagram: @stantec
LinkedIn: @Stantec

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 02:03:02 UTC
