STANTEC INC.

(STN)
Stantec : supports two silver winners of EBRD Sustainability Awards

06/10/2020 | 06:43am EDT

The EBRD's Sustainability Awards are awarded each year to celebrate the achievement of clients of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) who go the extra mile to make sure that the projects they endeavor with support from the Bank, are implemented environmentally and socially responsibly.

Stantec supported two of the Silver award winners of this year's election, as part of Near Zero Waste (NØW) Programme, an EBRD project Stantec is helping implement across Turkey. Işık Organic, one of the largest dried and frozen fruits and nuts exporters in Turkey, was named a joint Silver Winner of the Environmental & Social Best Practice award in recognition of the company's sustainable production process and sharing of knowledge on organic farming with farmers across Turkey. Duran Doğan, a manufacturing company of premium packaging, received the Silver award in the Environmental and Social Innovation category, for its innovative production system which produces fully recyclable cardboard and plastic products, minimizing waste and contributing to the circular economy.

The Stantec team in Istanbul provided technical support to both Işık Organic and Duran Doğan, identifying possibilities for sustainable investments to minimize waste and save water, energy and materials, and reduce CO2 emissions. Mesut Avcı, Project Manager at Stantec in Istanbul: 'We worked with Işık Organic to determine best practices for processing of two new product lines, which will result in significant waste reduction/recovery in raw materials and packaging materials. For Duran Doğan we conducted the technical study that the company used as the technical and financial proof-of-concept for the innovative system that landed them the Silver award. It is inspirational to see that our benchmark analyses, risk assessments, capital investment appraisals and implementation plans, helped both companies secure these great awards.'

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 10:42:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 3 836 M 2 862 M 2 862 M
Net income 2020 195 M 145 M 145 M
Net Debt 2020 459 M 342 M 342 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
Yield 2020 1,51%
Capitalization 4 579 M 3 411 M 3 416 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart STANTEC INC.
Duration : Period :
Stantec Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANTEC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 46,45 CAD
Last Close Price 41,19 CAD
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gordon Allan Johnston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas K. Ammerman Chairman
Theresa B. Y. Jang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chris McDonald Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert J. Gomes Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANTEC INC.12.23%3 411
VINCI-11.78%55 022
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.43%30 181
FERROVIAL-4.26%21 406
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-26.63%17 733
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-10.77%17 606
