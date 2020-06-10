Stantec : supports two silver winners of EBRD Sustainability Awards

The EBRD's Sustainability Awards are awarded each year to celebrate the achievement of clients of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) who go the extra mile to make sure that the projects they endeavor with support from the Bank, are implemented environmentally and socially responsibly.

Stantec supported two of the Silver award winners of this year's election, as part of Near Zero Waste (NØW) Programme, an EBRD project Stantec is helping implement across Turkey. Işık Organic, one of the largest dried and frozen fruits and nuts exporters in Turkey, was named a joint Silver Winner of the Environmental & Social Best Practice award in recognition of the company's sustainable production process and sharing of knowledge on organic farming with farmers across Turkey. Duran Doğan, a manufacturing company of premium packaging, received the Silver award in the Environmental and Social Innovation category, for its innovative production system which produces fully recyclable cardboard and plastic products, minimizing waste and contributing to the circular economy.

The Stantec team in Istanbul provided technical support to both Işık Organic and Duran Doğan, identifying possibilities for sustainable investments to minimize waste and save water, energy and materials, and reduce CO 2 emissions. Mesut Avcı, Project Manager at Stantec in Istanbul: 'We worked with Işık Organic to determine best practices for processing of two new product lines, which will result in significant waste reduction/recovery in raw materials and packaging materials. For Duran Doğan we conducted the technical study that the company used as the technical and financial proof-of-concept for the innovative system that landed them the Silver award. It is inspirational to see that our benchmark analyses, risk assessments, capital investment appraisals and implementation plans, helped both companies secure these great awards.'