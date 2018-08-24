Stantec : unveils dynamic office redesign, commemorates 35 years in Orange County

Local design firm Stantec is expanding its footprint in Orange County, unveiling a cutting-edge design overhaul of its Irvine, California, office. The company's newly designed workspace-located at 38 Technology Dr., Irvine CA 92618-features a modern work environment focused on enhancing employee collaboration and social interaction, while promoting healthy lifestyles. The office expansion houses professionals from the company's community development, transportation, architecture, water, and environmental services practice areas-as well as a variety of support functions-and coincides with the firm's 35th anniversary in Orange County. The space design was led by Stantec's in-house architecture team, and construction was performed by JLC Associates and managed by The Irvine Company.

'During our 35-year history of serving Orange County, our teams have adapted their practice and expertise to meet the evolving professional services needs throughout the County and the region,' said Eric Nielsen, Stantec's Irvine-based Western US executive vice president. 'Evolving our physical space is a natural part of that progression. This expanded office, envisioned by our local team of talented architects, is a hub for our teams, clients, and the industry communities in which we work.'

Collaborative Workspace

Designed to accommodate approximately 250 employees, the 60,000-square-foot office includes a variety of features to facilitate teamwork and collaboration across teams and services:

Collaboration Spaces: Four non-traditional collaborative spaces take the shape of breakout rooms, lounges, and hubs.

Expanded and Redesigned Training Room: A new state-of-the-art training room-with capacity for 50 attendees-includes a retractable wall that can divide the room into two separate meeting rooms.

Work, Play, Gather

The office includes several spaces intended to encourage social interaction among employees:

The Collaboration Cafe: A lifestyle café for collaboration-complete with a 12-foot 'conversation island,' 70-inch screens for presentations, and ample seating-supplements four sizeable kitchen/break areas. It is purposefully located where office circulation paths meet to foster quick planning sessions and conversations.

The Central Hub Lounge: A central hub with reclaimed barn wood paneling, a coffee bar, computer stations, television screens, and contemporary lounge furnishings, serves as the office's central meeting place and social focal point.

Expanded Recreational Space: Featuring state-of-the-art fitness equipment, free weights, an all-in-one strength training system, a Wii Fit game console, and a ping-pong table, the expanded recreational space also includes showers, full-service lockers, and a classroom that will host fitness classes for employees.

'Creating opportunities for collaboration was one of our major objectives with this expansion,' said Alfonso Rodriguez, Stantec's Pacific Region vice president. 'We are excited about our new office space, which offers our talented team members greater transparency and space for informal discussions. We believe this will help foster the creativity needed to deliver the exceptional service that our clients in Orange County and beyond have come to expect from Stantec.'

Community Touches

In alignment with Stantec's commitment to designing with community in mind, the office also reflects the company's longstanding relationship to Orange County:

Six-Word Stories: The main lobby includes a central overhang featuring employees' six-word stories describing their vision for the company and its community impact.

Wall Sketches and Room Names: Spaces will be named after local Orange County landmarks, and galleries of project design sketches from each design team will be distributed throughout the office in tribute to the company's footprint serving local communities.

