Stantec : welcomes seasoned leaders in the Tri-State region

Stantec has welcomed three strategic hires amidst ongoing strength in the Tri-State region. Team growth includes the addition of experts in Transportation and Environmental Services to Stantec's New York City and Mount Laurel, New Jersey offices.

New hires in the region include:

Richard Gobeille , PE, Senior Principal, Tolling - Gobeille has rejoined Stantec in the Transportation group, based in the firm's New York City office. With 37 years of experience, he is nationally known for his expertise in all-electronic tolling implementation, traffic and revenue forecasting, toll feasibility and financing, toll systems, technology, and facility and operations services. He has served as Project Director and Project Manager for more than $19 billion in successful toll facility financing bond sales for public authorities, private clients, public‐private partnerships, and concessionaires. Notably, Gobeille helped with several bond financing sales for the New York State Thruway totaling more than $9 billion. Gobeille was also Project Manager for the initial feasibility, testing, and implementation of E-ZPass for several toll authorities. He holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and a master's in mechanical engineering, both from Stevens Institute of Technology.

Ronald Prann , PhD., Principal, Environmental Scientist - Prann joins Stantec's Mount Laurel, New Jersey office. As a certified professional wetlands scientist, he brings more than 35 years' experience in coastal and natural resources permitting, restoration, and program/project management. Prann has extensive project expertise across the Northeast and Gulf Coast, with a focus on infrastructure siting, permitting, and ecosystem restoration. During his career, Prann has led the development of regulatory strategies, preparation of environmental documents, creation of permit applications, and negotiations related to large facilities and capital projects for commercial energy, oil and gas, and petrochemical firms. He also holds extensive experience in the design, permitting, building, and monitoring of sustainable ecosystems. Prann earned his Ph.D. from Kennedy-Western University. He also holds a master's and bachelor's degree in environmental science from Rutgers University and East Stroudsburg University, respectively.

Paul Truban, PE, Transportation Planner/Engineer - Joining Stantec's Mount Laurel, New Jersey office, Truban brings 30 years of industry experience, with 15 years' focused expertise in freight planning through his prior role as Manager for the New Jersey Department of Transportation's Freight Planning & Services Unit. His recent work focused on the development of freight plans, oversize/overweight permitting systems, overweight enforcement initiatives and commercial vehicle safety. During this time, he completed numerous statewide freight plans, studies, and projects designed to improve the movement of goods, while transforming important policy and regulatory practices. He was also actively involved in the development of New Jersey's Commercial Vehicle Information System Network program. At Stantec, Truban will focus on growing the firm's North American presence in freight planning and logistics, supporting clients in navigating the market's public-sector stakeholders and advising how freight will be implemented with planning studies. Truban holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Pittsburgh, and a master's degree in transportation engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

The addition of these seasoned professionals speaks to the diverse skills and accomplishments of Stantec's approximately 750-person Tri-State regional team. Stantec is proud to be ranked as a top-ten global design firm by Engineering News-Record and Architectural Record.

