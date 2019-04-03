Log in
STAR BULK CARRIERS : ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES

0
04/03/2019 | 08:27am EDT

STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP. ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES

ATHENS, GREECE, April 3, 2019 - Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the "Company" or "Star Bulk") (Nasdaq: SBLK, Oslo: SBLK), a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, today announced that, pursuant to the Company's previously announced share repurchase program, the Company purchased yesterday 200,000 of its common shares in open market transactions at an average price of $6.8404 for aggregate consideration of $1,368,074. The Company shall cancel all the common shares it has repurchased.

On November 29, 2018, the Company announced a share repurchase program to purchase up to an aggregate of $50.0 million of the Company's common shares. The timing and amount of any repurchases will be in the sole discretion of the Company's management team, and will depend on legal requirements, market conditions, stock price, alternative uses of capital and other factors. Repurchases of common shares may take place in privately negotiated transactions, in open market transactions pursuant to Rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act and/or pursuant to a trading plan adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act. The Company is not obligated under the terms of the program to repurchase any of its common shares. The repurchase program has no expiration date and may be suspended or terminated by the Company at any time without prior notice. Common shares repurchases as part of this program will be cancelled by the Company.

About Star Bulk

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk's vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, Oslo, New York, Cyprus and Geneva. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the symbol "SBLK". On a fully delivered basis, Star Bulk will have a fleet of 109 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 12.45 million dwt, consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax and 10 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,055 dwt and 209,537 dwt. Where we refer to information on a "fully delivered basis," we are referring to such information after giving effect to the delivery of three newbuilding vessels.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, examination by the Company's management of historical operating trends, data contained in its records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible

to predict and are beyond the Company's control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include general dry bulk shipping market conditions, including fluctuations in charterhire rates and vessel values; the strength of world economies; the stability of Europe and the Euro; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign exchange rates; changes in demand in the dry bulk shipping industry, including the market for our vessels; changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry docking and insurance costs; changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities; potential liability from pending or future litigation; general domestic and international political conditions; potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events; the availability of financing and refinancing; our ability to meet requirements for additional capital and financing to complete our newbuilding program and grow our business; the impact of the level of our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hire; risks associated with vessel construction; potential exposure or loss from investment in derivative instruments; potential conflicts of interest involving our Chief Executive Officer, his family and other members of our senior management and our ability to complete acquisition transactions as planned. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Contacts

Company:

Simos Spyrou, Christos Begleris Co - Chief Financial Officers Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

c/o Star Bulk Management Inc. 40 Ag. Konstantinou Av. Maroussi 15124

Athens, Greece

Email: info@starbulk.com

www.starbulk.com

Investor Relations / Financial Media:

Nicolas Bornozis

President

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536

New York, NY 10169

Tel. (212) 661-7566

E-mail:starbulk@capitallink.com

www.capitallink.com

Disclaimer

Star Bulk Carriers Corporation published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 12:26:07 UTC
About