STAR BULK CARRIERS : ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES

STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP. ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES

ATHENS, GREECE, June 24, 2019 - Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the "Company" or "Star Bulk") (Nasdaq: SBLK, Oslo: SBLK), a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, today announced that, pursuant to the Company's previously announced share repurchase program, the Company purchased today 600,000 of its common shares from a non-related third party shareholder, in a private transaction at a price of $8.40 per share, which represents the closing price of 21 June 2019, for an aggregate consideration of $5,040,000. The Company will cancel all the common shares it has repurchased under this transaction.

On November 29, 2018, the Company announced a share repurchase program to purchase up to an aggregate of $50.0 million of the Company's common shares. The timing and amount of any repurchases will be in the sole discretion of the Company's management team, and will depend on legal requirements, market conditions, stock price, alternative uses of capital and other factors. Repurchases of common shares may take place in privately negotiated transactions, in open market transactions pursuant to Rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act and/or pursuant to a trading plan adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act. The Company is not obligated under the terms of the program to repurchase any of its common shares. The repurchase program has no expiration date and may be suspended or terminated by the Company at any time without prior notice. Common shares repurchases as part of this program will be cancelled by the Company.

About Star Bulk

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk's vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, Oslo, New York, Cyprus and Geneva. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the symbol "SBLK". On a fully delivered basis, Star Bulk will have a fleet of 120 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 13.1 million dwt, consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 18 Ultramax and 20 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,055 dwt and 209,537 dwt. Where we refer to information on a "fully delivered basis," we are referring to such information after giving effect to the delivery of three newbuilding vessels.

