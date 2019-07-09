STAR BULK CARRIERS : ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF

SHAREHOLDERS

ATHENS, GREECE, July 9, 2019 - Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the "Company" or "Star Bulk") (Nasdaq: SBLK, Oslo: SBLK), a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes announced that the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders was duly held today in Cyprus pursuant to a Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders dated May 28, 2019 ("the Notice").

At the meeting, each of the following proposals, which are set forth in more detail in the Notice and the Company's Proxy statement were approved and adopted:

The re‐election of Messrs. Petros Pappas, Spyros Capralos, Arne Blystad and Raffaele Zagari as Class C Directors of the Company to serve until the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; and The appointment of DELOITTE CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS S.A. as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.

About Star Bulk

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk's vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, Oslo, New York, Cyprus and Geneva. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the symbol "SBLK". Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the symbol "SBLK". On a fully delivered basis, Star Bulk will have a fleet of 120 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 13.1 million dwt, consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 18 Ultramax and 20 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,055 dwt and 209,537 dwt. Where we refer to information on a "fully delivered basis," we are referring to such information after giving effect to the delivery of three newbuilding vessels.

